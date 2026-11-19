Forty-three years after The Star's editor famously told readers to abstain, Tony Leon saw the same habit in the ANC. Two weeks after the local elections, with seven of eight metros hung, the former DA leader told Alec Hogg that the ANC had simply blanked the DA, that its centre was too weak to command its own provinces, and that its president was 10 hours away in Silicon Valley. He explained why he believed the ANC's leadership feared a DA-run Joburg more than a failing one, and why the parties propping up the ANC could suffer the fate the New National Party met in 2004. He also set out the hard choice he believed the DA now faced, and made a prediction for Joburg that he said he hoped would prove wrong..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Alec Hogg (00:04) In 1983, the editor of The Star, Harvey Tyson, couldn't decide how readers should vote in the referendum, which was essentially only amongst whites, on whether they should end apartheid. As it happens, a vast majority voted to do so. But the editor of The Star told them to abstain. Someone pinned a note on his notice board in the newsroom: "The editor's indecision is final." Now, forty-three years later, Tony Leon thinks our politicians have taken up the same habit. Seven of eight metros are hung. The ANC calls the DA a partner of last resort, whatever that means. Herman Mashaba wants to choose the DA's mayoral candidates for it. And our president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is in Silicon Valley. Tony led the DA for most of a decade and has seen many coalitions go wrong. He's the longest-serving leader of the opposition, and he's also, we are proud to have him, a BizNews columnist. Tony, welcome. Why did you go all the way back to Harvey Tyson, the late Harvey Tyson, to open your column this week? Tony Leon (01:15) Thank you. Yes. Because I think what said about Harvey back then... And of course, The Star was a massively influential newspaper, four editions daily, 250,000 readers, as we say, kyk hoe lyk ons nou. But what Harvey Tyson did, instead of giving a steer to a lot of people who were very perplexed about what to do about the tricameral Parliament, was to say, just don't do anything. Now, there's a kind of studied ambivalence in the ANC's public responses. And even privately, I mean, I've been getting some intel that the ANC, as will hardly surprise you or the viewers, Alec, is hardly united in its approach. So you've got one or two provinces in the ANC, not the biggest ones, but not without influence there, who are dead keen to do a deal with the DA. But the centre of gravity is against such a deal. And that's, you know, Cyril's traipsing around Silicon Valley, to what effect we don't know, 10 hours behind us, so hardly leading the negotiations even from behind the scenes. And I suspect, and this is just me reading the ANC tea leaves, a very imperfect science, Alec, that there's a lot of votes to be won in a future ANC presidential election, which is next year, by sticking it to the DA. And that probably accounts for Mbalula and others saying, don't treat with the DA. So those are, I think, the tactical political considerations, as far as one can read them this Thursday. We'll get a definitive answer in the next week or so when these mayors are elected in the contested metros. But what it does to our cities, to our service delivery, to our residents, well, that is another story entirely. Alec Hogg (03:23) It just seems to me like there's a whole lot of propaganda and misinformation that's coming through, and I want to test this with you. Cyril's in Silicon Valley. The rumour mill has it he met with Elon Musk. Now that's total garbage, because Musk is in China with Trump. So the two of them could have met is impossible. And then we get things like: well, Cyril is upset with the DA. He's lost patience with them because apparently Geordin Hill-Lewis reached out to him directly. But this is all second-, third-hand information. Tony, you know this game better than 99.9% of people in South Africa. Is this the way it's played when you're busy with negotiations? You just feed little bits of misinformation? Tony Leon (04:16) Yes, there's some of that, although some of it has the ring of truth, of credibility. I mean, Cyril is notoriously thin-skinned generally. But once you start standing on issues of protocol, which are quite frankly absurd, since Geordin is the national leader of the DA and Cyril is the national leader of the ANC, as I pointed out to Mark Collum yesterday, you're on a hiding to nothing. Because, and once again, I think I've mentioned this to you before, I've had the benefit of interviewing Roelf Meyer, who knows a lot more about negotiations than most people. He helped get South Africa from apartheid to democracy, and is currently, ironically, with Cyril in Silicon Valley. And I interviewed Roelf a few weeks ago for a podcast for our joint publishers. And, you know, Roelf made the point that there was nothing formal about how the National Party government engaged the ANC, the incoming government. I mean, Nelson Mandela was busy calling off negotiations in public, and