Five years ago, Chris Pappas won uMngeni by 42 votes. This month he was sworn in again after the DA took 61% and six of the municipality's nine township wards, in a province where MK was the big story. Pappas told Alec Hogg who talked him out of quitting, and why the DA set out to become a "leader of society" rather than just the party that fills potholes. He explained how the result spilt over into neighbouring municipalities, and why he believes the DA's record makes coalition partners nervous. He also said uMngeni was weighing whether to stop paying Eskom, lawfully, just to qualify for the help Treasury reserves for defaulters. And he said why he has no appetite for provincial leadership or Parliament..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Alec Hogg In 2021, he won uMngeni by 42 votes, one seat. Five years later, 61%, 15 of the 25 seats, 10 of 13 wards, including every township ward. MK has swept most of KwaZulu-Natal, but Howick went the other way. And in April, this man said he was leaving politics for the private sector.Well, he was sworn in for a second term on Friday. Chris Pappas, mayor of uMngeni, good to be talking with you. How do you go from a 42-vote majority to 61%?Chris Pappas Hi there, Alec, it's nice to see you again. Yes, what an incredible increase. When we were planning our election, when we were running our campaigns, our numbers, our strategy, we were really hoping for 51%, 52%, and we would have been happy with that. But fast forward to the election results, and clearly we've done something right, both in terms of governance and in terms of building a political brand that people trust in the area.So yes, a remarkable achievement, but incredibly humbling, and a lot of trust put into us by communities who might never have trusted us before. If we thought we had a lot of work to turn around a municipality from the ANC, well, boy, do we have a lot of work now, trying to prove to those new voters that their change of vote, and their trust in a new political party, has not been wasted.Alec Hogg When we spoke in July, it was at the time you'd almost quit. You told me what you were thinking about at that stage, but I'm now getting various people claiming credit. Every winner has got many fathers. Who actually talked you out of quitting?Chris Pappas I think it was a bit of a collective effort. A lot of credit goes to my own caucus. No one decided to apply for the position, and they had a bit of an intervention, if you want to call it that. They sat me down at a caucus meeting and said, "Well, no one's going to apply, so we're going to go to these elections with no one, or otherwise the DA is going to have to impose someone from the outside." And I don't think that was what anyone wanted.So yes, I credit a large amount of it to my caucus. Obviously I had discussions with the provincial leadership here, and discussions with the federal leadership as well, the newly elected leader at that time. And then of course my family and my partner, who said, "Well, actually, you live in this area. It's not a migratory job where you move to or move from. What do you want your legacy essentially to be? When is the job complete?"Is the job complete after your five years, or is the job complete when you can hand over something that is in a better position than what you inherited? And part of that is the election result.Alec Hogg So how do you feel about the decision right now?Chris Pappas Well, it's still a lot of pressure. I'm grateful that I've gone through the rollercoaster ride of another local government election, and I'm obviously incredibly grateful for all the votes and the support that we've got. Whether or not I'm going to stick out my full term here, I think I've always been honest about that. But I do think I now have an obligation. I've got almost a completely new caucus.And I've also got a council where most of the political parties, and even the members from other political parties, are completely new. So in terms of good management, and handing over something that works, I do think I have a bit of an obligation to train my councillors, and councillors from other political parties, and to get the ball moving for the next term: setting the strategies in place, the vision, all the things that come with the start of a new term.And then from there, start to delegate more. To give more responsibilities to people who have the potential to take over from me in the next term, whether they like it or not. They can decide to apply or not apply, but at least I would have done my part to impart the skills, and maybe even an expectation.Alec Hogg A new caucus. So the other guys left, but they left you to carry on.Chris Pappas Yes, I made that point to them as well. Out of a caucus of 13, I had six councillors retire or move on. And they're all sitting at home now, sending me WhatsApps every day about what I can be doing and can't be doing, and I feel like turning around and saying, "Hey, but you guys buggered off and left me here." But I guess if you've served for 15 years, you have the right to do that.Alec Hogg Chris, on the election results themselves, how did the DA win all four of those township wards? And I ask this because MK had made it a priority to take uMngeni from you. It was right on the list of the things that they wanted to do, very high up there. They felt they could win and send a strong message. How did you manage to win those wards in what should have been a very strong area for them?Chris Pappas I just want to correct that, Alec. We have nine townships in our municipality, and they are mostly homogeneous in