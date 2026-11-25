The DA topped the vote in all three Gauteng metros, by margins of between nine and 15 points, yet as the coalition deals closed in, it looked set to govern none of them. William Saunderson-Meyer called it a schlenter: legal, but rotten. He told Alec Hogg that voters had been thwarted and cheated, that the ANC once again stood to keep executive control after a pummelling at the polls, and that Cyril Ramaphosa had let go of the reins and become a passenger in his own party. He warned of storms ahead for Johannesburg's finances, argued that politicians were reaching for race just as voters were moving past it, with the DA's wins in Emfuleni and Sharpeville as evidence, and weighed Herman Mashaba's chances as mayor. He also explained why he thought the rand's slide marked a return to slow erosion rather than a sudden break..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Alec Hogg (00:02): In the local government election earlier this month, the public gave the Democratic Alliance comfortably the biggest slice of their votes in Gauteng. The DA won Johannesburg by 15 percentage points. It won Tshwane by 12 percentage points. It won Ekurhuleni by 9 percentage points. In all three metros, it got over 30% of the votes, of the crosses made by the public. But by tonight, because it all ends tonight [Johannesburg's mayoral vote was set for Friday 27 November], the party may run none of those metros.William Saunderson-Meyer calls it a schlenter: legal, but rotten. ActionSA, which campaigned as the clean-government alternative to the ANC, came a long way behind the DA, but it's about to put the ANC back in business, and better still, bring along MK and the EFF for the ride. William argues that voters will pay for this in potholes, power cuts and corruption. Is he right? Or is this simply how our system of proportional representation works when you don't win a majority? William, welcome as ever.Let's start with schlenter, because we get a lot of people outside of South Africa who watch BizNews TV. What exactly does schlenter mean?WSM (01:40): A schlenter is a kind of shady, fast move that gains you unfair advantage.Alec Hogg (01:51): And you feel that this is being done against the DA. On paper, I gave those percentage-point figures. If you think of horse racing, a horse that wins by fifteen lengths, or twelve lengths, or nine lengths, you know the others need to start very early to beat that horse. And yet it's like the other horses in the field are now all ganging up on the winner. Is that the way you read it?WSM (02:16): There's nothing legally wrong with what's happened. There's no law that says that the party with the highest number of votes, failing a majority, is entitled to run the administration. But what is happening here is clearly a distortion, clearly ignoring the wishes of the public.So it's all very well to do it, but it'll come at a cost. It comes at a cost of democratic trust. It comes at a cost of voters feeling thwarted and cheated, which they have been. They gave their votes, one hopes, after considering the policies of the various parties and the promises of the various parties.WSM (03:13): One of the promises of ActionSA was that it would never enter into an arrangement with the ANC, which it now has done. The best formation of coalitions is where it's an open, transparent process which builds on agreed programmes, where parties sit down and iron out the differences as best they can between themselves and reach various compromises. It's not been done that way here.What's extraordinary is that the DA basically won. If you look at the top eight metros, it had the biggest vote in five and a half of them; we can call Mangaung an absolute dead heat between the DA and the ANC. So the DA won five and a half, and the ANC lost, and yet the ANC's in power. It's an enormous victory for the ANC. So what voters will remember next time round is...Alec Hogg (04:18): Victory for the ANC? You mean victory for the DA?WSM (04:22): No, it's an enormous victory for the ANC in the sense that it has been pummelled at the polls, and yet it has again managed to retain executive control. The same thing happened with the government of national unity. It dropped below a majority, and yet it managed it. The ANC is really good at this. It doesn't matter how you arrange the chairs around the table: when everyone sits down, the ANC is always in the chairman's position. And that's good politics.Alec Hogg (04:57): It might be, but surely at some point the public's going to say, "No, man, that isn't what we voted for. You damn politicians, you give us a story, you come back every five years, we try and tell you what we want, but you just carry on as you did before." It seems like an elitist club, William. Surely at some stage the music must stop.WSM (05:17): I think it's one of the reasons why voters become disillusioned: they feel that whatever they do, the elites decide for them. And it's not