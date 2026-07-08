BizNews Edge: Dr Frans Cronje on what the Steenhuisen interview really cost the DA

Listen here.Dr Frans Cronje joins Alec Hogg for a wide-ranging catch-up that reframes the week's political noise into something more useful: a structural theory of why the DA is stuck and what it actually has to do next. His regime change argument is sharp — South Africans have lost confidence in the ANC, but they haven't yet gained confidence in the DA as a replacement. Until they do, the country sits in no-man's land. His defense of Tony Leon is equally direct: what Steenhuisen has alleged is lobbying, not state capture, and conflating the two is both factually wrong and damaging to the economy. Also today: Prosus raises $1.65 billion in investment-grade AI-era debt; Hyprop's oversubscribed JSE capital raise proves the exchange is working exactly as it should; and Rob Hersov makes the case for flagpole neutrality at Bishops..Read the full transcript below.Alec Hogg: Wednesday the eighth of July. Welcome to the BizNews Edge. I'm Alec Hogg.On today's show, I sat down with Dr Frans Cronje, one of our top political analysts here in South Africa, for our regular catch-up. He gave me two things worth your full attention: why the fallout from John Steenhuisen's now-infamous News24 interview matters more than the headline suggests, and a full-throated defence of Tony Leon that you need to hear before you take at face value another word written about the man this week.But first, three stories that need to be on your radar today. A boardroom-style battle over what flies on the flagpoles at one of the country's oldest schools. Prosus back in the bond market, riding the AI debt wave — a smart move. And a JSE capital raise that tells you the exchange is working exactly as it should. Let's get into it.BISHOPS AND THE FLAGPOLE ROWLet's kick off with the row that has old boys and parents across the country talking. At Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town, a fight has emerged over what flies on the school's three flagpoles. In a column published on BizNews today, Rob Hersov makes the case for neutrality: just the Bishops flag, the South African national flag, and the school's founding St George's flag. Nothing else.He points out that it was the matric boys themselves — in a letter to the school's executive — who asked not to be divided by causes. What has been happening is that the third flagpole has been used to promote various causes chosen by the school's executive, and it's unclear by what process those causes are selected. Hersov notes this is part of a growing global trend towards institutional neutrality. Over a hundred universities worldwide — from Dartmouth to Michigan — have formally adopted neutrality policies. It's not about tolerance, he argues. It's about who gets to speak for an institution. More to come on this story.PROSUS: RIDING THE AI DEBT WAVEProsus disclosed on SENS today that it has raised $1.65 billion in new dollar-denominated debt to refinance borrowings maturing next year. Corporations do this routinely — they go to market to lock in cheaper money ahead of time, rather than face a large repayment or rollover at an expensive rate when the bill comes due.What makes this particularly significant is the broader context. The lead story on The Economist's website today — our London partners — reports that global technology giants are flooding bond markets with investment-grade debt. Over $400 billion has been raised this year from the likes of Alphabet, Meta, and others. The Economist notes that spreads between these tech giants and the highest-grade market benchmark — US government debt — are sitting at twenty-five-year lows. Not surprising: they need the money to build data centres and accelerate AI programmes, and when the price of money is low, you jump in.What matters for South Africa is that Prosus — held in virtually every retirement portfolio in the country — is riding this wave. And this is not a speculative AI bet. Prosus is a profitable, cash-generative ecosystem play. The ratings agencies have confirmed as much, awarding the new paper an investment-grade ranking. That's a better rating than South Africa itself currently carries, in a market growing nervous about who will actually be able to repay the AI-fuelled debt splurge. Prosus has just told investors: we can.HYPROP: THE JSE IS WORKINGAnother story worth your attention — and one that puts the doom merchants to the sword. Property group Hyprop has just delivered the best defence of the JSE you're likely to see all year.It went to institutional investors yesterday asking for capital, and by this morning had pulled in close to R740 million at a premium of just over one percent to yesterday's closing price. The offer was oversubscribed. That is the market saying it believes in what Hyprop is doing — acquiring shopping centres in Eastern Europe and rolling out a green energy strategy at home.The share price dipped slightly in early trade as new stock hit the register, but that's mechanics. The real story is this: quality companies can still raise serious capital quickly on the JSE. And that is precisely what a stock exchange is supposed to do — enable companies to raise capital, and provide a marketplace where the shares issued in return can be traded. The exchange is working exactly as it should. Worth celebrating, rather than listening to those who insist the JSE is on its last legs.LEAD-IN TO INTERVIEWToday's main story. I sat