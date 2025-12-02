Dirk Hartford: Duduzile's fall exposes Zuma’s shadow war on South Africa
Key topics:
When even the MK party casts out one of its own, it’s not for corruption — but for getting too close to the plan.
Zuma’s legacy lives underground: intelligence networks, militarised fantasies and a cartel mindset poised to seize power by other means.
The real threat is not in Duduzile's tweets — but in the trained men she sent to Russia and the chaos her father still commands in silence.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Dirk Hartford