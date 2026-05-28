Anthea Jeffery: The 46 BEE billionaires who should truly “hang their heads”
Thought Leaders

Anthea Jeffery: The 46 BEE billionaires who should truly “hang their heads”

BEE’s mining promises ring hollow as investment, exploration and jobs decline while politically connected elites reap disproportionate rewards.
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Anthea Jeffery
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