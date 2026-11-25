Every car, kettle and sheet of roofing steel South Africans buy carries a cost nobody voted for, according to trade adviser Donald MacKay. In studio with Alec Hogg, the XA Global Trade Advisors CEO explained how a Mercedes built in East London once sold for less in Manhattan than in Boksburg, and why shielding ArcelorMittal South Africa from imports had hurt the burglar-bar makers and engineering shops that employ 90% of the steel sector. He questioned why the IDC would pay around R10bn for a company the market valued at a fraction of that, with most of the money heading back to the Mittal group in Luxembourg. MacKay also traced how South Africa became a "lobby economy", from apartheid-era boardrooms to Ebrahim Patel's private deals, offered Enoch Godongwana one line for next year's Budget, and said the country was fixable, just not by the party running it..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.(00:05) Alec Hogg: I hear something familiar. People in Gauteng will be able to relate to it. Every time you buy a car, a kettle or a sheet of roofing steel, Donald MacKay says you pay a tax nobody voted for. He has spent 23 years inside the machinery of South African trade policy: the tariff applications, the rebates, the lobbying in those dark rooms where there's lots of cigar smoke. And he told business delegates at BNC#8, which was our conference in Hermanus in March this year, that we spend R43bn a year on subsidising cars. [Editorial note: Treasury-derived figure; disputed by naamsa.] Now he says the state's about to pay a huge premium to take a failing steelmaker off Lakshmi Mittal, who is one of the world's richest men, because, well, it hasn't worked out that well, has it? He admits he's not in this to make friends, and that's something I can attest to. Mr MacKay's columns that are published on BizNews are independent and indeed often draw the ire of those that he exposes. Donald, lovely to have you in the Hermanus studio. But we're going to go back a little bit. You said you started XA Global, your company, by accident. How?(01:35) Donald MacKay: Well, I was at Deloitte and I'd been there for seven years, and then Enron happened, and Enron fundamentally altered how audit firms operated. And I felt like I was in a straitjacket perpetually. Everything was suddenly a conflict. Compliance became overwhelming. There'd be an urgent problem, but it would take three weeks to get approval to take the client on, because they had to make sure of so many things. And it became very frustrating. And I had had a particularly poor interaction with one of the partners, and I simply resigned and I went home. Didn't really know what to do.(02:20) Alec Hogg: Was it a big job you had there?(02:32) Donald MacKay: Yeah, so it was in the tax department. We had, a couple of years before that, set up a department inside of tax that looked initially just at customs, and that had then grown. We'd added things like, well, what was then the Board on Tariffs and Trade, which has now become ITAC. We added those services, and we grew to a fairly substantial business inside of Deloitte. We were the most profitable division in the tax department, made a lot of money for the firm. But then suddenly much of what we did was prohibited. So, for example, we would work on securing government grants for companies making an investment. That was a very good business. But suddenly you couldn't share risk with a client, and so you couldn't do that kind of work anymore. And it had a big effect on our financial performance, due to nothing anyone on the team had done. We had a really ugly retrenchment process. I thought we retrenched some absolutely superb people, but we were simply given a quota: this is how many people are going to be employed at the end of it. Tomorrow morning you are retrenching, everyone else, make your call. And it was brutal, unpleasant. And about two days after the retrenchment, I resigned and said, no, I don't want to do this anymore.(03:45) Alec Hogg: You make a mention of Enron, and there might be some parallels with what we're seeing right now with Nvidia. I'd like to get your insights on that. When Ken Lay went back to Enron, he was cheered, lots of celebration, he was back on board. But of course the place collapsed days later. [Editorial note: as spoken. Lay resumed as CEO in August 2001; Enron filed for bankruptcy in December 2001.] We don't expect Nvidia to collapse days later, but the return of Jensen Huang, yeah, history rhymes.