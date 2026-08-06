Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) outside the Iziko Lobomi community centre polling station in Imizamo Yethu, in the Hout Bay district of Cape Town Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Thought Leaders

Dr Frans Cronjé: Why the ANC now polls at 34%, and what it means for SA

With growth stuck near 1%, new polling suggests the GNU's structure matters less than the jobs and investment it fails to deliver.