WeBuyCars sold a record 186,000 cars in its 2026 financial year, yet headline earnings fell 18.5% and the final dividend was cut from 30c to 17c. In what Alec Hogg called their last results interview as executives, co-founders Faan and Dirk van der Walt, with strategy chief Willem Klopper, explained how cheaper Chinese new cars had dragged down used-car prices, why a Tiguan the company would once have bought for R550,000 no longer sold for R600,000, and why Faan said they had probably bought too aggressively to fill two new supermarkets in January. They defended the dividend policy, said they had paid down more than R1bn of debt in what Faan likened to a farmer buying the farm next door during a drought, and set out the 49% GoBid deal now before the Competition Commission. With deputy CEO Wynand Beukes taking over in January, Alec pressed them on whether a data man could trade like the founders, and on a share price back near its listing level. Faan's reply: that was the one thing they couldn't control..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.(00:01) Alec Hogg: In its last financial year, WeBuyCars sold more cars than ever before: 186,000, up 4%. It took more of the market share of the used-car market as well, and it's now just under 11%. Cash flow jumped, but earnings fell by almost a fifth. Headline earnings per share, that's the number that the JSE likes us to look at, dropped 18.5% to 183 cents a share. [Editorial note: results show headline earnings down 18.5% to R764.2m and headline EPS down 18.6% to 182.8c.] And shareholders will also no doubt have picked up, as the headline point for them, that the final dividend nearly halved. Cheaper Chinese new cars, falling used-car prices, a fuel shock in May: they probably all played a part, but we'll find out for sure what was behind this. Faan van der Walt, the chief executive, joins me, and he has with him his brother Dirk and the [Chief Strategy Officer], Willem. Guys, thanks for joining. We've got a bonus here today, but I suppose these aren't easy results to give over to shareholders. You published on Monday, Faan. What has the response been like?(01:13) Faan van der Walt: Hi Alec, thank you for having us. Just a correction: Willem is our CSO, not the CFO, but he can also answer all the financial questions. Yeah, it's been a mixed bag of responses. Initially the market reacted negatively, and as we started unpacking and dissecting the results, the share price did recover. But you're 100% correct, it has been a record year in many respects, a year that we're actually very proud of, and I'm sure that will bear the fruits of those labours in years to come. We do not manage this business for a quarter or the next year; we manage it with a far longer-term view, and that's what we've done this year.I like to use the analogy of a farmer who manages his farm well over the years, and his cash flow well. In a period of drought, he acts quite differently to someone who did not follow the same principles. So during a period of drought, this farmer went and bought the farm next door, knowing that the tide will turn, whilst the other farmer sells or takes on more debt. So we paid down debt and we generated a lot of cash during the year, and we also opened capacity, more than 25% extra capacity, with growth in mind.So when we look at our statistics, we generated more interest than ever before: more website visits, more physical visits to our showrooms. We evaluated record numbers of cars throughout the year. But in this deflationary market... and it's always interesting, there's this relationship between new vehicle prices and used vehicle prices. We're all aware that when you buy a new vehicle, it will depreciate over time, and there's always this gap between what a new vehicle costs and what the used vehicle costs. But when the new vehicles push down on the used-car market, like we've seen, then it's a difficult environment for both consumers and traders alike, because prices are under pressure. We could have easily bought a lot more cars, but there's a margin price to pay for that. So we had to strike a very careful balance between maintaining a fairly respectable margin and volume. For us, market share is probably the most important thing we measure over time. We don't want anyone to eat our lunch. We want to grab as big a piece of the pie as we can, and that's our philosophy, and that's where we invest our time.So, yeah, I think we were surprised by the steep depreciation certain vehicles had. A typical example that is always good to use: if you look at what a VW Tiguan cost two years ago, you bought a brand-new Tiguan for R740,000. Now all our statistics would have shown that you could easily sell that second-hand for R600,000. So we would have bought one for R550,000 always and sold it easily for, let's say, R600,000. But that tide has turned, because all of a sudden these cars stood, because there were the Jetours and the Jaecoos and the Omodas and all of that coming into the market at R450,000, R500,000, and these cars offer more value, more extras, et cetera. The consumer probably does not take into account all the factors when it comes to vehicle ownership. So we've seen some of these OEMs selling cars for R600,000 and then two years later just offering R300,000 as a trade-in. So there is a price to be paid for unknown brands. You certainly cannot paint all these Chinese incumbents with the same brush. Some of them have been around for over a decade and have proven themselves; they have a national footprint, a good dealer network. And you simply cannot compare that to some of these new entrants, where it's uncertain whether they will still be around in a year's time.