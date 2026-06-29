BizNews Edge: Stranger than fiction - Jooste's consigliere meets ET-type end

Listen here.Today's BizNews Edge covers three stories that cut to the heart of South African business and politics. John Steenhuisen has broken publicly with the DA, naming Geordin Hill-Lewis and Tony Leon in allegations that threaten serious damage to the party just months before the 2026 municipals. Prosus, once a byword for discount and drift, has delivered full-year results that show a genuine turnaround — every regional ecosystem now profitable, Takealot breaking even for the first time, and a buyback programme outpacing Meta and Apple. And then the story Alec Hogg has been building toward for months: Malcolm King, the invisible man behind the Steinhoff fraud, found dead in a Cotswolds village — poisoned by a Romanian sex worker — before justice could reach him. The Reserve Bank reckoning rolls on. This one is worth your full attention.