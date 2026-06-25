The BizNews Edge: African Bank's Billion-Rand Acquisition Trap

Listen here.African Bank swung to a loss of nearly a billion rand after a four-year spree of buying and bolting together three banks to build a full-service lender, and the bad debt charge is still climbing. The contrast is brutal: a focused platinum-and-chrome miner, Tharisa, is printing cash with profit up more than sixfold, and the very morning African Bank’s loss landed, Tharisa was locking in fresh funding for its next mine. Anglo American, meanwhile, is reshaping itself around copper, selling out of coal and much of its South African portfolio while holding on to iron ore, and what that signals for local investors is the real question.