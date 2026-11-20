Michele Dougherty went to a Durban high school that didn't teach physics or chemistry. Years later, jet-lagged and nervous, she persuaded a room of about a hundred Cassini mission scientists to send the spacecraft just 173km above a tiny moon of Saturn. They found water vapour pouring from its south pole, and the search for life in the solar system changed course. Now the first woman to be Astronomer Royal in the post's 350-year history, she told Alec Hogg why she'd be very surprised if life didn't exist elsewhere, what the Juice mission will look for when it reaches Jupiter's icy moons in 2031, and why more South Africans should know about the giant telescopes in the Karoo. She was also frank about the harder side of her day job: telling Britain's main physics and astronomy funder that it can't be world class at everything..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Alec Hogg (00:13) So she's a Durban girl. She went to a school that didn't offer chemistry or physics. And yet she's found an atmosphere on a moon of Saturn and is chasing an ocean under the ice of Jupiter. She's the first woman in three hundred and fifty years to be the Astronomer Royal. And she also has to decide what British science can no longer afford. Her day job is Professor of Space Physics at Imperial College London. It's a warm welcome to Professor Michele Dougherty. So good to have you here.Michele Dougherty (00:50) Thank you. It's great to be here.Alec Hogg In our studio. What are you doing in Hermanus, in our little town?Michele Dougherty (00:56) So I needed to be in Cape Town last week for a council meeting of the Square Kilometre Array Observatory, which has telescopes in the Karoo and in the Outback in Australia. I let my sister and brother-in-law know that I needed to be here, and they said, "We've got a visit to Madikwe two weeks before that." So I came out early and we went to the game reserve, and then I did some events in Joburg and came down to Cape Town last weekend. And so I'm spending a couple of days with my sister at Arabella before I go back to London on the weekend.Alec Hogg (01:33) For those who don't know, Arabella is one of the top ten golf courses in South Africa. So if they want to follow in your footsteps and they like golf, they know where to come.Michele Dougherty (01:43) I tried golf many, many years ago when I still lived in South Africa. I'd been quite good at sport and I thought my hand-to-eye coordination was good, and then I tried to play golf. The club was just too long. I just couldn't connect. So I've never played golf.Alec Hogg (01:58) Well, there's always tomorrow. I spent a bit of time in London and used to take the train in from the south-west, from Weybridge, and I'd walk past Imperial College near Waterloo every day. And there was a picture there that I never forgot, of Rosalind Franklin. She was one of the icons of Imperial College, where you're a professor, and a woman. Is she still regarded highly there? Because I believe that was a hugely inspirational story for a whole generation.Michele Dougherty (02:36) Yes, she is. And I think one of the things I appreciate about the time that I'm doing science is that we're slowly getting to the point where, hopefully in my lifetime, it won't be a surprise that a woman is made Astronomer Royal or leads a research institution. It's been long, slow progress and small steps, but I'm hoping that something like my announcement will not be news in about twenty years' time. It'll just be normal.Alec Hogg (03:11) Let's go back to Durban. Your dad was a lecturer in civil engineering?Michele Dougherty (03:17) That's correct, yes.Alec Hogg And your telescope. Where did that come from?Michele Dougherty So I was born in Joburg. My parents moved down to Durban when I was about six months old, and my dad worked at the local university there. I remember when I was about ten and my sister was about seven, my dad, who was an engineer and always had different projects on the go, decided to build his own telescope. So he ground the mirror for the telescope, and he did it in the basement of the house. And I remember Susie and I helped mix the concrete for the base of the telescope. From our perspective, that was the most important part of the telescope. And so my first view of Jupiter and Saturn was through a telescope that my dad built, and it was fascinating. I never thought I'd end up doing what I'm doing now.Alec Hogg (04:00) What did you see when you looked through that?Michele Dougherty (04:04) For Saturn, I saw the rings around Saturn. And Jupiter has four large moons, and I was able to see those four large moons. You could see double stars, and you could see the night sky beautifully. That was