Cyril Ramaphosa, as Roelf reminds us, was phoning up privately and saying, when can we talk? So I think he's the last person who should be standing on issues of protocol, because he's also the same person who goes into the world saying, look at the South African negotiating miracle. Well, I'm afraid that didn't happen because the government of the day was standing on its dignity. It happened because there was a real conversation, a real dialogue and real negotiations. And they don't happen because, you know, you're obsessed with protocol, which is usually, a bit like patriotism, the last refuge of the scoundrel, to find a reason not to engage. And the frank reality of the matter, which I think is real, Alec, to the extent I know the reality right now, is that the ANC has simply blanked the DA in terms of any formal response following their meeting a few days ago. So I think that gives you an impression or an idea of the direction of travel right now. Alec Hogg (06:29) But again, from a rational perspective, a businessman looking at this is saying, but hang on, the ANC have got very much the C team doing the negotiations, where the A team are absent. Is this because the A team has given up and is walking away? In other words, Enoch Godongwana, even Lamola is over there with Ramaphosa himself, David Makhura. Those are the points that you make very clearly. They're not around right now. And then you've got Lesufi, who surely, his star has to have plunged, given the way that the ANC is performing in his area. Similarly with Mashatile, who's a spent force and apparently not well enough to have another run at the presidency. So it just seems to an outsider looking at this that this is a lot of smoke and mirrors. And maybe what Roelf was saying is that things are going on behind the scenes that we can hope are going to be a negotiated settlement like the one that you were so close up with in 1994. Tony Leon (07:38) Well, I think hope is the operative word. I'm not sure the reality isn't explained by the fact that, as you say, some of the key moderating influences of two and a half years ago, when I was involved directly in those GNU negotiations, are absent. They're not on the stage. And, you know, frankly, I know, I was once in Australia when there was a crisis in the DA between me and my former National Party colleagues. And it's incredibly difficult, let me tell you, when you're 10 hours behind or ahead, to actually keep current with the negotiations. That's just the reality of time zones. Unless the decision was made, we're going to actually just be absent. You know, Macavity the cat: Macavity was never there, so when things fall apart you can put up your hands. But this is all gamesmanship, Alec. I mean, you get back to the fundamentals. I think there's a majority within the ANC executive, not among the ANC voters, because we know what they want, because it's been polled, this very question, who would rather see Joburg, Pretoria, all the other cities where there's massive destruction and dysfunction, fail, fall over entirely, than in this case hand over to the DA, or specifically to a white woman or a white man. I think there's an enormous recurrence of racial nationalism. I mean, quite frankly, it's not just in the ANC, which once proclaimed itself to be a non-racial organisation, but frankly ActionSA, which used to be very multiracial; it's got some significant white folk in its leadership structures. Today I saw some comment from Herman Mashaba about black unity. Well, I'm not sure that the residents of Emfuleni, where there's sewage in the streets, or most of the suburbs in Joburg who can't get water, and in Pretoria, where they have to boil their water, are as concerned with issues of unity as they are with basic, honest and effective service delivery. And yet a number of political leaders seem to prefer ideology and race-holding and race-baiting to attending to those basic and fundamental issues. Alec Hogg (10:09) I'd like to believe that they're playing to the audience, they're playing to the media who want the headlines, and that actually behind the scenes they realise that that's really just a lot of nonsense, that we have to move on at some point in time. Nobody says, when the Springboks run onto the field, that's a white guy, that's a black guy. But it seems like politicians are saying that. But getting back to your column specifically, the ANC's last resort. You did expect a definitive statement on it. We haven't seen it yet. It seems to just get postponed more and more. In fact, we've heard very little from the ANC, officially anyway, on how their negotiations have gone. Have you seen anything more than what I may have missed? Tony Leon (10:55) As I say in hospital, Alec, nil per mouth. I mean, they haven't issued any definitive statement. Even the chatterbox Mbalula has sort of gone quiet on some definitive standpoint. Look, I think what's going on... I don't know if you saw yesterday the chaos in Polokwane, formerly Pietersburg, where the meeting disintegrated because actually, as I understand it, the Limpopo ANC leadership wants to do a deal there with the DA, and they were waiting for national, as it's called, to respond, and there was no response. So they