terms of the wards, so one township is one ward. We won the majority of those wards. I think we won six out of the nine township wards. There were three that we didn't, but in all three of those wards we got more than 25% of the vote, in one case coming short by 25 votes. So I just want to make sure that's correct.But what is incredible is that, as I said, we won a number of townships completely, and in our biggest township, which is Mpophomeni, we were the second-biggest party, which is incredible.I think we've always had a challenge as a party. We're a party of good governance and service delivery, and that is undisputed in South Africa in terms of the political choices that we have. But we've always struggled to translate that into growth in terms of votes. And I've always said that you can deliver great services, but if people don't trust you, then they're unlikely to vote for you. They'll either stay at home, or a window of opportunity for a very populist or opportunist party opens up, like MK or previously the EFF.So I think we realised that from the beginning here locally, and we set ourselves up not only to try and deliver the services the best we can, but also to build a relationship with our communities as a political party. Trying to entrench ourselves, as I wrote in a piece the other day. The ANC has always called itself the leader of society. That was very important for them, because they had influence in churches and community organisations, civic bodies, et cetera, and that gave them the type of gravitas that they needed in communities for people to be able to trust them.And that's what we did over the last five years, and obviously intensified during our election campaign. And I think that's what the DA has become in this area. It is the largest political movement in terms of votes, but also the go-to leader of society, if I can use the ANC's terminology. And that was about building trust, about going to places and doing things that we haven't done before as a political party, doing it genuinely, but also connecting empathetically with voters beyond just the ballot box and filling potholes.Alec Hogg Chris, as you know, I used to farm for a period near you, in fact very close to your father. We used to buy all of our teff and our hay from him, from Michael. But I was looking for a contagion effect. We've seen that in Midvaal with Emfuleni in Gauteng. Was there much of it in Mpofana, or what people know as the town of Mooi River, that district, which is right next to you?Chris Pappas Yes, absolutely. Both in Mpofana, in Impendle, Msunduzi and uMshwathi, which are the municipalities that border us. In uMshwathi we grew, and we won our first ward councillor there. In Mpofana we've always had one seat, and it's been a PR seat. We now have two ward councillors in Mpofana, with the possibility of a coalition government there.In Impendle, we won our first seat ever, going from about 2% to over 12% of the vote in that municipality. And then in Msunduzi as well. In Msunduzi, we were not able to run as effective a campaign as we wanted to as the DA in that city, for various reasons. But despite that, there was a knock-on effect, specifically on the border wards, if I can call them that, around the Mpophomeni township and the old Maritzburg suburbs. The knock-on effect of what we were doing here led to the DA growing in Msunduzi as well.Alec Hogg So you can see why they were so worried about a repeat performance. I guess it does spread. When you see good governance and getting value for money next door, well, you want that to happen in your area too.Chris Pappas Yes. It was a lot more difficult for us locally here before, to point to Midvaal or to Cape Town. Not to take away from the work that those cities and those places do, but they are foreign to us here locally. We go there on holiday, or drive through them on the N3 on the way to Joburg. But when you are living in Mooi River and you can see your town declining, and you drive down the road to do your banking in Howick and you see something different, it's visible, it's tangible.The guys in Maritzburg as well: when your property prices are continuously decreasing, when your power is constantly out, you look just up the road and say, "Well, what is actually fundamentally different?" And it starts with the government.There was a very interesting study done by the UK government. The Americans give USAID, the Chinese give stuff, and the UK government gives technical expertise as part of what they do for aid. They did an economic study in this area, and the frame that they used was governance, comparing the Hilton area with the Pietermaritzburg and Msunduzi area. And there was a clear, clear difference between the two.The three indicators that were quite significant were, one, earnings. We've seen a 16% increase in earnings over the last four years, whereas Msunduzi is sitting at around 2-point-something. Then the number of firms: the number of firms has decreased by 1.6% in Pietermaritzburg, whereas it's increased by 6% in this municipality. In other words, that city is dying. And the last was employment, the number of jobs created, and when you take it as a percentage, our municipality is also ahead.So it translates into something visible, something that people can visit, something where families work or go to school, and they can notice the difference, as opposed to something far away. And I think that's what the DA needs to leverage as we go forward, to incrementally grow our footprint in more municipalities. You see it in Gauteng. Obviously it's a lot more complex, but with Midvaal, as