before there was quite so much light as there is in cities now.Alec Hogg (04:24) So you weren't even a teenager at this stage?Michele Dougherty I think I was about ten or eleven. And then I remember I had to make a decision, along with my parents, as to which high school I went to. All my friends were going to Mitchell High School, where they didn't teach physics and chemistry. I could have gone to Maris Stella, where they did do physics, and I thought, "No, I want to follow my friends." So I didn't do physics or chemistry at school, but I was really good at maths. I didn't know what I wanted to do after I'd finished school, and the local university said, "You can come and do a BSc if you like," even without physics and chemistry.Alec Hogg (05:04) Even without physics and chemistry. And did you take to it like the proverbial duck to water?Michele Dougherty (05:10) No, it took a bit of time. The first couple of years were hard. I was still living at home, and I'd go home every evening and my dad, bless him, would go through the physics and the chemistry lectures with me. It was a little bit like learning a new language, and it takes a bit of time. I didn't take to chemistry, so I did better at physics. I did an honours year in physics, and then I stayed on and did a PhD in applied maths. Then I thought, let me go away for a couple of years. So I went to Germany, to a Max Planck Institute in Heidelberg, for a couple of years. And then I went to Imperial College on a two-year contract, and, I don't know, thirty-plus years later I'm still there.Alec Hogg (05:55) As a South African in Germany, did you speak German?Michele Dougherty (06:01) I went to lessons. My Afrikaans helped. But I'm one of those people who's very bad at languages. I can speak one and a bit languages, and the bit is the country I've just been to. So my German improved, but now when I try and speak Afrikaans, it comes out a little bit like German and a little bit like Afrikaans. I enjoyed the time in Germany, but I then felt I needed to go to an English-speaking country, and that's when I thought I'd go to the UK for a couple of years. And thirty-five years later, I'm still there.Alec Hogg (06:36) So a couple of years in the UK, and then presumably you thought about coming home?Michele Dougherty (06:41) I did, yes.Alec Hogg And what happened to keep you there?Michele Dougherty (06:45) I was asked if I wanted to get involved in a spacecraft mission that was going to Jupiter. My boss at the time asked whether I would put a magnetic field model together so that we knew what we would see. I didn't know much about magnetic fields, but it sounded really exciting, so I said yes. And that was it. The spacecraft bug bit.Alec Hogg (07:05) You've got to tell us more. Unpack it for the ignoramuses who didn't do BScs.Michele Dougherty (07:12) So there was a spacecraft called Ulysses that was going to go into orbit around the Sun. But to be able to get up out of the equatorial plane, they needed a gravity assist from a planet, and they decided to fly past Jupiter. We spent about two weeks in the environment of Jupiter. One of the things about the magnetic field is that it allows you to understand not only the environment that you're in, but the internal structure of the planet that's generating the magnetic field. Just like on the Earth: we've got a magnetic field in the deep interior, and if you stand on the surface of the Earth with a compass, the compass needle points to the north pole of the magnetic field. That magnetic field protects us from energetic particles coming from the Sun. But measuring it also allows you to understand what the internal structure looks like.Alec Hogg (08:07) So Jupiter's got a magnetic field. Has it got life? Do you imagine one day you'll find life there?Michele Dougherty (08:17) I would not be surprised if in the future we found bacteria of some kind underneath the surface of some of the moons of Jupiter. For me, one of the most important realisations that planetary scientists have come to in the last thirty to forty years concerns searching for liquid water, which is the first thing you do if you're looking to see if life can form. Why? Because that's our understanding of how life forms. We think there are three ingredients you need. You need liquid water, you need a heat source of some kind, and you need organic material. Then you need those three ingredients to be stable enough over a long enough period of time that something can happen.And the discovery that my team made of the atmosphere at Enceladus, which is one of the moons of Saturn, changed the focus of where we look for liquid water. Because that little moon Enceladus has a liquid water ocean under the surface. So you don't have to be close to the Sun to find liquid water. You can go much further away, to Jupiter