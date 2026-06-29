BizNews Edge: Stranger than fiction - Jooste's consigliere meets ET-type end
BizNews Illustration
BizNews Edge

BizNews Edge: Stranger than fiction - Jooste's consigliere meets ET-type end

Steenhuisen torches the DA. Prosus delivers a genuine turnaround. And the Steinhoff ghost dies in an English village before justice finds him.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
The Daily Edge
BizNews
www.biznews.com