down with Dr Frans Cronje, one of South Africa's most respected political analysts, for a catch-up that included his read on the fallout from the Steenhuisen interview — that famous episode where the former DA leader threw under the bus everyone he didn't like, in particular Tony Leon, the man most responsible for building the modern DA.Going into that interview, the polls had the DA sitting very well, on track for a strong showing on 4 November in the local government elections, with real hopes of becoming the largest party in both Nelson Mandela Bay and Johannesburg. With all the fallout that's come from the interview, and with Steenhuisen still in cabinet as a deputy minister, you have to ask whether this is going to cost the DA at the polls. When I spoke to Corné Mulder, leader of the Freedom Front Plus, in a previous episode, he was diplomatically reserved about the impact on the DA while making clear he wasn't uncomfortable about the implications for the Freedom Front Plus.So what does Frans Cronje make of it? And what is his read on Tony Leon? As I mentioned in the opening, it's rather positive. Let's start with the big question.INTERVIEW: DR FRANS CRONJEAlec Hogg: How much damage has Steenhuisen done to his old party — the party he took to some of its highest poll numbers?Dr Frans Cronje: The best way to answer that is to step back a little. What is going on in the country right now? What's going on is that South Africa is going through a period of regime change — and I mean that in the most neutral sense, not in a pejorative sense at all. Regime change is a two-step process, and step one is always the same, wherever in the world it happens. Step one is that society loses confidence — loses the belief, in fact — that the old regime can protect its interests.That has substantively happened with the ANC. People have lost confidence. Hence it's sitting at around forty percent or below. But there is a step two: the people must come to believe that the new regime will protect their interests. That was very much the DA's challenge. And because step one has happened and step two hasn't happened to the same extent, we're sitting in a no-man's land. The ANC has, say, forty percent; the DA has, say, twenty-five. The only way out of that — and we may not find it — is either for the ANC to rebuild the belief it once commanded, or for the DA to build it. And for the DA to do that, it has to demonstrate, in government, that it is significantly more effective than the ANC has been.And that hasn't been clearly demonstrated in cabinet. John's own performance as minister wasn't good. People were frustrated. The foot and mouth response was badly handled. In the education ministry — another DA minister — what's happening there is not good. It's a mess. You could argue it's making education worse than it was before, which is staggering to think could even be possible. Then you have the communications minister, who's somewhat caught between competing pressures. You have the minister working on corruption in government buildings who's doing reasonably well. And you have Leon Schreiber at Home Affairs where there's been some progress — but go and visit a Home Affairs office and draw your own conclusions.Alec Hogg: So the DA has the challenge of having to prove itself in government.Dr Frans Cronje: Exactly. The challenge the DA faces — following on from where Steenhuisen had the numbers going, but needing to take them further — is to demonstrate that it can govern better. That hasn't been demonstrated, not at the scale needed to move the political dial to the extent the DA would wish.If you're the ANC right now, you know you can't reform your way back to growth with your current leadership — and you're losing support to the DA. So one of your options is to stop losing support. You can either improve yourself, or you can make the DA look as bad as you are. And the challenge the DA faces is that its real competitor may not be the ANC at all. It's something else entirely, which is the enclave future — where South Africans who get fed up with all politicians simply get on with things themselves: their own solar panels, their own water tanks, the neighbourhood watch, self-reliance at every level. If the DA cannot demonstrate that it governs significantly better than the ANC, that is where the country will drift. And I think that's already happening to a significant degree.That enclave competitor may be a harder rival for the DA to face than the ANC itself.Alec Hogg: And Tony Leon?Dr Frans Cronje: Tony Leon, unless there's something I don't know about — which I think is very unlikely — is one of the most decent, upstanding and principled people I know. And from what I've been able to gather, his firm, Resolve Communications, operates in exactly the same spirit.A young journalist called me recently, very politely, and asked if I'd comment on the allegations against Tony Leon and his firm. I asked what the allegations were. The journalist told me: that he had used his political influence to meet with cabinet ministers. And I said: well, that sounds fine to me. That's entirely normal. He runs a business that advises investors on how to engage with government, and advises government on how to engage with investors. That's a legitimate professional service.The journalist then asked me where I'd draw the line between legitimate action and something illegitimate. I said: if he'd committed a crime, that's obvious. If he'd said "pay me money to influence this decision," or if he'd taken a backhander, that's clear. But the world