collapsed the meeting in the absence of getting anything definitive. And I think what we're expecting, and which you won't get, is that somehow the ANC of old, which was a very centralised, very disciplined, very well-organised structure, will reappear magically. No such thing is possible today. The ANC is weak, it's riven with factions, and there's no coherent centre which can command the troops in the provinces, cities and the towns. So it's a kind of every man, or every person, for themselves situation until something happens. And, you know, the absurdity of it. Just going back to the only municipal card we've seen, which was yesterday in the failed attempt to elect a mayor in Polokwane: apparently the ANC mayoral candidate was only made known an hour before the meeting started. Well, maybe we've come to expect that, because how the ANC governs the country, which is shockingly badly, is now how the ANC governs itself, which seems to follow that template too. Alec Hogg (12:48) That's an interesting point you make there, because KZN is also the ANC, and KZN also does not want to work with MK and the EFF, and they've got a pretty good alliance. We heard that both from Dean Macpherson and from Haniff Hoosen, that they're working well together in the government of provincial unity and they don't want the alternative. And yet the centre, from the feedback that we've had, wants to impose it, from what you're saying. The centre doesn't seem strong enough to impose it on Limpopo. Will they be strong enough to impose it on KZN? Probably not. Tony Leon (13:26) Yeah, of course, the problem for the KZN ANC is they are so weak. I mean, they're, I think, down to 13%]. So they got beaten by everyone. Well, they got beaten by MK, they got beaten by the DA, they got beaten by the IFP, or thereabouts. So I think it's very problematic. I mean, that is a fundamental fork in the road, because if they go and do business with the Zuma party, they are fundamentally bringing a viper into their bosom, so to speak. Because, I mean, Zuma and the Zumaites might be a very rackety organisation, and they might stand for some kind of macro-populism, to quote Trevor Manuel, and they're deeply xenophobic and they're tribalistic, frankly. But the one thing that unites that racket together is a deep detestation of Cyril Ramaphosa. So you bring them into the party in Natal, KZN at least. I don't think MK is going to say, we're quite happy to receive your assistance in Durban, but what about nationally? The next thing you'll be having is MK in the national government. And then I think, even though it's a pretentious notion right now, any hopeful reform in the government and the economy will just be extinguished. And much the same, quite frankly, with the very diminished EFF, which is still needed if you're to put together an anti-DA coalition in Joburg. The price of admission is not just to stitch up a mayoralty; it's going to play itself out everywhere. Alec Hogg (15:20) Prince Mashele, who is the biographer of Herman Mashaba, says that Herman is ignorant when it comes to politics. The EFF's leader, Julius Malema, says it in much stronger terms. But what Herman Mashaba is doing right now may well be instigating exactly what you're talking about. And I would like to understand from an insider, from yourself. It's almost like what we see is that in Gauteng, you've got a rogue ANC, i.e. they don't really get on that well with Ramaphosa. And these guys are now making the rules for the ANC in Gauteng, which could lead to this strange coalition. Could it be that that happens and then the rest of the country is immune to it, or Limpopo goes its way, KZN goes its way, and the centre continues with a government of national unity? Or is that just a Pollyanna type of approach to it? Tony Leon (16:26) Well, I don't know whether that's Pollyanna, or just trying to think of, you know, as Henry Kissinger believed, realpolitik rather than just performative and ideological politics. Because it is, of course, entirely possible that, as I said, it's every man for himself: Limpopo does one thing, Gauteng does another. And then you leave the central arrangements much as they were. But I don't know how that's going to play inside the various parties. It takes two, or three, or four, or five, six here to tango. So for example, and I'm certainly not their spokesman, they can speak quite well enough for themselves: how's the DA going to react if it's iced out of the cities where it won the most votes? Joburg, Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay. I'm not sure what will happen there. Maybe they will get in there. And Durban: well, they didn't get the most votes, but they were well ahead of the ANC. I think they got double the ANC vote there. And they're not given the mayoralties to which they're entitled. Is the DA simply going to sit back nationally and say, well, you know, you can stuff us in the cities where we won a plurality of the votes, and we'll continue to prop up the national government? Well, that's a decision. In other words, can you do a deal locally and insulate the national arrangements, or other provincial arrangements, from the consequences? I don't know the answer to that, Alec, and I'm not giving you