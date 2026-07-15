BizNews Edge: How South Africa House fell into disrepair on Dirco's watch

Listen here.South Africa House in Trafalgar Square, a fixture of SA's diplomatic presence in London since 1933, has closed its doors, with the DA's Ryan Smith blaming decades of Dirco neglect and Dirco insisting it's a planned upgrade. Alec Hogg unpacks the row, plus three stories reshaping money and power: the PIC's suspension of chief executive Patrick Dlamini has drawn a formal FSCA probe, chipmaking giant ASML posted a decisive earnings beat, and IBM suffered its worst single-day share drop in history after admitting AI spending is gutting its legacy software business. Four institutions, one lesson: neglect gets found out..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here..Read the full transcript below.Alec HoggSouth Africa House on Trafalgar Square is one of our country's most storied diplomatic addresses. It opened in 1933. It's hosted anti-apartheid vigils by the hundred, and it's where Nelson Mandela addressed a huge crowd in 2001. I've stood on that same pavement myself more than once during our three years in the UK, most notably at one of the get-togethers for a Zuma Must Go demonstration, where I even grabbed — or was handed — one of the loudhailers to make a little speech. Probably the first and last time I'll ever do that. Anyway, South Africa House is held very warm in the hearts of thoughtful patriots of this country, but now it's shut its doors.The DA says it's neglect. Dirco says it's a planned upgrade. Later in the show, I'll bring you my conversation with a man who's asking the awkward questions — the DA's Ryan Smith. And it turns out this is a much bigger story than just a diplomatic building being temporarily closed and fixed up at enormous cost — some put it at 70 million rand. It's more about who our nation sends abroad to represent us. It's been a dumping ground for so long that the ANC appears to have forgotten the real purpose of having ambassadors and high commissioners internationally, and that the job isn't to go there and drink tea and show up at the office when they feel like it. Taxpayers should now be demanding much more bang for our buck.Alec HoggWelcome to the Business Edge. I'm Alec Hogg. You're going to want to see that South Africa House story, but first, three other stories that landed on my desk this morning that you need to know about — one close to home, and two from the other side of the world that tell you an enormous amount about where money is flowing right now.Alec HoggLet's start with the governance story cutting to the heart of South African finance. The Public Investment Corporation, custodian of over three trillion rand in public servants' pensions — that's roughly a tenth of all the shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange — has suspended its chief executive, Patrick Dlamini, pending a whistleblower investigation. We've reported on that before. What you might not know is that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority — the very powerful body whose intervention was the reason it tipped South Africa's most famous financial fugitive, Markus Jooste, over the edge — the day after the FSCA issued its report exposing him as a common crook, Jooste took his life.Well, now it's got involved, opening a formal probe into the Public Investment Corporation, saying it has serious concerns about governance, leadership stability and transparency. And in a second leadership shuffle, buried in the same statement, the Government Employees Pension Fund — the PIC's biggest client — has pulled its backing for the acting chief investment officer. Fixed-income head Leon Smit is taking that seat instead. Nothing's proven yet, but when the country's single largest investor starts changing leaders under regulatory pressure, every pension holder in this country should be watching closely — especially the retired and still-serving public servants.Alec HoggA much happier story comes to us from Europe, and a result the market had already made up its mind on before a single number was published this morning. ASML, the Dutch company that makes the machines without which not a single advanced computer chip on the planet would be built, released its second-quarter results this morning. The share price was already up 3% on Wall Street last night purely in anticipation, and it added another 4% today in pre-market trade. That's the market telling you, in the clearest language it has, that these numbers were a genuine beat. And so they were — sales and margins both came in comfortably ahead of guidance, that being what the company suggests to analysts for the quarter ahead.This was driven by existing customers paying to upgrade and service machines they already had from ASML — higher-margin, stickier revenue than a straight new-machine sale. In other words, it's always better to have retention rather than acquisition. Management has raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year, and gave a third-quarter guide that clears what analysts had been expecting by a wide margin.The number that matters most, though, isn't in these three months at all — it's what ASML is committing to build. The company says it's adding 30% more advanced chipmaking capacity for next year, and is now actively planning another 30% on top of that for 2028. Revenue tied to the most advanced logic chips is guided to grow by a quarter this year alone; memory-related revenue by something closer to 75%. Translation: ASML isn't hedging its bet on this AI capital-spending cycle running for years yet.Alec HoggIt's spending its own balance sheet as if it's certain of it. That's about as strong a signal as a management team can give you. ASML is the star performer in the Biznews US dollar portfolio, and now you know why.Alec HoggAnd now