and Saturn, but it won't be on the surface. It'll be underneath the surface.Alec Hogg (09:30) Will there be enough heat there?Michele Dougherty (09:32) At the moons of Jupiter, we think they're in an orbital resonance. The way the moons orbit around Jupiter, they orbit in tandem with each other, and so they each have an effect on each other's internal structure. It's called tidal forcing. If you've got two bodies quite close to each other, their gravitational fields will affect each other. So at least three of the large moons of Jupiter have got an internal heat source, and we're almost certain they've got liquid water oceans under the surface.Alec Hogg (10:06) And as a consequence, as you said before, there could well be some life source.Michele Dougherty Yes.Alec Hogg Wow. For a South African girl from Durban.Michele Dougherty (10:16) I know. I've got to pinch myself sometimes. But I got myself set on this path because I said yes to something that sounded really exciting. I didn't know how to do it, but I thought I could learn as I go.Alec Hogg (10:30) When you first arrived, and there are many South Africans who are spreading their wings and looking around other parts of the world, did you feel lonely? How did you deal with it?Michele Dougherty (10:42) I made some really good friends. I would come back to South Africa for Christmas every year, so I got some blue skies and sunshine. It took a little bit of time to settle in. I think the hardest move was the move from South Africa to Germany. When I moved to the UK, I'd got used to not living in South Africa.And I think one of the great things about South Africa is that everyone is so friendly and interactive. You walk down the street and everyone talks to each other. When I first started doing that in London, I got some really strange looks. But my friends and my neighbours and my work colleagues now know what I'm like, and they've got used to me saying hello to everyone.Alec Hogg (11:25) You miss that, don't you? The shining eyes and the bright smiles of South Africans are something unique.Michele Dougherty (11:31) Absolutely they are.Alec Hogg And we take it for granted when we live here.Michele Dougherty We do, we do. And what I used to find really difficult is that I'd come out for Christmas and then go back in early January. You leave South Africa and it's thirty-two degrees and the sun's shining, and you land in London early in the morning and it's still dark and icy and cold. That took a little bit of getting used to. But I love London. I've lived there for thirty-five years now. It's a beautiful city. It's enabled me to do things in space physics that I wouldn't have been able to do here. But I love coming back to South Africa. I come back at least once a year.Alec Hogg (12:12) What did you take with you from Durban to London? Not physically, but in your person, in your heart. What part of Durban? Do you watch the Sharks, for instance?Michele Dougherty (12:25) I do, yes. And I still support the Springboks. I like to wind my colleagues up in the UK when we often beat them. I've been known to wear Springbok T-shirts to work just to remind people.I think what I took when I left South Africa was that you can do anything that you set your mind to. It's something I'd been brought up thinking, and it's something South Africans are really good at: we can do some really difficult stuff. I love living in the UK, but I love visiting South Africa as well. So I've got the best of both worlds, in a sense.Alec Hogg (13:07) So you'd say maybe a can-do attitude?Michele Dougherty (13:10) Yes, yes. Because I never thought I'd end up doing what I'm doing. But I said yes to things I didn't think I could do, or didn't know how to do, but I thought I'd be able to learn. And the way I like to work is that I like to have a team around me that are better than me at most things. That's how a team works. I think that's one of the things I learned in South Africa: by working together you can achieve things that you would never be able to do on your own. So my trick is that I surround myself with people better than me, and they make me look like I know what I'm doing.Alec Hogg (13:50) Enceladus, is that the way you say it?Michele Dougherty (13:52) There are two ways: there's "Enceladus" or "Enceladus". I usually say "Enceladus".Alec Hogg (14:00) So there were signs of an atmosphere. If you can dumb it down for us, so that we understand when you made that discovery why it was such a big deal.Michele Dougherty (14:13) So there was the Cassini spacecraft, a NASA spacecraft mission that was launched in 1997. It went to Saturn and was going to spend about four years orbiting around Saturn. Because it was doing so well and there was still lots of fuel left, it was extended for another nine years, so it orbited for thirteen