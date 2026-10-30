NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on September 03, 2026 in New York City. The Dow jumped more than 600 points and closed high on hopes of the Federal Reserve leaving interest rates unchanged this month. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Thought Leaders

Nouriel Roubini: Can bond vigilantes prevent the next debt crisis?

Rising debt and bond yields raise fears of a global debt crisis.
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Nouriel Roubini