to the other side of that same coin, because if ASML is proof of where AI capital spending is going, IBM is proof of where it's coming from. Big Blue put out an unscheduled update and a letter to shareholders yesterday, and it's genuinely one of the worst days this company — once the world's most valuable — has ever had. The stock didn't just fall, it crashed. Down 25% in a single session — the biggest one-day drop in IBM's history, worse even than Black Monday in 1987. It wiped out close to $70 billion of market value in a matter of hours.What happened? Shareholders were warned that in the June quarter, revenue barely grew and missed the expectations analysts had written into their numbers. But it's the explanation that should worry every legacy technology investor. Chief executive Arvind Krishna, who wrote the letter, told shareholders in his own words: "we faltered." Enterprise clients are ripping capital out of traditional software and consulting budgets and redirecting it straight into AI hardware — servers, storage, memory — before prices climb further. On top of that, industry-wide cybersecurity anxiety has shifted client spending towards defensive measures rather than the deals IBM's sales teams were counting on.IBM is pointing to a $10 billion, five-year bet on quantum computing as its answer for the future. Markets weren't in the mood to hear that yesterday. The bigger message here is for the whole software-as-a-service sector: the AI boom that's minting fortunes for chipmakers like ASML is starting to cannibalise the budgets of the legacy giants sitting just one layer up the stack.Alec HoggTwo sides of the same global story. But now, back home, to a story about an entirely different kind of neglect.Alec HoggRyan Smith is the DA's spokesman on international relations, and he's been the man asking Dirco the uncomfortable questions about South Africa House. Have a listen.Ryan SmithIt seems to be a temporary shutdown. It's not as if the building has been lost to the South African High Commission in London — that's certainly not the case, at least not from what we know at the moment. The problem is there's absolutely no transparency in the process for the renovation and refurb. The only reason Dirco came out and admitted it was a refurbishment was because we blew the lid off the story and notified the public of the closure. Some of our contacts in London went to the building to see if there was anything posted on the door, any sort of sign or notice on the website, and there was really nothing. We wouldn't have got that information had we not alerted the public to the closure.But it's one of a series of embassies, high commission buildings and foreign assets within Dirco's purview that have fallen into a terrible state over the past few decades, and it's something we're trying to get to the bottom of. You can't grow the economy and push a strong economic diplomacy initiative if the very symbol of investing in South Africa is a decrepit building with paint peeling off the walls and no marketing or advertising for South Africa. So we take it very seriously.Alec HoggIt must have gone down rapidly, because I visited South Africa House numerous times when we were in the UK, between 2016 and 2019, and it was in pretty good shape back then. Sure, the main door onto Trafalgar Square was, for some reason, always locked, but you could walk around, and we even attended a number of events there which were highlights of my time. So what happened? Where did this decrepit state come from?Ryan SmithI think, much like municipalities in South Africa, if you delay maintenance for long enough it eventually snowballs into a series of quick collapses of services, and I think that's probably what we've seen at South Africa House. I was there for an event with the South African Chamber of Commerce about three or four years ago and it seemed fine, but you hear mixed reports. I've got a colleague in the Western Cape Legislature who was there about a year ago, and he said they sat there for a meeting for about two hours and weren't once offered tea or coffee, or allowed to go to the bathroom — which points to the fact that maybe there was no water in the building, and that corroborates reports we've received from other people who've been there. Some high-profile figures have come out and confirmed the building has degraded quickly over the past couple of years.The point I made to Dirco is: they said the reports about the closure were exaggerated, but the reality is, why has it reached the stage where the building has to close for half a year, if not longer, for simple maintenance, when that could have been done routinely over the past decade or two to keep the building in good nick? Any South African who's been to Trafalgar Square, if you compare our High Commission to the Canadian High Commission nearby, or the Indian High Commission, which is also quite close — those are beautiful buildings, they stand out, they draw the eye, they've got marketing campaigns for tourism and industry, and the flag is clean and flown proudly. The same cannot be said for our High Commission in the UK, unfortunately. So it does point to something more serious.What a lot of the public don't realise is that Dirco's financial performance as a department actually regressed in 2024/25, when the Auditor-General released the Budgetary Review and Recommendations Report. That report says, quite clearly — and I quote exactly — that this is as a direct result of the mismanagement of Dirco's foreign assets, which have been rendered "uninhabitable." So even the AG has seen there's a systemic issue with the maintenance of these properties, and Dirco and Minister Lamola seem to just brush it off. There's no willingness to engage with politicians, no transparency. I submitted a question to the department asking for the lease agreements for all the properties we rent for our foreign service across all