years in total. Right at the beginning of the mission, the plan was that we would have three flybys of this moon, Enceladus. So the spacecraft would fly past it and take data: measure the magnetic field, measure the plasma and take lots of photographs.One of the things we had always talked about in the long six-and-a-half-year journey it took us to get to Saturn was what would happen if we made a discovery. Would we change the orbits? Would we change what we were doing? And the Cassini project always said to us yes. But we hadn't tested it out.So, at the beginning of 2005, we flew past Enceladus on two separate occasions, a month apart. When we looked at our data, there was something funny going on. It wasn't what we expected. One way to describe what we saw was almost as if Enceladus was a much bigger obstacle to the magnetic field coming from Saturn. Saturn rotates on its axis once a day, and a Saturn day is just under ten hours. The magnetic field lines rotate as well. If you're a moon and the magnetic field lines are moving past you, and you're a dead body, the magnetic field doesn't see you. But if the magnetic field changes as it's moving past you, that means there's something else going on. And one way to describe what we were seeing was as if there was this atmosphere covering the surface of Enceladus, a bit like on the Earth.Alec Hogg (16:09) Is it the biggest moon?Michele Dougherty No, it's tiny. It's tiny: 500 kilometres in diameter. We didn't look at our data for twenty-four hours, because we didn't think we'd see anything. And then we looked at it and we thought, "Ooh, what's going on here?" Just like on the Earth: we've got an atmosphere, and the upper regions become ionised because of the solar radiation. That ionised region protects us from the magnetic field of the Sun.Michele Dougherty (16:35) What we were seeing at Enceladus on those first two flybys was almost as if it was covered by an atmosphere, and it was stopping the magnetic field of Saturn from going down onto the surface. We weren't sure what we were seeing, because it was quite early on in the mission and we were still understanding our instrument and how to calibrate it. But the fact that we saw it on those two flybys made me think this could be really important.So I flew out to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where we had a science meeting of all the teams, and I was going to try and persuade them to take us much closer.Alec Hogg (17:10) How many people were in the room?Michele Dougherty (17:15) About a hundred people in the room. But just before the meeting started, I was jet-lagged to hell, because I'd just arrived from London, and I was standing in a queue at the coffee shop.Alec Hogg (17:24) And this is at NASA.Michele Dougherty This is at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, which is where the spacecraft was operated from. The man standing in the line in front of me turned round to me. He was called Jerry Jones, and he was responsible for the spacecraft. He said to me, "Michele, what are you doing here?" And I explained. He rubbed his hands together in glee and said, "I've always wanted to go closer to a planetary body than anyone else." So I had one vote in my back pocket when I went into the room. There wasn't consensus that we should do it, but after lots of conversations, we decided it was worth it.Alec Hogg (17:58) So you had to go into this group of a hundred people, clearly top scientists, who've got a lot on the line because NASA spent a lot of money getting the craft to where it was, and convince them to change the plan because you'd seen something.Michele Dougherty (18:13) And use spacecraft fuel. So I'm clearly quite persuasive.Alec Hogg Indeed.Michele Dougherty So they agreed eventually that we would change the flyby altitude. The third flyby would be 173 kilometres above the surface. Two or three nights before the flyby, I didn't sleep.Alec Hogg (18:34) I'm just wondering, what was the risk? What if you'd spent all this money and all the fuel, and there was nothing?Michele Dougherty (18:40) No one would ever have believed anything I said again.Alec Hogg (18:45) You were out on a limb.Michele Dougherty Yes. But that's one of the things about exploration. You've got to take chances sometimes. So I didn't sleep for two or three nights before the flyby. I thought, "What happens if we don't see anything?" And then what we saw was not an atmosphere, but almost a water vapour plume coming off the south pole of the moon.Michele Dougherty (19:07) Because we went close, all the other instruments took spectacular data. We found there were cracks at the south pole, internal heat leaking out of these cracks, and organic material in the plume.Alec Hogg (19:20) All new stuff that had never been seen.Michele Dougherty (19:23) All