seems to have lost the ability to understand the difference between right and wrong here. If a crime has been committed, prosecute. But I said to this journalist: surely there are many examples of political actors actually committing crimes in trying to influence ministers — why is the entire industry writing about Tony Leon as though he's committed a crime?State capture was not the Gupta family offering advice to a minister. It was the Gupta family bribing a minister. That is a categorical difference. I don't see any evidence of the former in what Tony Leon has done.And the allegation was made that he drafted questions for a member of parliament. Well, the Institute of Race Relations used to draft Helen Suzman's questions in parliament. That is entirely normal. If you're an expert, you'd say to a minister or an MP: here's an approach, here's a question worth asking. The minister is not compelled to do anything. They take whatever advice they choose to take. That is how a functioning democracy works.Then the point was made that ministers were put under pressure. Good. I hope they were put under pressure by investors. Had they been put under greater pressure, the economy might be growing at more than one percent. Where do people think ministers get their ideas from? Do they think they arrive from heaven, untouched by human thought or influence? Of course not. Ideas come from the cut and thrust of debate — from activists, from journalists, from private investors who engage professional lobbying firms because those firms understand the political landscape, know what motivates the relevant ministers, know the correct channels and approaches.If you're a coal miner who's very good at mining coal, you don't automatically know how to engage a cabinet minister effectively. So you seek out a professional. That's what Tony Leon's firm provides. And I would imagine that a firm run by someone like Tony Leon would have at the very centre of its work the best interests of the country and the people in it.I think it is absolutely disgraceful that suggestions to the contrary have been made about Tony Leon without any proof of a crime, or even of a serious ethical or moral failure. No such evidence has been presented.Alec Hogg: That brings you back to Steenhuisen's motivations. Was this just a politician who got emotional and struck back? Was he put up to it? Is he simply not thinking clearly?Dr Frans Cronje: I'm somewhat out of my depth on the internal mechanics, but I know a little about the specific campaign Steenhuisen referred to. As I understand it, a group of investors and business people who were suffering catastrophic losses due to the government's handling of foot and mouth disease — and who knew it could be managed far better — would likely have approached Tony Leon's firm for help in engaging the minister constructively. And that, I believe, is exactly what was done. That is, again, precisely how it should work.And John Steenhuisen loses his portfolio partly because that vaccine response was wrong-headed and that became apparent. Does it all connect? I imagine so.EDGE CLOSE — ALEC HOGGTwo threads, one lesson. Frans Cronje's regime change theory tells you why the DA can't simply coast on the early numbers Steenhuisen built. It has to prove it can govern better than the ANC — most of all in Johannesburg. Or the country drifts further into the enclave economy, the self-reliance model that BizNews has discussed many times and that Magnus Heystek has long identified as the smart destination for South African property investment. Hyprop's oversubscribed raise today reinforces exactly that thesis.On the Tony Leon question, what Frans tells us is equally important for investors: there is a world of difference between lobbying — how every functioning economy connects capital to policy — and state capture, which is bribery. Those are not on a spectrum. They are categorically different things. Nobody I've heard has produced evidence of bribery. But if that distinction continues to be blurred in the public mind, legitimate business voices will go quiet exactly when the country needs them loudest.Worth noting: while all of this was playing out this week, Deputy President Paul Mashatile flew to Dubai and signed a satellite deal that no rational analysis would call better than the Starlink option. It's slower, more expensive, but it qualifies for BEE — so some people will benefit, and if the track record is anything to go by, those people will be politically connected.The full interview with Frans Cronje is on the Director's Cut, available to members on biznews.com and BizNews TV on YouTube.Watch for two things from here. Whether the DA can actually govern Johannesburg if it wins it — because Frans is right, the city has to become the DA's advertisement for the whole country. Helen Zille told me years ago that the whole idea of running Cape Town was to make it the template for the rest of South Africa. So far, so good. But Joburg would send an even stronger message. And everything in the DA now appears to be targeting becoming the largest party in the country in 2029.Also watch tomorrow's BizNews Edge, where the anchor interview features education minister and former DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. After what Frans told us today about her ministry — that it's in a mess — I have some pointed questions for her.That's the BizNews Edge for today. Thank you for your time — always our most valuable commodity. For more on all these stories, head over to biznews.com. I'm Alec Hogg. Until tomorrow — cheerio.