(04:12) Donald MacKay: Yeah, I mean, the board a week ago said they'd never take him back. Then President Trump called into the board meeting and said they needed to take him back, and now they've taken him back. [Editorial note: MacKay's characterisation. Nvidia's 23 November statement says the board "received input from senior levels of the United States government".] I think the board is going to have a lot of regret around that decision. I think it's just fundamentally a bad decision. This is not to detract from the amazing work he has done, but I think you cannot have a CEO of a business who simply breaches, potentially at least, your country's national security laws without consequence, and in fact gets rewarded for it by getting his job back. And I think the other thing is you don't want the CEO sleeping with his staff. That's a problem, and who knows what that work environment is like. The worst part of it is the Democrats, first week in December, are going to start holding hearings. [Editorial note: the early-December requests came from Republican committee chairs, with bipartisan support.] Now you've put this CEO into a very public space where, I'm guessing, he's going to have to take the Fifth on all kinds of questions. It's going to make everything look worse than it possibly even is. So I think it was a terrible decision. I think they needed to cut the ties with Jensen and deal with the business.(05:31) Alec Hogg: And from your experience, this relationship between government and business: it appears as though a lot of it's opaque, and a lot of things that happen happen for reasons that, if they were exposed to the light of day, would perhaps not stand up to scrutiny.(05:58) Donald MacKay: I always worry when business and government are too close together. I think they have a polluting effect on each other. But we must remember that has been the South African story for as long as we've had a South Africa: business and government have been very tight. I mean, under the apartheid government, business and government worked hand in hand. So the pattern is just that there are different people in government, but the relationship hasn't fundamentally changed. The problem with this is that you end up with an economy that is driven on relationships. So we have a lobby economy. We don't have an economy built on market fundamentals. If you've got the ear of the right person, you get better treatment. And at its extreme, we saw what happens with the Gupta family and their relationship. But we'd say these other businesses are completely different. And I would agree they're different, but they're not different in kind. They're simply different in degree. So I'm not for a moment suggesting that the CEOs of our listed companies are shifting brown paper envelopes to politicians. But I am saying that they've become utterly dependent on the goodwill of the politicians for their businesses to survive. That is not an accident.(07:18) Alec Hogg: There's also a knock-on effect, surely, on criticism. We did see it with Paul Harris, you would recall.(07:27) Donald MacKay: I do. The FNB complaining, and getting the visit.(07:30) Alec Hogg: And he wasn't really complaining about much, relatively speaking. Yet after he was stomped on by Mbeki, that was the last of the business community saying anything against government, until we had Rob Hersov very famously, five or six years ago, coming out and saying "Voetsek ANC", and it's almost like business has got a bit of courage, or at least some members of business. But this lobbying issue that you raise has to be a concern for citizens.(08:00) Donald MacKay: Yeah, so it's deliberately opaque, firstly. It's not an accident. The person who really systematised this process was Minister Ebrahim Patel, when he was the Minister of Trade and Industry. He very deliberately wanted to strike private deals with companies. So, very much, I'm harshly critical of President Trump. I'd once written, around the time when Patel was there, that the only difference between Patel and Trump was that Patel had a better hairstyle, but their policies were identical. I've written calling President Trump "Comrade Trump", because he has policies that the left would absolutely adore. You do not want the government on your board of directors. This is not good. And in this economy, it's very hard to be the guy that does not have the relationship and find yourself out in the cold. You can't win government business because you're not looking after the right people, and so it goes on. So I think it's incredibly toxic, but I see no chance of it changing in the medium term.(09:15) Alec Hogg: The public is getting better informed, though. We now have social media where, when people step out of line, some people, it gets disclosed. Not always honestly; there's a lot of dishonest disclosure that goes on there. But surely that would suggest that the opaqueness, in other words the inability for public scrutiny to be imposed, will be coming under increasing pressure.(09:45) Donald MacKay: Without a doubt. And we see it in the election results. People clearly are tired of never having services delivered, but a small number of people making enormous amounts of money to do nothing. People may not be aware of the intricacies, but they do know: why don't I ever have water in my house? That is a problem. And so, yeah, I think it moves slowly. We have a government which people have a strong emotional connection to. I just think there are fewer and fewer of those people. Many of them have passed away. The older folks who grew up under apartheid are not here anymore. And the youngsters have only experienced the no water, or no electricity, or I can't find a job. And so I think that's probably the big driver.(10:37) Alec Hogg: And I guess then they start digging. I'm giving all of this background because we're going to talk about the motor industry and we're going to talk about ArcelorMittal. But your own independence, how fiercely independent you are: we've seen that at the BizNews Conference, we've seen that in our previous interviews, and we've also seen that in how you write. How do you make a living?