new stuff. That was when the focus of the Cassini mission changed to lots and lots of flybys of Enceladus. And ESA, the European Space Agency, is planning a mission in the next ten years which will go back to Enceladus, actually go into orbit around Enceladus, and potentially put a lander on the surface next to one of the cracks.Alec Hogg (19:47) Goodness me. Ten years, though. This is a long game.Michele Dougherty (19:51) You need lots of patience. Now, I'm not renowned for my patience. But with the Cassini mission I was really fortunate: I became involved just as it was being launched. And the Juice mission, which is the spacecraft that's going to Jupiter, and I led the team that proposed it, I almost see that as a way of paying back. Younger scientists who are coming up now will be able to take the data that we get when we get to Jupiter and do some great things.Alec Hogg (20:19) And when will that be?Michele Dougherty (20:21) 2031.Alec Hogg 2031. That's not that far off. You'll still be working then?Michele Dougherty (20:26) It was launched in 2023. Whether I'll be working full-time, I don't know, but I can't stop working until we get there and start getting data.Alec Hogg (20:37) And what might come out of that? When you dream at night, when you reflect at night, you think, "Hmm..."Michele Dougherty (20:44) What we're going to do is focus on three of the moons, and on two of them in particular. By using the magnetic field, we will be able to get an understanding of how deep the liquid water oceans are at the moons, whether they're global oceans, and what their salt content is. And the other instruments will then allow us to work out what organic material there might be on the surface.Alec Hogg (21:13) And why is all of that important?Michele Dougherty (21:15) Because it will then be telling us that there are other places in our solar system which have the potential for life to form.Alec Hogg (21:22) So do you think there is life somewhere else?Michele Dougherty (21:26) I'd be very surprised if there wasn't. Very surprised if there wasn't.Alec Hogg (21:30) Why?Michele Dougherty (21:32) The universe, and our solar system by itself, is so huge. There are so many different environments out there. It might not be life as we know it, but I would be very surprised if somewhere in the solar system and in our universe the ingredients weren't there for a long enough period of time that something was able to happen.One of the thoughts that we have: back in the mid-80s, there was a submersible that was sent to the deep oceans on the Earth. It was sent to real depths, where the pressure is so intense you don't think anything will ever survive, and the temperatures are really low. And they found bacteria in those kinds of conditions. So I think that's the very least that we'll be able to find. But we won't find it with Juice. With the Juice spacecraft, what we will show is whether the ingredients are there for life to form. You would then have to go back, and you'd need to be able to get underneath the surface. So that's way beyond my lifetime.Alec Hogg (22:40) Is Elon Musk involved in any of this, given his high profile in science?Michele Dougherty (22:45) He's not involved in the science missions, but what he's doing with his launches is making it cheaper and easier to get into space.Alec Hogg (22:56) So in his own way he's advancing the knowledge of mankind. And his whole idea of putting life on Mars: what do you think about that as a scientist?Michele Dougherty (23:08) I think it's a very interesting idea, but it's going to be very expensive, so I think we need to pace ourselves. I don't think we should be focusing only on one area of the solar system. The way I like to describe what I do is that we're continuing to explore our environments. A little bit like on the Earth hundreds and hundreds of years ago, when people were still trying to decide if the Earth was round or flat: people got into ships and went out to explore. That's what we do with these outer planetary missions. But there also needs to be focus on the planets closer to us, and that's what NASA is focusing on as far as Mars is concerned.Alec Hogg (23:54) And Elon hasn't sponsored a trip similar to Juice?Michele Dougherty (24:00) No. The funding for Juice has come from the European Space Agency. The way European Space Agency missions work is that ESA pays for the spacecraft, and then the different countries who build instruments pay for the cost of building the instruments. So it's a large international consortium. You can't do this kind of stuff on your own. You've got to have international collaboration.Alec Hogg (24:24) Michele, you've reached the pinnacle of your career. What's it cost you personally?Michele Dougherty (24:34) Leaving South Africa was hard. When I first left, we didn't have