you've said, Emfuleni and others, as we've expanded. Kouga in the Eastern Cape as well: we started with a little blue dot, and you can see it expanding across parts of the Eastern Cape now. And that's what we need to do.Alec Hogg It's fascinating, Chris, because a lot of commentators have been saying this very success of the DA is why it's having such a tough time at the moment in the coalition discussions, with the counterparties saying, "We don't want you here, because you'll show us up." Do you think there's truth in that?Chris Pappas I do think there's some truth in that. It's very hard to get the DA out of government when we're in government, in local government that is. Where the situation is right, in other words you don't have a coalition with too many partners, or a municipality that is essentially unviable, then we can implement our policies, and the party does hold us accountable, to a point where we grow or we stabilise.I think Cape Town is an example of that, where election after election the pundits out there say we're going to lose Cape Town by a landslide, and it's going to be terrible, and the DA is going down, and every election we maintain or grow in that particular area, the same as the Western Cape province. Midvaal is another example, Kouga is another example, where we've managed to retain or grow because of the work that we do.So I think it's about the right recipe. If you have a thousand coalition partners, I think it becomes difficult to run a government. But if you have two or three willing partners who share the same vision for the municipality, then it does become a risk for other political parties, specifically those who contest the same votes as the DA. Those who have their own niche markets tend to do okay, whether it's the ACDP or the Freedom Front Plus. But those like your ActionSAs, your ANCs, who have blocks of voters who could very easily swing to the DA, then struggle, because they know that we'll start to eat their pie because of the results that we show.Alec Hogg So it should be no surprise to us that, as Helen Zille's been saying, the other parties are now ganging up on the DA in Gauteng.Chris Pappas I'm very far away from that, but it does partly make sense why they would. I also think there are possibly interests that don't align, and because people have been in government there for a while now, they have interests to protect, or people to protect. So if the DA comes along with an agenda that says, "Listen, we want to be transparent, we're anti-corruption, we're for the rule of law, and we want to put service delivery and financial stability first," and that might mean cutting some expenditure, it might mean cutting some posts, it might mean investigations, then you start to upset the apple cart. And that's another thing to consider, apart from the potential vote decline.So I think we've got a long way to go in terms of local government coalitions, and this is a necessary step in that process. Voters are now able to see from the outside what it means when the DA talks about coalition chaos. But sometimes we have to learn as South Africans, we have to learn as voters, and the only way to do that is to make mistakes. Hopefully those mistakes don't lead to entire cities collapsing in another five years of decline in some areas.Alec Hogg So what happens now to the municipalities contiguous to yours? Do you then support the guys on the ground? Let's just say that you do manage to have a coalition or two nearby. Is that going to be part of the strategy? Because you've almost got this, especially in KZN, which is a pretty homogeneous society there: MK followers or IFP followers to a large degree, with the Zulus. But you've got this little blue dot that is now just spreading a little bit elsewhere. It's a long-term game, obviously a very long-term story, but how do you work to accelerate that in the nearby municipalities?Chris Pappas I think the first thing was to utilise this past election. It was the first election where we could go to our neighbours and say, "Look at the guys next door." So the first thing is to ask, is it possible to do that? And we did that to an extent. Fortunately, we're part of the same DA constituency. In other words, it's the same leadership that looks after the same area, so the strategy was the same. So that's the first thing.But I think the second thing now is that where coalitions do form, or if they do form, we have to leverage those positions to show that, despite not being a majority or not being in control of those councils in some places, the portfolios that we hold are the ones that do the best, whether it's best in communication, best in policy, best in service delivery, whatever it might be. And to utilise some of the lessons that we've learned here.Not all municipalities are the same, but the principles of governance are the same. The gaps, the leakages, things like that are all the same. So that's what we have to do. The difficult part is that we were able to move quite rapidly here with some of our reforms. There's still a long way to go, and we're constantly fighting the AG about ticking the boxes versus reform. But for us to be able to do that, we had a majority in council. So ours would then be to take the lessons that we've learned and apply them in a system that doesn't necessarily allow unilateral decision-making, but some sort of compromise. And hopefully that compromise doesn't undermine the principles of moving forward and reforming a government.Alec Hogg What's the state of the books now at uMngeni?Chris Pappas It's always precarious here. We're not a