a cop-out here, but we'll see soon enough in the next few days. Alec Hogg (18:07) But are Prince Mashele and Julius Malema accurate or correct in saying that Herman Mashaba is a babe in the woods when it comes to politics? Tony Leon (18:21) Well, look, I have quite a lot of history with Mr Mashaba, and I'm certainly not going to offer a view, because I've done that in print. But he's what you might call not entirely a consistent operator. He doesn't have a position that he never departs from. In fact, he usually does a 180-degree somersault. I mean, it's very easy. It's like clubbing a baby seal to go onto social media posts and see how he praised Helen Zille, how he claimed, when she was under attack for the colonialism tweets, had a racist bone in her body. And now, of course, he says she's the most racist person in South Africa, or words to that effect. He also said the ANC was a criminal organisation. And in the last municipal elections, 2021, he said he would never do business with them. Well, they are doing business right now, as I understand things. So I think consistency, principle and what you might call keeping faith with your own voters doesn't seem to be the modus operandi of Mr Mashaba and his party. They obviously, and you give them platforms quite correctly, must speak for themselves. I've always thought, though, and I was in politics for many years, you know, and led a party that really had very little support and then grew into a very much bigger party, started by me and then carried on by others right through to today: if you actually treat your voters with contempt, if you deliberately misinterpret what they're telling you, you will be punished by the same voters two years later. Let me give you a real-time example, as they say. So it was very difficult, but... the reason, I've just come from the mayoral inauguration of Geordin Hill-Lewis, is now going to have 25 years of uninterrupted DA power in Cape Town at the end of this term that he was inaugurated for today, is because, with great difficulty, I was responsible, along with my team, for merging the DP and the old National, or New National Party, as they called themselves, and creating the DA. Because that then took us beyond just a white base, created colour, created momentum, did a lot of things. But it was extremely difficult. Now, my deputy leader, so-called, Mr van Schalkwyk, Marthinus of blessed memory, he couldn't abide the arrangement, the one where we promised the voters we were going to unify the opposition, and he was looking out for himself. And so he decamped out of the DA and went and aligned his party, what was left of it, with the ANC. Now, of course, from his point of view, personally, that got him a lot of benefits. He became a cabinet minister under Thabo Mbeki, became the premier of the Western Cape. But the voters hated it, because the NNP voters did not vote for empowering the ANC. They voted to disempower the ANC. And handing over the Western Cape province, with the few votes the Nats had, back to the ANC led to the extinction of the New National Party. It didn't take long at all. And I would hazard a guess, although no two situations are entirely comparable, that if these arrangements, as I read them, are going to be pursued, ActionSA in two years' time will be in the same place and suffer the same fate as the New National Party did in 2004. Let's see. Alec Hogg (21:56) Sure. Thanks for that background. As they say, history rhymes, and those who don't... Tony Leon (22:00) It doesn't quite repeat itself, so, you know, anything's possible. But I mean, put it another way. Why would you, if you're just a voter who wants to get rid of the ANC clearly in Joburg... I mean, overwhelmingly, we saw that. You voted for ActionSA because you want to register your disapproval of the ANC's maladministration and terrible service delivery. And yet the vote that you cast got you the ANC back, because that's clearly what's going to happen. There'll be an ANC mayor in Joburg, because clearly Mashaba doesn't want it and/or can't get it. And, you know, if I was a voter, I'd be absolutely outraged. I'd say, you betrayed my mandate. Now, you know, you can say anything you like. But the thing about politics, as we saw in America two weeks ago, is the comeback is very quick. I mean, two years after Trump's triumph, the Republicans were routed. And as I said to you before, Alec, and I wrote on BizNews, if I were leading any political party today, apart from honouring the mandates of voters, which we can discuss, what that is or might be, I would work backwards. What am I going to do in the next few days and weeks that's going to impact on what I need to do in 2029 in the general election? And if you treat your own voters and your support base as something that you can just use and abuse, I suspect, as others have found out, the voters will have their say in quite a short space of time. Alec Hogg (23:45) Of course, that would raise the question about the DA doing a deal with the ANC. Was that not also something that the Joburg and other voters gave them? Why would that be different from ActionSA doing a deal? Tony Leon (23:59) I think there's a fundamental difference. First of all, if the DA and the ANC