WhatsApp, we didn't have video calls. I remember I used to save all my coins during the week so I could phone home on the weekend.Alec Hogg (24:50) In a tickey box.Michele Dougherty That for me was really hard. And I'd save up each year so I could afford to come out at Christmas.Michele Dougherty (25:03) So that was hard, but it allowed me to do something I could not have done in South Africa. And I'm now really fortunate: I go between the two countries, which are the two countries that I enjoy the most.Alec Hogg (25:19) Can you help in advancing our very poor situation in maths and science in this country? Is there anyone you can talk to, who maybe would listen to you?Michele Dougherty (25:32) If you give me some ideas about what I can do to help, I would love to. One of the things I'm really concerned about, and it's not just in South Africa, it's around the world, is how we lose kids' interest in science and maths and engineering when they're at primary school. If we don't generate that excitement in young kids, how can we then expect them to take science up in the future? So it's how we engage young kids at primary school and make them aware that they can do almost anything if they put their mind to it, even though it's going to be hard.Alec Hogg (26:13) Maybe put them in buses and take them off to the SKA?Michele Dougherty (26:16) It is such a fantastic site, although I'm not very good with small planes.Alec Hogg (26:23) Tell us about it, and why it's in South Africa.Michele Dougherty (26:25) You need to be in an environment where it's as quiet as possible as far as radio frequencies are concerned. You're building these large telescopes that are looking up at the sky and taking measurements in radio frequencies, and they're tiny measurements. So everything needs to be as quiet as possible, and you put them as far away from large cities as you can. The decision was made that some of those telescopes would be built in the Karoo, which is where I was earlier in the week, and some of them would be built in the Outback in Australia. So as far away from civilisation as you can.The only problem with that is you then need to take these little aeroplanes to get there, and I don't have the most stable of stomachs. As you take off, the plane's wobbling back and forth and I'm thinking, "I'm going to see the telescopes, I'll be fine." I've been to the South African site twice now: I went once last year, and I went earlier in the week. It's red sand as far as the eye can see, and then there are these huge telescopes all pointing at the sky. They had them move together for us. They call them the dancing telescopes. You can see them all moving in conjunction with each other. They're still being built.In South Africa, they've engaged the local community. A lot of the people helping to build the telescopes are people who live close by, and they're doing something similar in Australia. There are actually three host countries. The UK hosts the headquarters and helps to fund it, and we put some expertise into the design. Then Australia is the other host country, and South Africa as well. And we need to use that to engage the younger generation about what it is that they can achieve.Alec Hogg (28:19) Think of some company that's focused on, or benefits from, science. Maybe sending a few kids up there every year, just to experience it, because it must be something quite special.Michele Dougherty (28:33) I think the SKA does do that. But one of the things I was concerned about: when I came out last year to visit the telescope, I told my brother-in-law, who lived in Joburg at the time and has now moved down here, about the SKAO, and he hadn't heard about it. We need to advertise it more.Alec Hogg (28:53) So why is it there, and why is it that important?Michele Dougherty (28:57) What it will allow scientists, astronomers, to do is make measurements of the universe in a frequency regime that hasn't been measured before. There's visible light, there's ultraviolet light, and there are radio waves, and this is focusing on radio waves. It will allow us to see back in time and see how the universe has evolved over time. Talking about it makes the hair on my arms stand on end.Alec Hogg (29:30) It sounds almost like going back to the time when the Europeans were taking their ships and worrying they'd fall off the end of the Earth: a little bit of that time of exploration, now into space.Michele Dougherty (29:43) It is, yes. But a single country can't do it on its own. At the council meeting I came out for earlier in the week, there were eighteen different countries represented. It's an international team that is doing this.Alec Hogg (30:02) And they're not experiencing the antagonism that we're seeing on the political stage?Michele Dougherty (30:10) No. The world's going through