SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 29 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) during their bilateral meeting, on July 29,2023, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. President Putin hosted just 17 African leaders in this years's summit compared with the 43 who attended in 2019 participate in the Russia-African Summit. Talks centred with food security and the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets South African President Cyril RamaphosaPhoto by Contributor/Getty Images
Thought Leaders

Mills and Hartley: The cost of SA's "non" non-alignment

Ukraine’s war threatens Africa’s food security as Russian attacks cripple grain exports.
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Ray Hartley
Greg Mills
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