(10:59) Donald MacKay: Yeah, so I don't think it's come without consequence. I unfortunately don't have Rob's parents to have helped out. [Editorial note: refers to Rob Hersov.] So it's been tough at times. But the reality is it's honest. Even government takes issue with me, but they don't distrust me, if that makes sense. So I speak openly. I speak openly to everyone. And there's a large number of companies who want the unfiltered position rather than what a typical consultant would say to them. So we have a successful business. I think it would be more successful financially if we simply did what all of our competitors do. But our view is: you know what? We don't want to profit off of failing government departments. I would rather have them work properly. And so departments like the International Trade Administration Commission and the Competition Commission, I think, have a negative effect on the economy the way they currently operate. And we say it, and there's a not immaterial number of companies who value that.(12:12) Alec Hogg: But you are a bit of a voice, a sole voice, a bit of a shout in the wilderness. Do you ever feel that it is not being heard?(12:25) Donald MacKay: Well, it most definitely is being heard. It has very often been ignored because it's uncomfortable. But I'm very happy to keep applying the pressure. So we do see movements. It starts out with angry denials that there's a problem. But again, when we make the criticism, we also make all of the data available. So we don't ever criticise without having the facts. We make a point of trying to avoid criticising individuals, but focusing on the problem. And so, yes, it upsets some people, but the way to stop the criticism is fix the problem. And I've openly and in writing stated that when ITAC fixes what it has to, I will shout it as loudly as I have the criticism. But they've got to fix it. There isn't a way to talk your way out of it. You need to do the work.(13:19) Alec Hogg: I was getting ready to facilitate a debate between yourself and the head of naamsa, the CEO of Toyota, who took issue with what you had to say at the BizNews Conference and in a subsequent conversation about the subsidies that are being provided to the motor industry in South Africa. Given that the Chinese have now entered this market with vastly superior value-for-money cars, because they get their subsidies from their government, is what we're seeing in this country now sustainable? In other words, the taxpayers paying for these foreign manufacturers, to a large degree, to produce motor vehicles that are becoming increasingly uncompetitive, and forcing us as road users to pay 30% more than we want for vehicles, on the basis that there's a huge industry that gets supported in this way. How are you reading this, looking 10 years into the future?(14:26) Donald MacKay: I think, firstly, I want South Africa to make cars. I think it's great that we make cars. But what I don't think is that we can make cars without endless government support. Now, the gentleman who criticised me said you shouldn't call it a subsidy. I mean, that's what it is. But that's fine. We can call it anything you want.(14:51) Alec Hogg: What does he want you to call it?(14:56) Donald MacKay: He says it is a trade-related investment measure. We'll call it whatever it is, but it is government support. And the figures I quoted come from National Treasury. They're not my numbers. Now, the argument is that National Treasury has it wrong. But the problem is I need something to base it on. I can't base it on what the car manufacturers say, because they have a vested interest in understating the value. Now, perhaps all of this money is a really good investment, and the return on that investment has been material. And I'm saying I'm happy to eat my words, but someone has got to show that. You can't show it by shouting at me. You have to show it with your own data. So my data is: this is what Treasury says. You need to say, here's what I base it on. And to date, that hasn't happened.(15:50) Alec Hogg: You used a really good example of a car manufactured in South Africa selling in Manhattan more cheaply than in Boksburg. Explain.(15:58) Donald MacKay: Yes. So the effect of all of this (I don't think, by the way, this was the intention, but the effect of how the programme works) is you get your support in a fairly complicated way. You can get some cash grants if you set up a new factory. That's a relatively small part of the game. What is actually happening is you get duty credits depending on how much of the car is produced in South Africa. And the more you produce, you earn these credits on a curve, so the more you produce, you get disproportionately more credits. That is not an accident. What then happens is you can use those credits to not pay duties on the models you import. So bear in mind, almost every car on the South African road is imported. There's a very small number... so the Ford Ranger is produced locally, but almost none of the Mercedes-Benzes sold here are made here. Now, that varies by brand, but almost every car in South Africa is imported. The