a difficult financial time at the moment, so we're having to be really careful about any cost increases, which there always are. When you build something for the first time, there are always going to be changes to the design that you need to make, and that might have cost implications. But even if you need to slow things down a little bit, it's best to build the best infrastructure that you can, because that will then be available to the community for decades to come.And you asked me earlier on, and I never quite answered the question, what do I wake up and get excited about in the middle of the night? It's the discovery we don't yet know we're going to make. With the Cassini mission, we never thought we'd make that discovery at Enceladus. But by keeping your mind open to possibilities, you can change something very slightly and make a discovery you didn't know was there. That's what excites me.Alec Hogg (31:14) And the Juice mission? Because that's at a different planet.Michele Dougherty (31:18) Yes, it is. It wasn't only Enceladus that was of great interest at Cassini. Titan is another of Saturn's moons that we're almost sure has a liquid water ocean under the surface. So it was using those discoveries, and some discoveries made with a NASA mission called Galileo, which orbited around Jupiter in the late 90s, where the magnetic field and the gravity measurements seemed to point to the fact that there were liquid water oceans at the moons of Jupiter. You put all of that together, and the team that I worked with proposed to the European Space Agency that we should go back to Jupiter.I remember when we made the presentation, I said to the team, "Do not talk about life. We can talk about the potential for habitability." It's a subtle difference, but I didn't want us to be promising that we would find life. We needed to say that we would find the ingredients for life, and then we can talk about whether we go back again.So you need patience, as you mentioned earlier. We started thinking about Juice, a Jupiter-type mission, in 2008. We proposed it to the European Space Agency in 2012, and they agreed. We then started building the instruments in 2014, launched in 2023, and we'll get there in 2031. I won't tell you how old I'll be.Alec Hogg (32:42) You need vision to follow these kinds of...Michele Dougherty (32:47) You do. And the team that I've built has got experienced scientists like me, and engineers, but it's also got young up-and-coming scientists as well, because they'll be the people who will take this on.Alec Hogg (32:58) I can imagine some people watching this and saying, "But there are so many problems on Earth. There are so many poor people on Earth. Why are we even bothering to look outside our atmosphere?"Michele Dougherty (33:12) I think one of the unique aspects of us as people, just people on the Earth in general, is that desire to explore and understand where we came from. So we need to get the balance right. Of course you do not spend all your money on exploring. You need to fix things on the Earth as well. But for me, that's part of who we are. We want to understand where we came from.And a lot of the design of the instruments that we build to allow them to survive in outer space is then used back on the Earth. Some of the cameras that we now have in our phones were originally designed so they could go out into space. So the kind of technological advances you make to be able to survive in those environments allow us to do better design on Earth as well. But it's a fine line. You've got to be really careful that you don't just focus on the outer solar system and let everything on the Earth fall down around your ears.Alec Hogg (34:14) And your role in British science, trying to balance the allocation of resources. I suppose it's what any good chief executive has to do.Michele Dougherty (34:32) At the moment, I've been seconded from my role at Imperial to the chief executive role at STFC, which is one of the large research councils, at 80% of my time. It takes a bit more than 80%. But we are in some financial difficulty right now. We need to make some savings. We've expanded too much. When I first arrived at STFC, I said to everybody, "You cannot be world class at everything. We need to pick and choose what we focus on." And that's the process we're going through at the moment.But I'm feeling more positive now about where STFC will end up than I have in the nineteen months I've been in the role, because we have a plan. It's a difficult plan, but we have a plan. And I want STFC to succeed. They've funded my research in some form or another for the last thirty-five years of my career.STFC stands for Science and Technology Facilities Council, and it's one of nine research councils in the UK under the overarching umbrella of UKRI, which is UK