good for democracy. It's particularly sad in this election, which had a much bigger turnout than the previous local government election. What was interesting is that voters were motivated to turn out in an election which normally draws quite a low turnout. It went well into the fifties; I think it went up seven points, which is substantial [IEC figure is 52%, up 6.1 points]. And yet their views are clearly being ignored. Somewhere down the line those parties, I believe, will pay for it. But in the meantime we sit with the administrations as they are being schlentered at this very moment.Alec Hogg (06:13): How certain are we of this? I know there's been a lot of speculation. I had a conversation yesterday with Corné Mulder, and I said to him, "But surely, Corné, sanity has to prevail." He's been an MP longer than anybody else, like you've been a columnist in this field longer than anybody else. Is there no last-minute hope of change?WSM (06:41): I think what pressure can be brought to bear has been brought to bear, in the sense that I think business and donors will have indicated their concern to the ANC, to Ramaphosa. I don't know if Ramaphosa or the higher reaches of the ANC, the so-called reformist part of the ANC, is able to do anything. What we're seeing here is the erosion of power at the centre of the ANC. Ramaphosa doesn't have power.When the negotiations opened, the very initial idea at the highest ranks was that the deal would be with the DA. And then there was so much kickback from lower ranks in the party, and from other regions and other branches, that Ramaphosa just let go of the reins. He's sitting on a bolted horse. I don't think he can control things. I don't know if he can still shape anything. He's coming to the end of his term.He has literally passed power out of the centre, which is very difficult for a party that models itself on Marxist-Leninist principles: to allow this kind of free-floating power, where everyone decides for themselves with whom they want to negotiate and what the terms of the negotiations will be. I don't think he has any choice in it. I think he is a passenger in the carriage now.And today, of course, he hears the results of his appeal on Phala Phala [this was his review application; the Western Cape High Court ruled in his favour on 25 November], which means if he loses his attempt to close down the Phala Phala thing, he's got that sitting on his shoulder as well. So he's a troubled man, and not a very powerful one.Alec Hogg (08:40): How much attention should he have been paying to this, given that he was in Silicon Valley last week with three hundred of his closest friends?WSM (08:51): Don't we all wish we had 300 close friends that we could whizz off to La La Land with for a little party on the shores of the Pacific? Sorry, I've completely lost the question. I'm so taken by the idea of being in La La Land instead of living in it.Alec Hogg (09:10): Okay, so let's get out of Hollywood. How much attention should he have been paying to the negotiations in local government after the results of the local government election?WSM (09:28): It's extraordinary that he left. The date for the election was set a long, long time ago. He knew it was going to happen. It's just stupidity to set his trip for the same time, unless you're desperately trying to avoid taking responsibility, or else you're so arrogant that you believe you can run it from a distance. It's a great pity that he wasn't here.But again, the fact that he wasn't here is a reflection that his presence matters less, in a way. I think maybe the humiliation would have been even greater for him to have been here and to see it all slip away on a daily basis. At least now he can claim, well, this all happened in my absence. But it's a relinquishing of leadership. It's a relinquishing of the presidential role that he's supposed to carry out. It's a terrible failure of leadership.Alec Hogg (10:25): You've raised something that I've spoken about and written about sometimes, and I want to repeat it to you and see where you come from. There's a wonderful book called Giants of Enterprise, written by Richard Tedlow. He was a professor at Apple University; Steve Jobs appointed him there. He talks about seven great enterprise developers, amongst them Henry Ford and, I remember, George Eastman. And unfortunately, most of them went wonky towards the end of their lives. He explains it as something called derangement.With derangement, you are so closeted, you're so removed by those around you from the outside world that, for instance, there's somebody who makes sure that if you like three spoons of sugar in your tea, you never get a cup of tea with four or no spoons of sugar. You always get the three spoons of sugar. And these people around you are not just sycophantic; they are promoting the derangement of your persona. Could this be something that Ramaphosa is now suffering from?WSM (11:44): Well, I can certainly think immediately of a couple of other leaders that fit that profile, including Trump