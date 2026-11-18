With Gauteng's coalition clock running down and the rand slipping towards R17, Cyril Ramaphosa was in California with a 300-strong delegation. William Saunderson-Meyer told Alec Hogg the clash of dates was avoidable, and said it fitted a president with an almost pathological need to dodge conflict in his own party. He argued that the ANC's flirtation with MK, the EFF and ActionSA made no electoral sense, and floated a more devious reading: that the leaks were a warning shot from the party's reformists. He questioned courting Silicon Valley while the Starlink dispute festered, put Ramaphosa's chances of lasting until 2029 at below even, and warned that if the DA let Herman Mashaba choose its mayors, the concessions would not stop there..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Alec Hogg Well, it's hard to believe, but in a week's time we will have the solution to the coalition conundrum. But as we go forward towards it, we also have our columnist, William Saunderson-Meyer, the author of The Jaundiced Eye, which is the longest-running political column in South Africa, to give us some insights. And boy, did he give us insights this week.William, I know I always change your headline, but the one that you brought through this week, "Coalition on the rocks, met eish". I think we know that one from the [Klipdrift] ad. Is it one of your favourite tipples?WSM Actually, it isn't, but I'm happy to consume almost any alcohol available, so I don't play favourites with Klippies.Alec Hogg But it's a very serious column this week. You focus on the president of the ANC, and of the country as well, Cyril Ramaphosa, with a group that he's taken to Silicon Valley. In normal circumstances we'd be applauding this, that they are now having a look at the world as it's going to develop into the future. But at this incredibly sensitive time in negotiations for coalitions, Ramaphosa is away, and three of the maybe cooler heads, most senior members of the ANC, are with him. You said this might not have been a smart call. Just unpack why you are cautious about his decision-making process.WSM It seems extraordinary to me that the president would choose to take this enormous delegation, 300 people, to California. It turned out not to be an auspicious moment in any case, given the eruptions at Nvidia. But aside from that, Ramaphosa knew many months ago. He announced the local government election dates six months ago. So he had plenty of time to avoid a clash of dates.He knew the election was going to be fraught for the ANC. He knew that from external polls, and he knew, we now find out, also from the soundings taken by the ANC internally. So he knew his party was facing a beating, and he knew that out of that beating would inevitably come coalitions. So it's extraordinary to me that this is the moment he would choose not to be in command of the ship.On previous occasions he has actually cancelled or returned from overseas trips because of things happening in South Africa. This is a very crucial moment, not only for the ANC; it's a crucial moment for South Africa. Why is Ramaphosa not at the helm? It seems such a puzzling thing to do.I want to speculate, in an interesting way, why it should be. To some degree, I believe it's part of his personality, this desperate, almost pathological need he has to avoid conflict, especially when it's around conflict within his party. And there's certainly conflict in his party, as we know. We're hanging on a knife edge. Is the party going to end up picking the DA, which, as we have discussed previously here, is the most logical choice for so many reasons? Or is it, as it now seems, going to choose to link up with the old band, the old reprobates all together again, along with a new reprobate, Herman Mashaba and his gang? Why is he doing it? Is he just a weak leader, or is it...Alec Hogg But surely these guys have been around the block. They've been in this position many times before. Surely they've got a plan.WSM I think the plan of politicians comes down to this: when the musical chairs stop, they want to have a seat to park their butts on. If we had any doubt about whether the ANC puts the party, or the personal interests of its members who are in Parliament and cabinet, before the country, it's pretty clear now.The logic of what is happening is so illogical, it's beyond comprehension. The ANC is supposedly doing it because it fears that its involvement in the GNU with the DA has cost it votes. But the statistics, and they must know this is true, the statistics don't show that.The DA has picked up a very small fraction of the vote that the ANC has lost. And in fact, a lot of the vote the ANC has lost is going to the parties with which it is now keen to do a deal. So they'll all be fishing in the same pool for the same voters. It's not a sensible voting strategy.Alec Hogg William, the numbers from the markets, or from the money, are not very good. As the numbers started coming through after the election, the rand was at R16.36 to the US dollar. It just bumped up to above R17 to the US dollar this morning, so it's sitting at R17.06. So it's not nearly a full rand since the election. This is telling you that the rumours we're getting about ANC, MK, EFF and ActionSA as a coalition in the one third of the country's GDP in those three Gauteng metros are likely to come true. That's what the numbers from the markets are telling you. Is the scuttlebutt that you're getting suggesting the same thing?WSM Yes, I think there's enormous concern. And of course, this deal is not yet done. It may well just be another negotiating ploy by the ANC. It might be putting a squeeze on the DA. We won't know until it's over. And of course, many things might happen. We've got, what, a week left now before things have to be nailed down finally. So it might be a negotiating ploy, and maybe it's...Let's be really devious. Maybe it's a leak by the reformist wing of the ANC to spook the markets and to remind the hotheads in its ranks what the real cost of doing this deal will be. We've seen how markets have responded previously to bad moves by the ANC, and how the ANC has walked back silly moves because of market pressure. There'll be market