Gwede Mantashe, South Africa's mineral resources and energy minister
Gwede Mantashe, South Africa's mineral resources and energy ministerPhotographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
Thought Leaders

Anthea Jeffery: SA wants offshore oil, but government’s own rules will scare investors to Namibia

South Africa’s energy security push faces investor confidence test
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Dr Anthea Jeffery