(05:54) Alec Hogg: Well, that's a great intro, thanks, Faan. It gives us a good basis. I just have to find out: what is a CSO, Willem? I've heard of CFO, COO.(06:02) Willem Klopper: Chief strategy officer. I head up strategy and look after investor relations as well.(06:09) Alec Hogg: Strategy. Aha. OK. All right, well, I'm going to come back to you in a moment, but we know Dirk van der Walt is a very, very intimate member of the BizNews Tribe, and he's often on the WhatsApp groups talking to other members of the tribe. Dirk, what message would you send to your fellow tribe members who own WeBuyCars shares?(06:32) Dirk van der Walt: Alec, I honestly think that the company is very healthy, very, very healthy on the inside. And I think we've got a lot of cards up our sleeves and we've got a lot going for us. Don't lose sight of the fact that there was a war and that everybody is impacted negatively. So when things get tough on the outside, we like to focus on cleaning up and optimising the inside. So at the moment we are focused on bettering every process in the company, inside.(07:14) Alec Hogg: But your cash flows, Faan, you've got to be proud of that, to see free cash flows going up as strongly as they have in this past year. Was that because you were a little lax in previous years, or what rabbit did you find there?(07:29) Faan van der Walt: No, look, it's a combination of factors. We took a more conservative approach on buying in the second quarter, because we started feeling the pain of the rapid depreciation of vehicles, and you want to make sure that you end the year with a healthy inventory mix. I always say hope is not a strategy. You can't just keep on hoping that these cars will sell at prices they don't sell at the moment. You have to act proactively and keep your powder dry. So we ended the year with stock capacity sitting at around just over 80%. So the money that we've generated will be used to buy inventory responsibly. But we've also done the GoBid acquisition that we've paid for, and we've paid off a lot of debt over the year. So we're in a really good position, which we're very comfortable with. That's always been our philosophy. I like sleeping well at night, so this helps us to do that.(08:34) Alec Hogg: Those four new megastores that you opened in the past year, how have they influenced the business? Because clearly it's pushed your debt up. And is it still, Willem, the strategy? Are you still going to be opening more of those this year and in the years into the future?(08:52) Willem Klopper: I think it touches on your previous question as well, and I think it's one of the reasons why the cash flow conversion looks completely different to last year. Last year was a very big capex year for WeBuyCars: the Lansdowne facility that we built, the Montana facility that we built, the expansion of the Witbank facility, the opening of Bloemfontein. All that impacted our balance sheet quite drastically. And to your point, we were a much more debt-laden business than we typically are. And in this year, you would have seen that reverse quite a lot. We've paid down just over a billion rand's worth of debt. You sit with a very conservative management team and a CEO that doesn't like debt, to his analogy of buying farms in a drought. So you would have seen that play out for sure.We've communicated to the market that we've got expansion objectives. From a property perspective, we're definitely ahead of where we want to be. The only real capital investment, large capital investment, that we want to do in the next eight to 12 months that we've got planned is the relocation of the Polokwane site. We're sort of running out of space because of quite a healthy sales supermarket there, so we're moving to a new spot that we want to develop in a capital-light manner. But Faan is an entrepreneur at heart. If we get the right site, we're definitely not done growing. We've always looked at consolidating the supermarkets in KZN. Our two supermarkets are very close to each other, in Riverhorse Valley and Springfield, so if we have a mega facility, it'll be very appropriate for us to consolidate that into a nicer facility and get those efficiencies. The one other area that we don't quite cover is sort of the far East Rand of Gauteng. And I guess in future, smaller towns like Kimberley, Paarl, Secunda: that could always be a capital-light expansion, but definitely not over the next eight to 12 months.(10:59) Alec Hogg: Faan, you sold more cars than ever. You're probably going to sell more cars than ever again in the year ahead, but your profits are going down. You made less money. So how do you explain that to a very simple shareholder? Somebody who likes WeBuyCars because long term it's a great business, we all know that. But how do you unpack that to somebody who doesn't understand what Willem has just said now and who just wants to know the basics?