big municipality. We do rely on grant funding, and despite what people think, we're a rural municipality with quite a vast hinterland. Our cash flow is always fine. We don't meet the requirement that National Treasury sets of three months [of cash coverage], and that's mainly because we're reinvesting in services.But we're also trying to find new revenue sources, by doing simple things. What is an example? Our local businesses were paying the same refuse tariff as a residential household. So essentially you would have a large shopping centre receiving one truck's worth of refuse collection every single day, seven days a week, but they were paying R200 for that to happen. There's no way a private business would charge them that amount. So by rationalising our tariffs, we're able to cover the costs and not have to increase the residential tariffs. So yes, we are doing okay.Electricity losses are still our biggest issue. It frustrates me. We went to National Treasury and Provincial Treasury to ask for assistance to roll out a metering programme, but basically the answer that we got was, "You guys are up to date with Eskom, therefore we can't help you." So we are strongly considering just not paying Eskom, so that we then qualify for assistance, because it seems that national government assists failing municipalities, but those who are trying to do better, they don't assist. So we sit with those issues from day to day.Alec Hogg Surely you're not serious about that, Chris.Chris Pappas I am, I am. I'm just trying to do it without breaking the law. I can't not pay a creditor. But we went to National Treasury and they said, "No, you guys are up to date with Eskom." Their debt relief programme, I think that's what they call it, is only for defaulting municipalities. So what option do you leave me, if you don't have a programme to support small municipalities with issues such as these?Alec Hogg Well, maybe Eskom... I don't know, if you petition them, they might, as you are one of their star clients compared with the other municipalities. Perhaps they'll come in.Chris, let's just pick up on that inauguration promise of yours, the creation of new jobs. It's always exciting for the people who live in the constituency, but there's always cynicism as well: well, the politicians say they're going to create jobs, but how are they actually going to go about it? Have you got any details that you've worked through?Chris Pappas Yes, so firstly, Alec, we've been working on a project along the Hilton College Road. A lot of that land, through some work, has been deproclaimed from agriculture, and there are a number of estates and different businesses and shopping centres that have been planned there. On most of them we've done all the town planning and completed that, so it's a matter of breaking ground. There's something like a billion rands' worth of investment in that area. So that's just in the construction sector alone, and then the knock-on after that.We've also got a number of businesses opening here in the Merrivale industrial area, people moving out of Pietermaritzburg, or moving from places like Mooi River and Estcourt into this area. And then the area of Nottingham Road is really starting to take off as a small town. There are a number of developments planned for that area, all of which have received approval, and it's now sort of first past the post: whichever developer can get their funding first, from wherever they're getting it.We're also heavily invested in our small business development programmes. A salon that is currently just one person requires maybe R50,000 worth of equipment, and then can hire another three people. We spend about R2 million a year as a municipality uplifting small businesses so that they can then employ more people. And more than just giving people money, we track how many additional jobs have been created. I think from that programme alone there were over a hundred additional permanent jobs created. That all goes towards it.But basically: stability, infrastructure investment, proper processes around town planning, zoning, business licences. All of that makes sure that we attract the type of investment that we need in this area.Alec Hogg Thanks for the specifics, because quite often it gets lost. Numbers just roll off the tongue. You say a few thousand jobs, but when you explain it in the way that you have, I think people can relate to it.Just looking forward to the provincial leadership: I understand you turned down... well, I don't know if you turned down the leadership, but the ability to become the provincial leader. Is that on the cards? Is that something that you would go for?Chris Pappas No, it's not something that I'm interested in, Alec. I don't think I would be a great provincial leader or provincial chairperson. I think it takes a certain type of individual to have an appetite for that level of politics, interpersonal politics, and the shenanigans that happen within any political party, or across the world. That's not my forte, it's not my niche, it's not the thing that makes me excited.What makes me excited is seeing something broken and trying to fix it, taking limited resources and trying to stretch them as far as possible, bringing communities together. Those are the things that I enjoy. So yes, I didn't stand for the leadership positions in my province. I did recently step up to contribute: I was elected as the chairperson of finance in KwaZulu-Natal for the DA. So I am playing my part. But I think I'm contributing my skills where they exist, and not where they don't.Alec Hogg Well, when you talk about something