and Putin. Yes, I think he is closeted. He is surrounded, I guess, to some degree with sycophants. I don't know if he's deranged in the sense that he's lost contact with reality. With Ramaphosa it is not a psychological dysfunction as much as it is a personality: an absence of an ability to take hard decisions. So he ends up with solutions that he drifts into.His has been a rudderless ship for seven, eight years now, and we have drifted from announced courses all the time. The reformist course that he pledged when he set sail out of Cape Town Harbour has not been followed. We've drifted according to the winds and the currents. Not because he's unable to realise that this is a bad idea, but because he lacks control of his ship. He cannot enforce his orders. He has no authority.Alec Hogg (13:17): Then I have to ask you about his successes, which would be the Zondo Commission and the Madlanga Commission, which certainly have removed the veil from so much of the malfeasance continuing in South Africa. Is that not something you'd put a big tick on his side for, or did he just drift into those as well?WSM (13:45): I think he drifted into them. And again, the drift has been quite successful for him. He is a slowly ebbing-away target, so he never really takes heavy fire himself. Several times in his report, Zondo talks about the fact that he can't believe the explanations offered by the president, that they are not credible: either because the president is extremely vague, and cannot remember whether minutes were taken at meetings that he chaired for twelve years, or that the president is lying [characterisation of the Zondo report].At the Madlanga Commission, we've had evidence which hasn't been followed up, and which would best be followed up by calling the president: that he knew about the problems that were happening in the police force. He knew that the situation had reached a crisis, and he was aware that that press conference was about to be held, because he had been warned about it. And yet none of this has motivated him to take real steps to prevent the problems. So you can always say, "Well, you see my commissions," but his commissions have identified problems and are very far from being able to provide solutions.And we're talking only about the metros, but it's a situation that faces all the municipalities. Over the next three years there will be a happy plunder. I wish we could believe that these new coalitions have been formed with the true intent of governing to the best of their ability, as honestly and corruption-free as possible, to provide services to the people. If that were the case, ActionSA and the ANC would do enormously well in the 2029 national election.WSM (16:05): I don't think that's going to happen. I think those parties, and the coalitions that they've formed or are forming with other parties (we still don't know the final look of those coalitions), will enable criminal elements to continue. Criminal elements that have been identified in our society for the last four, six, eight years, and still are not being rooted out, but are putting deeper and deeper roots into our society. So it's going to be a rough ride for the next three years.Alec Hogg (16:44): And when you do get rates increases, as we see already, there's a huge difference. eThekwini, because of the corruption, the rates are much higher there. Johannesburg, the rates are high. Ekurhuleni, even Tshwane, compared with where there is good governance, using Cape Town as an example, Midvaal as another example. It's definitely going to hit the pocket [rates comparison is Alec's]. So this isn't just an academic exercise if you happen to be a resident of any of those cities and you tried to vote for what you felt would be better governance. It's going to hurt you even more in what you have to pay to fund, as you put it, the plunder party that's likely to happen.WSM (17:36): There are also big storms coming up. Johannesburg is probably the metro in the worst situation. It's got, what, a week or two weeks of reserves to cover expenses. The day before the election, the ANC announced a R10.3 billion salary bonsella to municipal workers. And there's another one coming in January; the size of that hasn't yet been determined. Johannesburg simply can't pay that. The finance minister has said that. Yet the finance minister has stood back and has not done anything to prevent it happening. He's not invoked any of the emergency powers that he has to force financial discipline on Johannesburg.It was a political decision, of course. So the pressures are greater. The parties, or the organisations, that are going to be trying to deal with these pressures are riven with patronage and corruption and with nepotism and internal vying for control.It's not a stable, strong situation. I find it extraordinary that the DA put together this deal which it offered the ANC: that of the over 137 hung municipalities, the ANC would end up with control in 90, the DA with about 30 or something, and the IFP, if it came into it as