(11:29) Faan van der Walt: Yeah, look, I'll try and simplify it as much as I can. A nice angle to look at this question would be to consider the car parc of South Africa and the growth in the car parc, because a vehicle during its lifetime will be traded X amount of times. According to our statistics, that's sitting at around 4.8, more or less, times in its lifetime that it will change ownership. So for us, it's important to have new vehicle sales. This is a really good indication of what's ahead. We've had a 17% growth in new vehicle sales year on year. It's the highest it's been in decades. Usually new vehicle sales were sitting at around 45,000 to 50,000 a year. Now we're north of 70,000 a year, sorry, a month. [Speaker's self-correction; the 45,000 to 50,000 figure is presumably also monthly.] So that's extremely positive. So the car parc has grown.But every year we measure the new-to-used ratio. So we know how many new cars are being sold, and for the same period we can see how many used-vehicle registrations took place in South Africa. Now that ratio sits usually at around 3.3, 3.2. In other words, just over three vehicles being traded for every new vehicle being sold per annum. That has now dropped. It's currently sitting at around 2.4. And that's all to do with the deflation we've seen, because all these new entrants, they started playing in the used market. The consumer doesn't care whether it's new or used; they have a budget and they buy whatever they can for that amount of money, whatever is the best proposition. So that's now forced prices down, and we had to take that pain.So we've realised that and we've adjusted accordingly, but the market and the consumer will take longer to adjust to that. Why? Because either they haven't come to terms with what their vehicle is worth now, or they're not in a position where they can sell because they're over-indebted on the vehicle. So that has slowed down. That's why I said earlier we could have bought a lot more vehicles, because we evaluated a far larger number of vehicles during this period. So we worked a lot harder, but we don't have the results to show, simply because you have to play that balance between how much profit do you want to make and how many cars do you want to trade. For us, every client we help, the likelihood of doing business with that client again just goes up significantly if you're successful at doing the deal. So even if you do it at a lower margin, you're actually creating a larger market for yourself for the future. So that's the balance.But this will now turn, because, to get back to the lifespan of a vehicle, I think we all will be in agreement that vehicles will not be traded less going forward. Why? Because the ease of trading is just so much easier nowadays: online searching, very clever financing structures, the banks competing very aggressively for the market. So we expect vehicles, and we can see that already, vehicles being traded more in their lifetime, and that's exactly where we plug into all of those intervals.(15:11) Alec Hogg: How quickly did you react to this deflation of cars? Every company makes mistakes, and clearly you wouldn't have known immediately that this was happening. What did it cost you and how quickly did you react?(15:25) Faan van der Walt: Yeah. I think Willem can also expand on that, but let me start. So in January we opened two large supermarkets, and when you open that capacity, you've got this urge to fill it. So in hindsight, we would have taken a more conservative approach in January, having underestimated the depreciation that we experienced. We would have filled those slower. So we probably bought too aggressively in that first quarter of the calendar year, and we paid the price in the following months by selling those cars, some at less than desirable profits.(16:09) Alec Hogg: But then you had an interim dividend that was nearly double what your final dividend was. So where does that all fit in? January was the beginning part of the year, and I can see, OK, we understand there was a mistake there, and it's an honest mistake. But did you make a mistake at the interim stage to declare the dividend that you did?(16:34) Faan van der Walt: We could afford it, so we paid it, and we probably didn't see how the rest of the year would play out. I wish I had a crystal ball. What do you think, Willem?(16:45) Willem Klopper: No, Alec, I think Faan touched on it. I think we try and stick to our sort of dividend policy of paying out 25% to 33% of our earnings. The second half was obviously much lower than the first half because of that dynamic, being aggressive in buying in January and February to fill these supermarkets, and then appropriately liquidating that sort of older vehicle stock going into the winter months. So the dividends are sort of a result of that as well. We had the debate of increasing it, but we sort of want to stick to our knitting and our dividend policy that we communicated, to keep it within 25% and 33% of our earnings.(17:32) Alec Hogg: So you're sticking with a dividend policy, which I guess shareholders would say means that you're going to get lower dividends in future? Or is that the wrong assumption? Dirk, you've been quiet. Come in now.