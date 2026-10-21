BizNews Edge

BN Edge | Dawie Roodt on MTBPS: a corner turned, but for the wrong reason

Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt unpacked the 2026 MTBPS with Alec Hogg: debt, SARS, municipal bailouts, fuel relief and what it meant for investors.
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Dawie Roodt
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