question is: who imports it? So when you're Mercedes-Benz and you import, you don't pay the import duty on the car. If you import from a non-EU country, that is a 25% tariff, and if you import from an EU country, it's an 18% tariff. You don't pay that. However, that tariff is still applicable to everyone else, which means that you still get to raise the price of that car as if you had paid the duty, because your competitors are all paying the duty. And so that is how you make your money in the system. You get to sell your imported cars, which is almost everything you sell here, without paying the duty. That becomes your margin. Your competitors still have to pay the duty, and so you get the premium here. What then happens is your foreign buyer of that vehicle gets the benefit. They get the car cheaper. And that is why we had this differential a couple of years ago between a C-Class Merc sold in Manhattan versus Boksburg. Because the US at that point (it's changed now) had no duty on cars from South Africa. We effectively have this, call it, 18% duty in the case of Merc. So of course you're going to load that onto the price. And by the way, that's not irrational for Merc or anyone else to do. That's the obvious thing you would do with that structure. But the effect is it makes cars more expensive.(18:44) Alec Hogg: Where did this all begin? Why did they bring in this structure that makes cars more expensive for South Africans?(18:50) Donald MacKay: Well, the original thinking... all of this kicks off with a programme in the late 90s, around '98, called the Motor Industry Development Programme. [Editorial note: the MIDP was introduced in 1995.] And the thinking at that time is there's a tremendous advantage to producing cars, because cars are very complicated things to make. There's a high level of skill required. It would have very large knock-on effects. And so the original thinking was these very skilled people would leave the auto industry and move into other industries, and they would take that skill with them. So it would be a feeder for technical skills in the economy. And on paper that made sense. Problem is, we have a labour market structure that gives a tremendous amount of power to the unions. And so what happens is a not insignificant portion of that subsidy ends up in higher wages. And when the wages go up in that sector, your labour mobility goes down. If you leave Toyota, you're going to go work for Nissan or BMW, but you're not going to leave and work for just another steel fabricator or something. And so a lot of those skills never escaped the automotive industry, because the subsidy feeds into the wages as well. The second thing is it just never created the number of jobs anticipated. I'd have to double-check the most recent numbers, but there's 120,000, 130,000 people employed in automotive production altogether. And so that makes, you know, R300-and-something thousand per employee that you pay in support. Now, you could just retrench them all and pay them R200,000 and they'll be happy. Well, it's a bit more complicated than that.(20:29) Alec Hogg: There's a multiplier effect.(20:34) Donald MacKay: There's a multiplier effect. But also, should Mercedes-Benz close, the knock-on effect to East London would be disastrous, in one of the worst-run provinces in the country. Those people are not going to get another job. Some will leave and move to other provinces, but many of them would just become a state welfare problem. And of course, because we've got no economic growth, it means we're not getting investment, which means the jobs are not being created. And so when you're unemployed, especially in an area like the Eastern Cape, where do you go from there? So I'm not suggesting for a minute that we need to simply cut off the subsidies. All I'm saying is the subsidies have a cost. Let's not pretend like they do not, and let's coldly look at these facts and say: is it good or is it not good?(21:33) Alec Hogg: I'm sure the cynics will say that at least the money isn't being stolen, which we have a very poor record for in South Africa. So at least it's getting to some kind of production, even if it is R300-and-something thousand a job. ArcelorMittal. It's a story close to my heart. I grew up in Newcastle; that's my boyhood hometown. I left there only after school. The Iscor, as it then was, steel plant helped to get me through university vacations. So I know what it's like to be an operator there. Not a great job, but pays well. Now there are no more jobs for operators. In fact, the steel plant is on ice. However, there are some rescue possibilities, but your suggestion is that this is not a very good thing, again, for taxpayers.(22:29) Donald MacKay: Well, we have a tendency in South Africa to talk about the steel industry as if it is just primary steel production: these are big furnaces and sweaty men carrying heavy pieces of metal around, and we say that is what the steel industry is. But in fact the primary steel industry employs about 10% of the people in the steel industry. 