(17:43) Willem Klopper: I don't think it's... As we grow, the dividend will grow as well. It's an interesting one. Alec, we've just been on the roadshow, and many of our investors feel completely different about it. They say, you're a growth company, you've got a very good return on invested capital. Why give us the money? Buy cars with it. But we also have investors that really like the dividend, some funds who really like that biannual cash flow. So it's also to cater for all the investors that we have, and to try to be consistent with our message. Some investors really like it, so we try and stick to that.(18:24) Alec Hogg: OK, but why do you have a 25% dividend policy? In other words, four times cover, three times cover. Why do you have that? If I want to buy dividends, I go and buy a property trust. I don't buy a growth company.(18:36) Faan van der Walt: Yeah. It's probably striking the balance, as Willem said, but it's also appropriate for a growth company. Otherwise it would have been a two times cover or even further than that. So, yeah, we have enough cash to facilitate the growth that we know we will experience in the medium term. I guess you could pay off debt, or it allows the shareholder to use those dividends to buy back shares.(19:10) Alec Hogg: No, I get it. Come on, Dirk. You've had a rough second six months of the year. Is it getting any better?(19:19) Dirk van der Walt: It's hard to say, but I believe it is. Alec, this team is an A-team. As Willem mentioned, they are very conservative in their estimates, and they always battle with optimising the inventory, the inventory and the quality of the inventory. Because you must keep in mind, you're buying vehicles that people are selling, but in your own turn, you need to sell those same vehicles that people sold. So you strike a healthy balance between supply and demand the whole time. By far the largest percentage of the stockholding turns extremely quickly. But by the very nature of the business that we are in, you always sit with stock that takes longer, and stock that's sticky. So the quality of the remaining stock, which is a very large number, is a very important theme with us. And lately we...You must keep in mind that data is always backward-looking, not forward-looking, and we are a data-intensive company. So whenever there's rapid changes in the market, then we have to adjust, which is not easy, but we've got a very intelligent team that knows how to do it. But the fact of the matter is, when there's changes, it impacts your existing stockholding. When the market realigns, you still sit with stock that's been bought on the basis of historic data, which you need to clear out, and you have to have a strategy of how to do that. And that is sort of the invisible, I won't say magic, but that's the invisible art form that we are busy with and that they are optimising.Fact of the matter is, it's a very dynamic team. The company is financially very, very healthy, given the bigger picture of the circumstances. They are doing exceptionally well. The criticism is very, very valid, and it's all a part of a larger learning curve to us all in the bigger scheme of the international scenario that we are facing. I think they are doing a brilliant job, and I'm very excited about the future of the company in terms of things like, for instance, WeFin that they've recently introduced, which will sort of change the game and up the ante.(22:01) Alec Hogg: Can you talk about those cards that you've got up your sleeve as well? But the difficult one has to be what's going on with the Chinese vehicles. They've gone from 9%, what, two years ago, to 20% of new car sales now. With those very long guarantee or warranty periods that they offer on the Chinese cars, how do you even value a two-year-old Chery today?(22:28) Faan van der Walt: Well, you can just go and have a look at our website and you'll see that we buy a lot of them and we sell a lot of them. So we've got the ability to price them accurately. You must understand that the most volatile vehicle values are during the first two, three years, because the OEMs are fiercely competing for that space. A good example would be the new Toyota RAV4. The new model that came in this year actually is more affordable than the outgoing model. And it's not only... you can see some of these Chinese brands, some came in at R550,000 and now they are discounted to R500,000, because they're fiercely fighting for space in this market. Now, with over 30 new entrants into our market, and in China there's over 130 car brands, so we're just seeing a portion of that in South Africa. But they won't all survive. And I mean, this is not new for us. We're brand agnostic. So as long as there's more and more new cars entering the market, that's good for us. So we see this as a huge opportunity, because of the uncertainty. And no one is better positioned to determine prices on those cars. So we love them; we buy and sell them. Just like there's a great demand for them new, there's a fantastic demand for them used. So rather buy used from us than a brand-new one.(24:16) Alec Hogg: You mentioned a bit earlier about data, and I see that Wynand Beukes has now been made your deputy CEO. Have you ever had a deputy CEO before?