pressure. So maybe it's a reminder, a shot across the bows from the reformists to the radicals. There will also be pressure now from business, from the business community, one hopes. They may just stand with their arms folded, wait for it all to play out and pick up the pieces. There'll also be pressure on the ANC from donors, which is probably the same community.And there will be pressure within the ANC. There are pockets of sanity in the ANC. We must be careful not to demonise it. There is a struggle taking place within the ANC. The biggest concern we should have about that struggle is: where the hell does Ramaphosa sit in it? Because he has had moments of power within the ANC where his position has been completely unassailable in terms of toppling him, and he has failed to take strong reformist moves. Maybe he's quite happy to go along with this. It is, after all, Ramaphosa who pushed the expropriation without compensation legislation, which was a sort of madcap resolution at the last congress. And everyone thought it would be quietly dropped, as so many of these resolutions are, quietly allowed to wither away and die. And yet Ramaphosa embraced it with enthusiasm, pushed it through and signed it, despite all the consequences of that, all the legal warnings, including from within his party. So maybe he's more radical than we think. Maybe he's quite happy with where this is going.Alec Hogg You've got three readings. One, that Ramaphosa's lost control; two, that he secretly agrees with the NEC; or three, that the whole thing is just a bargaining tactic to squeeze the DA. So three things: lost control, secretly agrees, bargaining tactic. Pick one.WSM I'd say lost control. In fact, I'd modify it and say he's never really had control, in the sense of being confident of the powers that he has within that organisation.I just don't know whether Ramaphosa will last until '29. I just don't see how he can. He is assailed on all sides. He has presided over the most extraordinary decline in his party. He started off his time in power saying his major motivation was to keep the ANC together. Well, not only has he [not] done that, he's shed MK, but he has presided over the most extraordinary decline in its electoral fortunes. He faces the prospect of utter humiliation, of having to appear before Parliament and face the questioning that should have taken place around Phala Phala two years ago, which he managed to beat off partly because he had the support of the entire Parliament, which he no longer has. So he is [besieged] within his party, and within Parliament at large [his support] is shrinking.So I don't know. Maybe he has an international future ahead in terms of gallivanting around the world, or maybe he will be elected the next head of the United Nations. Who knows? There might be great things waiting for him, or honorary head of the International Criminal Court. Who knows what might happen? But his tenure at home is going to draw to a close. If we're playing odds, and I like that you so often put it into odds, I'd say his chances of making it through to '29 are less than half. Below 50-50.Alec Hogg You also made the point about Starlink. Here you go jetting off to Silicon Valley, and you've got the whole Starlink debate, BEE, 30%, equity equivalent, going on in South Africa. As we spoke about before, the minister says this is the directive, and the bureaucrats, driven by ANC policies, say, "Mm-mm, we don't like the equity equivalent." And the point you made there was, hang on, you're actually flying into Elon's patch at a time when you won't be as welcome as you should be. Just take us through it.WSM I think you've summed it up really well, Alec. You are now attempting to launch your fourth industrial revolution, which has somewhat been overtaken by the AI revolution. But you're trying to do that at a moment where the people you are asking to invest have no clarity on what the ground rules are, except that they don't like them as they are. There is this dispute. Why not sort out the basis on which American technology can invest in South Africa? It's hopeless to try and negotiate anything with anyone when the ground rules are not only unclear, but in deep dispute, and in deep dispute by one of the most prominent players in the American technology world.It's a bit silly not to have the ground rules in place, and it's also really silly to go there and mock, in the oddest terms, the biggest figure in that world today, which is Elon Musk. A man who, by the way, Ramaphosa has called on to invest in his home country, to show some patriotism. Musk has more than indicated that he is not only willing but keen to do so, and that he is very willing to extend massive largesse to South Africa in the form of linking up schools, in perpetuity, at no cost, to the technological world. I don't think Musk needs to improve his patriotism. I think what the South Africans need to do is just to show some good sense, and they'll be taken seriously. People would be very keen to invest in South Africa, as you know. This remains the gateway. It's a strong economy. Even if we ignore the potholes and the woes we are afflicted with, the potential is enormous, if the ANC could just see a little bit further than the bit of its nose that dropped off, which is now the MK and the EFF.Alec Hogg William, you've got to help me here, because this is your world. You've been doing this for more than three decades. We've got a population who have said, particularly in Gauteng, "We don't want the ANC." And they've said, "You, Democratic Alliance, we want." In all three of those metros, they've given the biggest vote to the DA. And it's ridiculous to say it's the whites, because the whites are such a small part of the population. But I guess we must expect racial cards. Now you get the parties they've gone to instead of the ANC, both parties actually, the DA and ActionSA, both saying, "Ooh, but we actually might do a deal with the ANC," the people that you don't want any more in Gauteng. What happens here? Why, and what happens next?WSM Well, I think in some sense DA voters won't find that surprising. DA voters have survived and remained relatively loyal to the party despite the link-up with the ANC at the GNU level, at the national level. So I don't think it'll come as an absolute