well, with 20 [the published offer was ANC 93, DA 24, IFP 20]. Whether it's a good deal or a bad deal, it's a real attempt to bring stability. And there's no sign that any of the parties actually taking power are interested in stability at all. There's absolutely no indication of that. That's not what it's been about. It's about who gets the mayoral position, and who heads the lucrative finance position on the mayoral committee.Alec Hogg (19:54): You're a student of history. Is it something like Goebbels said: tell a lie, or tell yourself a lie, enough times and you start believing it? Because some of the stuff that's coming from the politicians who are proponents of, what did Corné call it, the coalition of doom [sic: Mulder's phrase was "coalition of the damned"], those proponents now believe that the DA is the bad party, even though it has a governance record, and that those they're putting together are going to be better for ratepayers. They're telling themselves this. Is that something that politicians just do as a matter of course?WSM (20:37): Yes, I do. Politicians lie. There are very few politicians that put voter interests ahead of their party interests. For me, one of the distressing and depressing parts of this past election campaign is that, just at the moment when the electorate, the voters, are moving away from old racial pigeonholes, we have the leaders of big political parties, the ANC and ActionSA are the ones I'm particularly thinking of, really pulling out all the racial stops. So there's been a level of racial acrimony to the debate, racial insults, the kind of thing that you would expect the Human Rights Commission to look into, but of course it won't. So we have a racialising of politics, which is a really bitter thing to be happening at this stage of our development. In fact, every sign is that we are getting past it.Except our politicians are not getting past it. And as the cake gets smaller, and the squabbling for a slice of what is left grows greater, the temptation to stigmatise and stereotype and target racial minorities is increasing. That's something that happened in Zimbabwe. I'm not saying South Africa is in a pre-Zimbabwe state, but it happened in almost exactly the same way in Zimbabwe: as the cake shrank and the pressures increased, the temptation to target on the basis of race increased. And we're seeing that right down from the president, across the board, a great deal of racial abuse. And it's a great pity because, you know, we've all been concentrating on the big metros, but I was looking at the results in Emfuleni.WSM (22:48): The DA got 41% there, up from 26%, whereas the ANC dropped from 40% to 23%. So the DA will probably run that administration. That is a very interesting one. The DA won in Sharpeville. Sharpeville: one of the most resonant words in our racially polarised history. The DA beat the ANC straight out, by about 2,700 to about 2,500 votes. Also in Boipatong, another one of those famous names in our bloody racial history, the DA took wards from the ANC. So as voters are moving away from race, our politicians are increasingly resorting to race, and that's really dangerous.Alec Hogg (23:47): How highly do you rate Herman Mashaba's chances of being successful in Johannesburg if he is appointed mayor, which looks like a very strong probability as we sit here?WSM (24:04): I don't want to be unfair. He faces enormous problems, enormous pressures: just the financial and structural decay and collapse. He faces enormous pressures with his coalition partners, and an EFF who calls him their stooge. He also faces his own demons. He's a man who appears often to be driven by emotion rather than rationality. And then, of course, his past history. He was not a very successful mayor previously.So it would be an astonishing reversal if he performed any better than he did before. And one can only hope that he does. At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter who pulls out the stops and makes it work. It has to be done. And if it's Herman, for whom I have a growing distaste, well, bully for him and three cheers for Herman.Alec Hogg (25:24): You don't mention Helen Zille. It felt a little like what's going on in Johannesburg is like the elective conference in Polokwane, where it was anyone but Zuma... sorry, anyone but Mbeki, and Zuma won. It feels like it's anyone but Zille as far as Johannesburg's concerned, because they're all coalescing around the gogo who got 35%. Was there a particular reason why Helen didn't feature in your column this week?WSM (25:58): No, not really. I don't entirely swallow the idea that Helen was the fly in the ointment. She may be an irritating speck on the window, but at the end of the day, she does have a record of performance, which, again, the voters indicated they were keen to see implemented. So I don't buy that the fact that she can be gritty and unpleasant and rude is a major reason why they didn't want her. I think one of the reasons why there is an "anyone but Helen" lobby, and I think there is