(24:26) Faan van der Walt: Alec, let me correct you there. Wynand was appointed deputy CEO a year ago. [Editorial note: announced November 2025, effective 1 January 2026.] So Dirk and I will be stepping away from the day-to-day management of this business, and Wynand will from January onwards take over as CEO. Now, Dirk and I, our involvement in WeBuyCars is threefold. We're directors, we're shareholders (we own about 6% of the company, so we're the largest individual shareholders), and then we're employees currently. So it's just the employee bit that will change. I've always said that when my youngest son leaves school, I would like to have a bit more freedom to chip away at a [bucket] list. But this is our baby, so we will definitely stay involved. We'll act as consultants and we will be on the board, so we'll keep a close eye. But it's time for this new leadership team to take things forward, and Dirk and I have the fullest belief that they are really, really good at what they do. They've taken on more responsibility over time.(25:42) Alec Hogg: That's why you were saying "they", Dirk. I didn't understand what you were saying a moment ago: "they are doing well", "they are doing this". So it's Willem and Wynand, these are the chaps running the place already. Not quite, but come January, that's the story.(26:00) Faan van der Walt: Yeah, it's been progressively... it's been a steady handover. This year has actually been difficult for me and Dirk, in that sense that we've started handing over more and more responsibility to the team. But they stood up to the challenge. They are really good. It's probably a team of eight individuals that's been around for, let's say, the best part of the last decade. So it's a well-run ship. We have every confidence in them.(26:30) Alec Hogg: But you guys are traders, and a lot of what you're talking about is trading, and big-ticket items every time. Now you're handing over to people who haven't been on billboards showing people the money. You've got that experience. How's that going to change in the future? Wynand's a digital guy, and I'm not meaning it in a casting-aspersions way, but there's a big difference between somebody who trades digitally and someone who kind of trades by feel, you would think.(27:07) Faan van der Walt: Yeah. I suggest... I'll encourage Wynand to come to your conference and spend some time with you. He just won, this week, CIO of the Year. He actually won three awards. So he's got a very entrepreneurial side to him. You must understand that with big data like we have, it's an actuary's or a data engineer's dream to have so much data and to run all sorts of experiments. I can bore you for hours with that, and I love it. I'm very involved in that part of this business, because that's the core. Buying cars is the core. That's where everything starts. If you can price a car accurately at the onset, then all the rest follows. So it's all about valuation, and putting a very good, what we call a CSP, a competitive selling price, on that vehicle, considering all the factors in the market. So he's been a master at that, and that's going to be increasingly more important going forward, using that to optimise systems. So over the last seven years we underwent a digital transformation in the business, and that's all Wynand's work.(28:26) Alec Hogg: OK, and I guess you don't sell 180,000 cars a year on gut feel. You've got to have quite a lot of data to get those margins right. The two of you have come in for quite a lot of flak because of your diversification. Has that now calmed down, given that you're stepping away from the business? And I say diversification into property.(28:50) Faan van der Walt: Yeah, look, I think we took a lot of flak, unnecessarily so. The media hasn't been kind to us when we sold some shares in January, but one's got to keep in mind that when we listed, the listing price was just under R20, and then the share price soared. But at the listing, we also disposed of equity in the business, and then we had very nicely balanced portfolios, like any sane financial adviser would have advised you to do. But then this bit of WeBuyCars grew significantly, and it outperformed all the other investments, so there was an imbalance that we had to address again. And that's why we moved from 10% down to 6%. I think it's probably also encouraging to know that we will remain as shareholders. We're not contemplating selling any shares soon.(29:47) Alec Hogg: Maybe we can close off with you, Willem, on the GoBid deal. Tell us about the company and the pricing, and whether there are any competition issues.(30:00) Willem Klopper: That's a large topic. So last year, December, we acquired 49% of the equity in GoBid as a company. We have the option to take another 2% to get to a majority stake, but that's subject to Competition Commission approval. So we're busy with that process now. We're engaging with the Competition Commission, and it's obviously a very thorough process, and our legal teams are assisting us with that.If you rerun the maths from where we invested, the company is performing ahead of our expectations. They're up over 30% in the nine months since we've owned them. So we equity-accounted nine months of profits from GoBid. We've also had very, very good interactions with their management team. They're a great culture fit with us. There's also an opportunity for WeBuyCars to assist them. About 2,000 times a month, we end up going to someone's home or place of work, and the vehicle that we are evaluating is in a non-running state, or it's got material mechanical issues. And in those cases, we pass on that