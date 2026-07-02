Six months on, the fire is still burning — KZN farmer Pete Kean counts the FMD cost | BizNews Edge

Six months ago, KwaZulu-Natal farmer Pete Keene came to BizNews with a warning nobody wanted to hear. His herd was a hundred percent infected with foot and mouth disease, the government's response had a zero percent chance of working, and the law wouldn't even let him reach for a needle and syringe. Today, a lot has changed on paper — the High Court struck down that law, the minister who defended it has been removed — but Pete's message is stark: the fire is still burning, and the real cost, a calving rate that crashed from ninety to thirty percent, won't fully show up until 2032. He never asked for a bailout. He asked to be heard. Also today: Johan Rupert sits on a R100bn cash pile after the cleanest exit in Remgro's history; the DA leads the ANC in by-elections nationally for the first time, then detonates a credibility bomb in the same week; and Business Unity SA walks away from the UIF after six years of being ignored.