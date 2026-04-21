Thought Leaders
Dambisa Moyo on BizNews: The private credit panic is overblown
Private-credit market under scrutiny, but fundamentals suggest resilience over crisis fears
Key topics:
Private-credit stress rising, but crisis fears seen as overblown
Key risks: underwriting, leverage, risk holders, asset quality
System more resilient than 2008, with buffers and gradual defaults
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By Dambisa Moyo*