that's broken and needs fixing, you won't have a limit on the potential opportunities in South Africa. But I guess national government, at some point in future? You're still pretty young.Chris Pappas Again, Parliament is very far away. No disrespect to the colleagues who work there, but I don't often feel that that institution serves my community. Maybe the provincial legislature; I think that's an institution that serves my community. But I do feel, and maybe that's the nature of parliaments across the world, that it seems very far away, and the discussions that they have don't really seem to be about bread and butter and the difficulties that people deal with every single day. I guess that's just a parliamentary institution wherever you are. In America they talk about the swamp in Washington. I guess that's just what it is.Alec Hogg And looking at KZN itself, could the DA ever get to a position of running the province, given that you've now got MK in a very, very powerful place? Some people say, "Well, look, it belongs to MK." You might recall Rob Hersov, maybe a year or so ago, said, "Just give it to MK and cut it off the map, and carry on with the rest of South Africa." What's your thinking, not on what Rob Hersov said, but on how the DA would grow, and perhaps one day... Do you think it could be running the province?Chris Pappas I don't think there's going to be a political party in KZN that gets 50% for a very, very long time, if ever. I think the nature of our province is going to lead to three or four political parties that will constantly have to work in some sort of coalition. We've seen a break-up of the ANC. I don't think MK is going to survive to the extent that it was in 2024 for very long, although it will remain a force in the province.So I think as the Democratic Alliance, we have to position ourselves in any election to either be the biggest party in a coalition, or otherwise have enough votes to be a driving force within that coalition. You spoke about a homogeneous community. While we might be homogeneous in terms of culture and language, even across racial lines, I think there are still such stark and vast differences between different parts of our province in terms of what the needs of different communities are. And that's what's going to drive the vote results in future.So for the DA, I think our position is to be, or to aim to be, the biggest party in a coalition, but at all times to maintain a big enough share of the vote that we are taken seriously in any coalition, and that the interests of our voters and the people who vote for us are not left behind because of any government arrangement.Alec Hogg Chris, when I spoke to Haniff Hoosen a little while ago, he said it looked like there was a strong possibility that the non-MK contingent, as it were, that is running the province at the moment would be doing more coalitions on the ground. And then we got the ANC NEC conference, where the KZN member of the ANC stood up and went against the tide and said, "Hey, we want to do things differently in KZN. We've got good relationships with the IFP and the DA, and we'd like to do that where we can," and was shouted down, apparently. How do you think this whole thing's going to play out? It appears as though in the province the ANC wants to work in collaboration with you guys, but at the centre there seems to be a very different approach.Chris Pappas I guess that's another thing that needs to get better, evolve, work differently: how these coalitions are put together. From municipality to municipality, province to province, the different leaders, or the different groups in those areas, are going to have different interests, or different prospects about what can happen. But the decisions that are made here in this province also have a knock-on effect for other provinces and other municipalities, whether it's the ANC, the DA, or any political party.So yes, the GPU, in terms of political stability, is working well. Different departments are delivering differently, and that must be assessed at a later stage. But in terms of political stability, I think KZN has come from quite a dark place to a place of stability. And I think that's possibly what the colleagues in the ANC have seen here locally. Goodness, they've seen what MK is like. They live it every day. We live it every day.At our first council meeting, half the MK guys were late, and half of them didn't know who they were voting for. They requested postponements for the election of their own members, and then suddenly there was a new guy at the next council meeting a week later. So I think the ANC here provincially knows what type of difficulties they would get into, trying to manage a government but also trying to rebuild their own brand and confidence in their organisation. I don't think the two can go together. I don't think the ANC can rebuild itself while being in government with MK, for various reasons.But again, they're part of a bigger organisation, just like we are. We might have our views on MK here locally, but at a national level there might be an appetite to transform the organisation into one that does not have red lines, as we've heard Geordin speak about.So yes, I guess negotiations are just that: we have to take into consideration much broader political considerations across the country. Panyaza Lesufi has a lot of power in the ANC, and obviously Gauteng, with its metros, is quite an important voice or bloc for the ANC in determining the outcome of negotiations.Alec Hogg Chris Pappas is the re-elected mayor of uMngeni, and I'm Alec Hogg with your BizNews Edge.