BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping tour Zhongnanhai Garden on May 15, 2026 in Beijing, China. Trump and other U.S. officials are finishing up a visit intended to address the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, and the Taiwan situation while establishing new bilateral boards for economic and AI oversight. (Photo by Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi JinpingPhoto by Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images
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Ian Bremmer on BizNews: AI arms race could blow up Trump-Xi truce

US-China tensions ease, but an escalating AI race threatens to revive conflict.
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Ian Bremmer
BizNews
www.biznews.com