did a deal in Joburg, let's just use Joburg as an example, because that's, I think, the most important example, the DA would be in charge, because it's got double the support of the ANC. So yes, they would do a deal with the ANC to have a stable majority, but the DA would be directing the terms and conditions. It'd be almost a mirror inversion, if you like, of the national arrangements. And that, I suspect, Alec, is why the ANC has baulked at doing business, quite apart from all the other reasons, the usual suspects, the patronage and pillage brigade, Lesufi, et cetera. It's because they know. I mean, let's just take Helen Zille, and there are a lot of opinions about her, positive and negative. She would hardly be a sort of fig-leaf mayor like these ridiculous two-seat-wonder parties that the ANC installed. She would be an uncompromising administrator. She would insist on clean government. She would insist that municipal workers, you know, pitch up and collect the rubbish. So it would be very different from having some token fig leaf that isn't ANC, but with actually the ANC pulling the strings. And so I think that election result that we saw two weeks ago put the DA potentially in a much different and more powerful place. But of course, the net result of all this could be that the DA will be completely disempowered and will land up with nothing in Gauteng, which also seems to be where things are going at the moment. Alec Hogg (25:45) Tony, in your column you spoke about Ramaphosa's style being delegation rather than decision-making. And you gave very good examples of that. I had no idea there'd been 110 commissions or task forces. Just think about the cost to taxpayers of all of that. Tony Leon (26:04) War rooms, please, please don't forget the war rooms. Remember the bomb squad he set up to fix Joburg on the eve of the G20. Let's not forget that magnificent creation of CR. Heavens, yeah. Sorry, Professor Jo-Ansie van Wyk of Unisa provided the research there. I did quote her. Alec Hogg (26:23) It's quite extraordinary. But how is that now going to impact on these negotiations that are going on here? Has he delegated? Has he abdicated, I suppose? This sounds more like abdication than delegation, if you have 110 commissions when something arises that you can't make your mind up on. Tony Leon (26:43) I think that's right, Alec. I think delegation is a species of abdication. It just means avoiding making tough decisions, or any decisions. And that seems to have been the hallmark. I mean, the net result is a bit like Shelley's poem Ozymandias: "Look at all my wonders and despair". I mean, you know, it's all destruction and dysfunctionality around us, in particular Joburg. You know, as this ANC was busy sticking it to the DA yesterday, by all accounts, a friend of mine in Joburg sent me a message, and he said, do you know, a very small thing, but very consequential, not a single traffic light in Jan Smuts Avenue is working. And another friend of mine who lives in Melville said, we haven't had reliable, or any, water for six weeks. And yet Cyril is traipsing around Silicon Valley in Northern California, a bit like he did in Parliament at the height of state capture, or just dealing with state capture or not dealing with it, and said we're going to have bullet trains and smart cities. I mean, this is, as they say in Hollywood, near where he is, on the other side of California, La La Land. This is just delusional stuff, because you're avoiding the fact that you can't get water out of a tap in Joburg, and you can't get medicines, critical medicines, off ships in Durban, if you look at the front page of Business Day this morning. So I think, quite aside from the pretension and, frankly, the absurdity of a lot of it, I think he's checked out. That would be my impression. You know, he's just running down the clock. He's going to be a lame duck in every sense in about, what is it, 13 months' time, when the ANC meets next December to choose a leader. And I think he's going to enjoy as many foreign junkets in the presidential plane for as long as he can. Alec Hogg (28:47) Maybe looking at one of the positive aspects of this election: Emfuleni, and the fact that it's next door to Midvaal, so they've had a chance to see what good governance looks like. The fact that they voted against those who had perpetrated raw sewage in the streets for the last two years, does that not show that the ANC voters who left the party there can understand something that the ANC NEC quite clearly is not applying its mind to? Tony Leon (29:27) I think that's exactly right, Alec. That's one example of many others. I mean, it's not unique, although it's very striking, mainly because the DA did so well, took all those ANC wards in a 95% black area. So you can't really sustain the argument that the DA is a white party. But I mean, that really is people voting against the appalling conditions, which the ANC has ignored for years. Anyone imagining an ANC reinstalled in power in the cities and towns is going to be somehow different, when they pursue the same policies and use the same corrupt or incompetent cadres, is living, once again like Cyril is in California at the moment, in La La Land. But I think the more material