such a thing, is that she's absolutely straightforward and she certainly would root out those patronage networks. So I think it's her ability to succeed that is most frightening to her opponents.Alec Hogg (27:00): And the fact that Herman Mashaba refused to sit in a room with her? Corné Mulder told us yesterday that he approached both Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba, wanting to get them together, no aides, nobody else around, just the two of them to talk. Mashaba said he will not share a room with that woman, whereas she apparently, according to Corné, was prepared to do so. Does that tell you anything?WSM (27:36): I don't know if it settles the matter, but it does indicate a man who's driven by demons, demons of his own making or his history's making. And again, it's not for the president to do such a thing, but wouldn't it be great if we had a president who... It's the kind of thing Mandela would have settled. It's the kind of thing Mandela would have said: "Come on, you guys, this is absolute nonsense. Sit down. I'm telling you, we're going to sit here and talk it out."He could have done it and would have done it. It's not even something that occurs to Ramaphosa. He lives in this lofty world... the fact that this is his most important city. What was the slogan? "A world-class African city", which now turned out to be an African-class city in the world.WSM (28:38): He would have intervened. I'm sorry to keep coming back to Ramaphosa, talking about national leadership while we're talking about local government elections. But these are vertically integrated. The problems that we have at a local level exist partly because of the problems at a provincial and a national level, and they are interlocking pieces. They cannot be solved in isolation. The municipal collapse is as much the fault of national government as it is of the incompetent municipalities that existed. The problem has been known for a long time. It's a national government that is unable to govern.And if you see the way it's fragmenting, what we'll probably have in eThekwini is an MK-ANC alliance, which means that the carefully constructed alliance between the IFP, the DA and the ANC at provincial level, which has only a one-seat majority, seems unlikely to survive.So you have these unintended consequences. You now have the dagger of MK sticking up through, destroying the provincial alliance, which was an echo of the GNU, in a sense. And then the next question is: what happens to the GNU? So these are all interrelated blocks, and it takes national leadership. It's not a thing that can be solved only at a provincial level, or at a local level.Alec Hogg (30:31): William, to close off with: in the last month, the South African rand has gone from R16.34 against the US dollar to R17.64 today. So it's lost R1.30. And that's going to affect us in ways that are, sadly, unimaginable to many people who voted.People come back to us and say, "Yes, but the dollar was strong." I want to sort that one out. After the election, we were at under R22 to the pound. We're at R23.04 to the pound as we speak. And against the euro, which I guess people will understand as well, we've gone from R18.35 to the euro; today we're at R19.30 [rates as quoted on air]. If that isn't a signal that the international community, which funds us, we're a developing country, is worried... Well, maybe we'll get a bigger signal after these coalitions are put together. Or do you think it's now baked in? They've sent a signal: South Africa is less investable, or more uninvestable, as Rob Hersov would probably have said in the past. And this is the new level that we now have to live with.WSM (32:03): Yes, I think the latter. I was surprised that the drop wasn't more severe. I think it did not come entirely as a surprise, and I think the great hopes that existed with the GNU have dampened in any case. So to some degree the hopes have receded.And I don't know if we'll see any spectacular further drops. I think we're back on the slow erosion path. I saw the Financial Times editorial that you ran, which was really interesting, my old paper, saying that South Africa appeared to be on the high road, but now seems to have taken a turn towards the low road. And I just thought, well, if only it was so simple. I don't think our government has the agency to make a choice of going to the high road. It's sort of bumbling through the bushes, being scratched by brambles, and we will end up on the low road. We have a national government that is adrift, and over the long run, those erosions that you're talking about will, I believe, just slowly increase.Alec Hogg (33:31): William Saunderson-Meyer, the author of Jaundiced Eye, which is in BizNews every week. You can read it on a Tuesday afternoon, and we have this conversation on a Wednesday. Very difficult for William this week, just ahead of the deadline for the coalitions, but I think he's done a pretty good job, as he always does. We'll be back again with him next week. I'm Alec Hogg from BizNews TV.