Research and Innovation.Alec Hogg (35:41) Do we have anything like that in South Africa?Michele Dougherty (35:43) I can't remember the acronym, but there is a research council in South Africa: the NRF, I think, the National Research Foundation. But STFC is a little more complicated than some of the other research councils, because we've got a two-pronged task. One is that we fund research in particle physics, astronomy and nuclear physics, but the other thing we do is run large-scale facilities on behalf of the rest of the UK. So it's a difficult balancing act between those two.Alec Hogg (36:19) Corporate sponsorship, is that...Michele Dougherty (36:21) That is something that I want to change. I want us to be rethinking how we run these large-scale facilities, and to get industrial companies and corporate sponsorship more involved.Alec Hogg (36:34) Well, back to Elon Musk. He's got more money than Croesus. Surely he could throw in a few billion.Michele Dougherty (36:40) Well, he would need to gain something from it as well. One of the things I want to do is raise the profile of the large-scale facilities that we run in the UK. I also want to raise the profile of the SKAO, for example. It's the only international facility where we are one of the host countries, so I want to raise the profile of that.The UK government supports curiosity-driven research and the fundamental science that we do, but they're also asking us to get more return for innovation, for example, and for companies in the UK from what we do. So it's a slight change in focus, for scientists in particular. But as I was describing, the instruments and spacecraft we design to go into outer space allow us to build better instruments on the ground. So it's about involving industrial companies and getting a better return for the substantial amounts of money that the UK puts into the research that we do.Alec Hogg (37:45) It's been so interesting talking to you, but I can't let you go until we talk about one of the very famous programmes in the UK, Desert Island Discs. Anyone who's famous at some point has to go on Desert Island Discs and gets asked by the BBC for their favourite song. Well, you can't really call it a song, because you went for Elgar's Cello Concerto. Why?Michele Dougherty (38:13) I think it goes back to my childhood. When I was at school, for about three or four years, I played the violin very badly, but I was in a youth orchestra. One of the reasons I was interested in doing that is that my dad played the cello. I remember him playing me Elgar's Cello Concerto, with Jacqueline du Pré playing the cello, and she died really young. And I thought, there was this person at the top of her game who was able to generate the most beautiful music, and that's how people remember her. That just left a lasting impression on me.But there were also some of my other songs, like Dancing Queen by Abba. My reputation still hasn't recovered from that.Alec Hogg (39:03) Is there a connection between music and science, music and perhaps the development of the brain?Michele Dougherty (39:14) I think there might be. A lot of the colleagues that I work with today played a musical instrument when they were younger. So I think it is a similar part of your brain that you use to either play music or do maths or science. I was just never very good. I remember my parents would come and listen to me in our youth orchestra, and you could almost see the look on their faces, thinking, "We know this is very good for young kids, but my gosh, it sounds dreadful." But they'd sit there and cheer and clap at the end.Alec Hogg (39:49) What would you tell a young girl in Durban who's at a school that doesn't have physics and chemistry as options, but who's also fascinated by what she sees, maybe on television or in a picture, as you were?Michele Dougherty (40:12) That you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it, and it's not always a straight path. You make decisions that might take you off a path, when you don't even know what path you want to be on. But someone offers you a role and you think, "I'd love to do that. It's going to be difficult because I'm going to need to learn as I'm doing it, but let me try it out."Alec Hogg (40:35) Just say yes. Have a go. Can-do attitude.Michele Dougherty (40:39) Absolutely. South African can-do attitude.Alec Hogg (40:42) Michele, it's been such a pleasure. Thank you for coming into our studio here in Hermanus. Michele Dougherty is the South African who is the sixteenth Astronomer Royal in three hundred and fifty years, the only woman to hold that post. She's also Professor of Space Physics at Imperial College London. And no doubt it's an area, and Elon Musk is helping, that is coming more into the consciousness of the rest of us. I'm Alec Hogg with your BizNews Edge.