point that you ask in that question actually points to something else as well. And that is that exactly that example of Midvaal, which is next to Emfuleni, was also one of the reasons that the DA did so well, relatively speaking, in the townships of Cape Town, because people could tangibly see what DA delivery is, as opposed to what ANC delivery is not. And so I think part of the calculation in the ANC, which is frankly in survival mode nationally, is to say: well, hang on, if we put the DA in Joburg and empower someone like Zille, are we not in danger of them showing us up to such an extent, not just Cape Town, that it becomes a template for people to consider in two years' time and vote for? So of course that, I think, is the realpolitik, to quote Dr Kissinger again, behind some of the ANC's calculation. How do we best survive and cling on, so we can finish the job in every sense? Alec Hogg (31:16) Sure. So let's throw the race card. Let's throw any card that we can. And in that way, perhaps do what? Hang around for a little bit longer, turn back the tide? Tony Leon (31:30) Yes, hang on for a little bit longer and turn back the electorate. Look, the ANC is entitled to do what it likes. It's a sovereign party, as they keep reminding us. It's got its own considerations. But I think a harsher accounting will be required from the willing accomplices who help make it so for the ANC to continue the road to ruin in the towns and cities of South Africa. Alec Hogg (31:56) Tony, if you were running the DA right now, what would your call be? Because from everything that you've discussed with us from your experience, it's almost like: give them enough rope and they are definitely going to hang themselves. And then 2029 will be an opportunity for a party that governs well, and there's no argument on any side of the scale in that sense, to actually be voted into power by the electorate. Tony Leon (32:28) Be voted into power? Sure, that's one consideration. Look, I don't want to say the DA is Mr Goody Two-Shoes. It's also, you know, got its own issues, problems and personalities. But I think the overall projection of the DA is that it's competent and it's not dishonest. Now, you might say there should be a few more things, but yeah. And it's got the examples, in government now 20 years in Cape Town, to prove that to be the case. Look, I think there are two considerations for the DA. I'm not going to tell them which one to do; happily someone else has to make those decisions. On the one hand, it's exactly as you described. So do whatever you can now that's going to help you in 2029. You want to bust up the national GNU and expose the ANC for the double-dealing party that it is. Let them mess it up on their own, or with some willing accomplices from, you know, ActionSA and the EFF, and devil take the hindmost, and we'll scoop the pool in 2029. Well, that's one approach. The other approach is to say, look, we've got a political advantage here, potentially, but we've also got some national considerations beyond the party interest. And you've got to balance those two things up, Alec. One thing is to be electorally smart and tactical, which any worthwhile political party is. But you also sometimes have a higher duty, and I think all of us in South Africa have a higher duty, to try and make a success of the country, even though some of our political lords and masters are determined otherwise. And you've got to balance that and then weigh them up. Happily, as I said, it's younger shoulders on which that decision rests. Alec Hogg (34:15) I loved your close, your quote of Carl Jung, where you said that every victory contains the germ of future defeat. Make a prediction for us for next Wednesday, when the coalitions are going to be confirmed. Who is going to have the germ of defeat as a result of what's decided? Tony Leon (34:38) Well, look, I can't give you an absolute assurance that what happens in one place is going to be replicated elsewhere. So let's just confine it, because the centre of gravity, quite correctly, is with Joburg. I mean, that's the most important. That's prize number one. I predict, I hope I'm wrong, that the ANC will stitch up a multiparty arrangement of every bits-and-pieces party and some very negative elements, and form a coalition that excludes the DA. That's what I think will happen. I hope I'm wrong. The consequence? Well, for the ANC, it's a get-out-of-jail card, given that they've been absolutely smashed at the polls. They have nothing to lose. For the residents of Joburg, a lot to lose. But for the accomplices, the parties that empower the continued road to ruin of Joburg, the so-called opposition parties, whether they're the EFF, MK, ActionSA, I think there will be an electoral reckoning in two years' time for them. Alec Hogg (35:44) So that would be the germ, the seed that is going to lead to defeat in two years' time. Tony Leon (35:44) Yep, that's my view. Alec Hogg (35:54) Tony Leon, columnist on BizNews. As always, lovely to be talking with you today and getting your unique insights from the unique perspective that you have on this terribly important time that our country is going through. And I'm Alec Hogg with your BizNews Edge. Tony Leon (36:12) Thanks, Alec