lead to GoBid. They've got the same expertise and data set of evaluating these vehicles and making prices for them. We've already spent the money; our drivers have gone through taking the pictures of the vehicle. So we buy on their behalf and we earn a nice commission, and then we also participate in 49% when they sell those vehicles on. They've also got a very big part of their book from the insurers or third-party financiers or defleeting entities, where they sell on behalf of those entities. So we're very excited about the business. The business is growing really well. We think it's a nice fit for our business.The other thing that Dirk is very proud about is brands. We want to separate these brands. When customers sell on or buy on the WeBuyCars website, they know it's running vehicles that serve a certain purpose, and vehicles that are in a non-running state will go through that GoBid platform. It helps us protect our brand, but it also allows us to serve a bigger part of South African motorists, especially those tougher situations where you've had a vehicle with major mechanical issues or big damage, where we can now help those customers as well.(32:42) Alec Hogg: So it's further down the market than WeBuyCars. Well, that sounds like an exciting point. Just to close off with, and Dirk, you've been so quiet, it's not like you. You know what happened at Shoprite when Whitey Basson left Shoprite? Everyone said, whoa, the sky's going to fall on our heads, don't buy the Shoprite shares any more. Do you think this could happen here too? That the new boys who come in bring in a kind of energy that will, not rejuvenate, but send WeBuyCars back to those very lofty levels of the share price we saw in the past? Because you're not much above where you listed now.(33:28) Dirk van der Walt: Alec, there's a lot of emphasis on the challenges that we face, but, as I mentioned to you, the company itself is healthier than ever. And Faan has observed a phenomenon in the past that when he and I go away on holiday, the company seems to be doing a little bit better. Not only because of some...(33:51) Faan van der Walt: We refer to ourselves as the ball and chain.(33:54) Dirk van der Walt: Maybe. You have to appoint the right people and get out of their way.But, Alec, just before we finish, on another note, I just want to say to you that we are highly, highly appreciative of BizNews. We have so much respect for you guys, and we will be well represented at March's conference. And I'm also bringing another company's representatives, which I think you would be delighted to meet.I just want to quickly mention another aspect that I want to touch on. I don't really want to discuss it; I think it would be better if Willem discusses it. But a very important thing that we must keep in mind is that South Africa has a very large incoming black middle class. So there's a groundswell. Right now there's an unusually big groundswell of black spending money that's coming into the market that hasn't been there before, in my humble experience. I would love to get professional input on that. But that has caused a situation where almost 40% of finance deals are new first-time buyers. And that coincided, which is very important, with the Chinese entrance into the market, just at the right time, which caused a little storm, in my opinion, in the sense that if you're a retailer selling brand-new cars, on those deals you don't have to cope with trade-ins. You can just sell Chinese cars as fast as you can get them in. You can sell them to the new incoming class that's buying. Whereas in the past, we were a fundamental solution to the trade-in problem.So what I'm saying is this situation will normalise, and we stick to our ethos when it's not going so strong on the outside: we focus on efficiencies on the inside. And as someone has said, there's telephone numbers to be gained in efficiencies. So that's an important conversation. You can fill in the detail, and you can focus on refining that conversation. I'm giving you the very, very rough version of that.(36:21) Alec Hogg: But you didn't answer my point about the share price. R20, sure. Nearly R50, back to mid-twenties.(36:32) Faan van der Walt: It's out of our control. That's the one thing we cannot manage.(36:39) Alec Hogg: Well, gents, it's been such a pleasure again talking to you. Thank you, all three of you, for coming to give our community the inside track on WeBuyCars. Look, I owned your shares. I did drop it out of our BizNews portfolio, not because of anything wrong with the company, but because of just the pricing at the time. And I'm looking forward, Willem, to your success, and you and Wynand and the eight. What do you call them? The Magnificent Eight? No, it was the Magnificent Seven. You're going to have to find a name. But we look forward to engaging with you into the future. You've got an incredible business. I use WeBuyCars for everything that I do in that area, and I'm sure at least 10% of the population does the same thing. I appreciate you giving us your time today. Thank you to the Van der Walt brothers. This is the last time we'll talk to you guys on results as...(37:44) Faan van der Walt: You're probably right, yes. Thank you for having us.(37:47) Alec Hogg: Dirk and Faan, and to Willem and the team, best of luck. I'm Alec Hogg with your BizNews Edge.