90% are the fabricators. Now, automotive is a big consumer of steel, but it goes beyond automotive. You would say, well, the guy who produces burglar bars, he employs five people, he's downstream. And the guy who builds engineered mining equipment: all of them are downstream, and that is where the employment sits. So the challenge you now have is government has stepped in and provided huge amounts of protection from steel imports to save the jobs at ArcelorMittal, largely. So there's a single company benefiting.(23:29) Alec Hogg: But it hasn't saved the jobs.(23:31) Donald MacKay: It hasn't. But added to that, it's created a problem downstream, because you now can't buy affordable steel that you import. And the domestic company can only produce so much steel, so even if they wanted to, they can't provide the quantity that is required. And steel is not one thing. There are lots of variations on steel that different people need for different applications. So now what we've done is we've made the downstream industry less competitive. And when you provide protection upstream (which is, by the way, the reason why it's almost never provided), you cannibalise your own client base, because you're saying to the guys downstream, I'm going to charge you more, and they will eventually go out of business one at a time. And maybe the jobs collapse first in the small companies, which they would because they don't have a balance sheet. So the five-guy business closes. But over time, that cascades. You have less volume that you can put into the market, which means your average cost per ton produced is rising. Protected sectors with high tariffs almost never export. So we see the exports of steel starting to drop, because why would you want to export if you can sell at this much higher price locally? And so that cycle has already begun.(24:54) Alec Hogg: OK, and then the IDC buying ArcelorMittal?(24:58) Donald MacKay: Possibly. That's not finalised yet. That is an astonishing transaction to me, because before the transaction was announced, Mittal had a market cap of, call it, R1.5bn, somewhere around there. [Editorial note: Bloomberg put AMSA's value at about R1.3bn even after its share-price jump on the deal reports.] And the IDC, not just the IDC, some of the other funds in government too, provided them with loans, in total R2.5bn or something in the course of the last year, to keep Newcastle open. The terms of that, which were publicly stated by Mittal, were: this is how much you need to pay us a month to keep the plant running. That is the hole that we have. So if you make up the hole, we'll run the plant for as long as you like. But that money went in, and predictably nothing changed, because it didn't give them money to invest. And there's another policy which has doomed that business anyway. So they closed down Newcastle. I don't know how they get the R2.5bn back. My guess is they don't. So we've got R2.5bn in. We now have another R10bn, which in itself is astonishing for a company that has a market cap of R1.5bn.(26:12) Alec Hogg: So they're going to pay another R10bn, and write off their loans of R2.5bn.(26:16) Donald MacKay: I mean, they have to be written off, because they're going to own 100%. So effectively the loans are gone. So that would have put them at R12bn, R12.5bn for a R1.5bn company. And what's fascinating is where the money goes. The vast majority of that money goes to settle loan accounts that need to go back to Mittal in Luxembourg, which is where the head office is. [Editorial note: ArcelorMittal SA, the global group headquartered in Luxembourg.] So seven-ish billion of the R10bn goes to settle shareholder loans.(26:44) Alec Hogg: So, Lakshmi Mittal versus the IDC negotiators: it's pretty clear who won that one.(26:52) Donald MacKay: I would guess, not having been in the room, the reason it happened that way is he knows that they're desperate to make sure the business doesn't close. So he will get to set the terms. And again, I don't blame him. What he's doing is perfectly rational from his perspective. But the alternative to this would also have been horrific, which is Mittal closes. Mittal is not going to survive without a bailout.(27:24) Alec Hogg: So how does it all get fixed, or can it? Motor and steel.(27:30) Donald MacKay: I think they're very different. So let me start with steel. I think we have no prospect any longer of having a primary steel producer in South Africa. You can't fix the problems with policy, and I'll give you just a very simple reason. There are many reasons why Mittal struggled. Some of them were internal. They did something silly by not renewing the option they had with Kumba Iron Ore on iron ore pricing. They sold their iron ore mines right before China exploded. So they made some strategic errors. That happens, but the consequence of that should not be borne by the greater public. The consequence of that needs to be borne by the shareholders of Mittal. I'm not a fan of bailouts, because they almost never work, and the people who were making the decisions are never the people that pay the cost. We saw this with the banking crisis in the US. The people who paid the price for that were never the people that made the call. And so the punishment always goes to the workers and to everyone else. But every company in South Africa is located in a municipality, and almost every municipality in South Africa is failing. That's before we get to the other problems like ports and roads and all the rest of it. So your policies can't fix Eskom, or wherever else the problem happens to lie.