Thought Leaders
Cape colony archives reveal 3 enduring lessons for South Africa - economic historian
Insights from 17th- and 18th-century records on data, markets, and inequality
Key topics:
Historical tax records reveal biases and limits of administrative data.
Markets were shaped by social ties, not just prices or economics.
Wealth inequality in South Africa has deep colonial roots.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Johan Fourie*