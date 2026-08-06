Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) outside the Iziko Lobomi community centre polling station in Imizamo Yethu, in the Hout Bay district of Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. South Africans vote in an election that looks set to reshape a political landscape dominated for three decades by the party that Nelson Mandela led to power. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) outside the Iziko Lobomi community centre polling station in Imizamo Yethu, in the Hout Bay district of Cape TownPhotographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Thought Leaders

Dr Frans Cronjé: Why the ANC now polls at 34%, and what it means for SA

With growth stuck near 1%, new polling suggests the GNU's structure matters less than the jobs and investment it fails to deliver.
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Dr Frans Cronjé
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