(28:58) Alec Hogg: Clearly you know a lot about this stuff. Why did you apply your considerable intellect to South Africa? Why not Singapore, London, Geneva?(29:09) Donald MacKay: Yeah, so I lived in Europe for a while. I like South Africa. It's not really much more complicated than that. I grew up here. It's my home. I don't have an issue with Europe, but nothing feels like home anywhere else. So I like South Africa. I have a small part to perhaps contribute to making things better. And I'm a humble person. I don't need terribly much. I'm happy with my lot. And I think this is fixable. Now, I don't think Mittal may be fixable. I think that horse might have bolted. But I don't think South Africa has to have the economy it has. This is an outcome of bad choices.(29:56) Alec Hogg: So if you could put one sentence into next year's budget (and Enoch does watch this show, so he'd be listening), what would it be?(30:04) Donald MacKay: Hello, Enoch. [Editorial note: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.] Well, government has to just do less planning. I think so much of our problem is government feels it has to find a solution to everything, and it doesn't. I think businesses fail. That's part of having a capitalist environment: businesses fail. And the alternative to that is not a utopia. Businesses that never fail, think of SAA, are far more of a burden on the economy. SAA, I think, has cost us R53bn so far in bailouts. [Editorial note: speaker's estimate.] And it's not obvious to me, given the five, six thousand people who work at SAA, and where almost every CEO that has run SAA has failed horribly, why we would keep bailing this out. And by the way, I could understand a bailout for Eskom. I cannot understand a bailout to support a company that really provides services to the middle class and the wealthy. It is crazy. So that is the problem when you don't allow failure: it costs you far more. And in the process of intervening, we make it impossible for anyone else to step in. When all of your protection goes to one company, how on earth does anyone ever set up in competition to that?(31:29) Alec Hogg: It's extraordinary really, when you think that we have the "Black Industrialists programme", those transformation funds that you've spoken about often, with billions and billions of rands going into it. Completely opaque. Nobody knows where the money's going. But that's the subject for another day. Closing off here: what would the Donald MacKay of today say to the Donald MacKay of 20 years old?(31:55) Donald MacKay: Well, I don't have terribly much respect for myself at 20 years old. I behaved like most 20-year-olds do, which is largely irresponsibly. But I think I would have been more attentive to gaining knowledge rather than simply trying to pass: really getting to understand things rather than figuring out how to get through the exam. I think I would have been more attuned to the impact that government-business relationships have on society. It never struck me. One of my very early jobs, I worked for Caltex. And on the first day I got to work, we got given the staff manual, and it was just packed with the most horrific apartheid policies. You couldn't employ black people in these jobs and those jobs. And it genuinely shocked me. You think of yourself as growing up in a country; you don't think about it, because the fish doesn't always think of the water it is swimming in. In those days I'd never been outside of South Africa. But it shocked me that a company would have in its manual that you couldn't employ anyone who was black in a position above a certain level, et cetera. Black people could only have other black people report to them. They could never have a white person report to them.(33:24) Alec Hogg: At Caltex? That's an American company.(33:27) Donald MacKay: That's an American company. And I remember being just shocked that this was written into company material. So as critical as I am of this government, I am very relieved that we don't have the previous government running things anymore. I would far rather take the corruption and everything else of the ANC than what I think was just an evil system that preceded it.(33:51) Alec Hogg: So, 20-year-old Donald: hang in there, go and learn more, understand more, and things will come right eventually. Would you say that in 20 years' time to yourself?(34:03) Donald MacKay: Yeah, I think so. I think you always have to learn. I don't think you should ever break that habit.(34:09) Alec Hogg: But that things will come right?(34:12) Donald MacKay: Well, that's a political problem. And I think it's a solvable problem, but I don't think it is solvable with the current party in government. I think that's an impossibility. And they are at present so internally focused. Every interaction inside the ANC seems to be a knife fight at the moment. They have to go. The question is what replaces them. And it's not obvious to me that we're going to have a party taking over that has an ability to encourage investment and all the rest of it. We could end up with something far worse.(34:54) Alec Hogg: What a gloomy way to finish our programme today. But lovely talking with Donald MacKay. And I'm Alec Hogg with your BizNews Edge.