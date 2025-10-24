Thought Leaders
Dirk Hartford: Trump's second coming - A golden dawn for the few, a dark descent for the many
Trump’s nine-month rule fuels elite power, authoritarian moves, and unrest.
Key topics:
Wall Street, Big Tech, and AI barons are the real winners of the new American order.
Executive power is being weaponised to crush dissent and rewrite the Constitution by stealth.
If this trajectory holds, elections will be theatre and civil war a certainty.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Dirk Hartford