surprise to DA voters that the [DA] is willing to do a deal with the ANC. I think the expectation from those voters would be that it will at least improve matters, whereas almost any other, or indeed every one of the other alternatives, will worsen local government conditions. So I think it's less of a problem, maybe, for the DA voters. Where it is a big deal, though, is for [ActionSA] voters, in that, as Mashaba has said, he won't do any deal with the DA unless certain conditions are met that no self-respecting party could meet.But he has also said in the past that he would never do a deal with the EFF or the MK or with the ANC, because they're crooked and corrupt and destructive and the scum of the earth. [WSM's characterisation, not a direct quote from Mashaba] So maybe he has more of a problem in entering that deal. I think, again, politicians are on a really difficult knife edge, Alec, in the sense that if you're not in power, you have less agency. You can't do things. And we know that the best way of showing your ability is to have the power to do so. If we go back to the one we spoke about last week, what happened in KwaZulu-Natal in uMngeni: a DA municipality turned things around in the worst of circumstances, in the most hostile province. To do so, you need to be sitting in the power seat. That's what it's all about. Politicians cannot paddle in offshore waters. They need to be part of the mainstream.So we shouldn't be too surprised that both parties are willing to do a deal with the ANC. And again, there's logic. Voters may not like it, but a deal with the DA is the least of the worst. The ANC-DA deal is the least worst alternative. A deal with the ANC and the other small parties, including MK and the EFF, is going to be disastrous. There will be three more years of hell in those municipalities. And then maybe things will finally be sorted out in 2029, when the temptation to vote for parties like ActionSA and the EFF and MK will have been overtaken by the economic cost of doing so.Alec Hogg But William, I honestly can't believe that Herman Mashaba is going to do what he's being put up to doing. If you've watched any of the clips of the way that Julius Malema talks about Mashaba, and it has been over many years, in Malema's view he's a dunderhead. He's someone "I've manipulated. I've told this guy what to do and he's done it. And he knows nothing about politics." [paraphrase of Malema, not a direct quote] And we've had many commentators now going into the archives, pulling out Julius Malema's perception of Mashaba as a useful idiot. Now, Herman Mashaba is lots of things. He's not a useful idiot. He's surely got to see that this is not in his interest, it's not in his party's interest, it's not in the interest of what he set out to do from the beginning. And he's put his own money on the table here as well. If he wants to lose all of that money, well, he knows how to do it. And that's why maybe this is all posturing. Maybe it's a question of him trying to get the best possible deal out of the DA, by threatening to go with the side that surely, surely his self-respect, if nothing else, will stop him from going with. Or again, am I not reading politics in the correct way?WSM I can't answer the question of whether you are right or wrong. I don't think anyone knows, Alec. I think it could be a negotiating move. Certainly his hatred of the DA is so deep and pathological that I don't know if ActionSA under his leadership could operate in such an arrangement. Perhaps it would be easier for him to work with Julius Malema, where he can just make deals and allow Malema and the MK [cadres] to eat a little.What are his alternatives? I mean, can he possibly work with the DA, with Zille and with Brink?Alec Hogg Well, he did say so, William. He said so. On Monday he said, "I like the DA. I want to do a deal with the DA, but I'm not doing it with Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink. Get them out of the picture and we've got a deal." That's what he told us here. We can play that a hundred times. It's as clear as anything. Now the perception's been created that actually he doesn't like the whole of the DA, which is not what Herman himself said. And he's not dumb. He's built a good business; he's a shrewd negotiator. I'm saying to you, logic tells me that he's doing it for a reason. What you're saying is, in politics, logic doesn't always work.WSM But power works. So let's go back to that. He wants a route to power. If he's taking the route that you say, does he really believe that the DA will back off on the conditions that he's set? Can it do so?Alec Hogg Sure. Well, one of our community members said, "What about Geordin Hill-Lewis going to Joburg and Helen going back to Cape Town?" And there have certainly been other people who've picked it up and think it might be a possibility. I know that officially both of them say no way, but if they want to do the best for South Africa, that could be a possibility, and Herman's already said he'll sign that deal. But if he now says he won't sign the deal, then that shows that he just doesn't want a white mayor, if Geordin comes in, and that would put him in a very, very bad light with many people who do still admire the man.WSM If you allow Mr Mashaba to dictate who your mayoral candidates are going to be, it means that he will be dictating things throughout the entire process afterwards as well. The concessions won't stop there. The concessions will come to who heads the finance committee, who does this, who does that, how [tenders are] going to be worked out, what the controls are going to be. It'll be part of a slippery slope. Look, as you say, he is an experienced businessman. He's presumably been involved in many negotiations with great success. If he does bring this off, I must say it'll be really one for the ages. It's such a long shot.Isn't it better for the DA then just to lick its wounds, wait three years, allow the slide to take place, and then try and pick up the pieces afterwards?Alec Hogg William Saunderson-Meyer is the author of The Jaundiced Eye, which you will find on BizNews every week. And then, the day thereafter, we have this conversation, looking a little deeper at the thoughts that he's expressed with his very educated keyboard. I'm Alec Hogg, with BizNews TV.