our missions, and was told that's too much work — I must ask for them individually. You don't get anything out of the department. You're trying to do the oversight you were elected to do, and Dirco has this dismissive attitude towards anyone asking questions. So it's difficult to get to the bottom of. But like a lot of South Africans have said, if you look at how municipalities have gone unmaintained for so long in this country, it wouldn't come as a surprise that the same is happening in our foreign missions abroad.Alec HoggThis is your remit — how many of those who populate our embassies around the world... and remember, it's a very expensive exercise, we have a weak currency... how many are cadres deployed for lovely retirements, and how many are professionals?Ryan SmithThat's exactly a question I've just submitted to the department, because normally in a country you'll have a cap on the number of political appointments you can place in your foreign service. What's normally done is that very strategically important countries — Washington DC, London, Paris, potentially Beijing — are reserved for political relationships, where you'd send a former Minister of Foreign Affairs or a former high-ranking politician who's left the political sphere. Those political appointments matter — you sometimes need a political understanding of a country as opposed to a career diplomat. But the problem is we don't know yet whether there's a cap on the number of political appointees, and we don't have enough career diplomats in the Foreign Service who know the country they've been posted to well, understand the trade opportunities that can be exploited for South Africa, and can staff the mission adequately — a trade advisor competent in agricultural goods, for example, or a specialist in defence — so those relationships can be leveraged for South Africa's benefit.That's really what those embassies and foreign missions should be, but it's unfortunately become overpopulated with political appointments. We always say the ANC sweeps many of its corruption scandals under the diplomatic rug — if you're facing a lot of heat and controversy back home, you get sent abroad. That's most recently been exemplified by Ayanda Dlodlo, who's now ambassador to France. These people don't serve us — it's not well thought out, it's kept very close to the president's chest in terms of those appointments, and we certainly think there should be far more transparency and a cap on political appointments, with the rest being career diplomats who understand the job and can do it properly.Alec HoggLet's dwell a little on France, because it's quite a controversial place to be a South African ambassador right now. On the most recent appointment — did the Government of National Unity have any say? And secondly, have you got any more insight into what happened to the previous ambassador, who died by apparent suicide?Ryan SmithThe late Nathi Mthethwa's death is still, to my knowledge, subject to several ongoing investigations, and I'm not sure there's been any conclusion. It was a very tragic incident. His appointment came from the previous administration, so that was under an ANC majority. Ayanda Dlodlo's appointment — there was no consultation, to my knowledge; I think it was purely an ANC move.There was actually a very good article on News24 saying that if you pierce the veil on the ANC's attempts to talk about renewal, these appointments show that nothing has changed — people are just recycled. The minute someone is fired, they pop up somewhere else. Dina Pule was fired from cabinet under Jacob Zuma; she's now been made the new Minister of Social Development. Ayanda Dlodlo was a former State Security Minister, then Public Administration Minister, who was also let go because of several scandals and corruption allegations, and she's now popped up again as ambassador to France. The pattern is that the ANC doesn't really believe in renewal, and certainly isn't practising it — they keep recycling the same people to make sure they've got jobs and high-paying salaries, at the cost of South Africa's reputation and image abroad.There's nothing worse than getting to a foreign capital, seeing every other country's embassy, and when you eventually find South Africa's, it's a little hole in a wall you'd probably walk past thinking it was a brothel — because it's just not taken as seriously as it should be by a department that is the outward face of our government and has a very important responsibility.Alec HoggSo there's your Edge for today. If there's a single thread running through all four stories, it's this: institutions — public and private, South African and global — get found out the moment leadership stops paying attention to the basics. The PIC suspended its own CEO over a whistleblower report. Dirco let an embassy in one of the world's great capital cities fall apart for want of routine maintenance. IBM's management admitted, in writing, that it didn't see its own clients' spending shift. And on the other side of that same shift, ASML is thriving precisely because it did see it coming — and is spending accordingly.Alec HoggTo recap: the PIC under a fresh FSCA investigation after suspending its chief executive, Patrick Dlamini — we'll have more on that story in the next day or so. ASML shares up sharply again this morning after a substantial beat and raise. IBM down 25% yesterday, the worst session in its history, after warning that AI spending is crowding out its legacy business. And South Africa House in London shut down indefinitely, with the DA's Ryan Smith laying the blame squarely on decades of neglect and cadre deployment in our Foreign Service.That's the Business Edge for today. My thanks to Ryan Smith for his time, and thank you, as always, for spending this time with me. For more on all these stories, head to Biznews.com, or here on Business TV. I'm Alec Hogg. Until tomorrow, cheerio.