Dr Duarte de Silva: SA's once world-class capital market is disintegrating
Thought Leaders

Dr Duarte de Silva: SA's once world-class capital market is disintegrating

South Africa’s capital market is weakening as delistings, offshore pension flows, and policy choices erode the JSE’s domestic role.
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Key topics:

  • JSE index dominated by global firms, weak domestic exposure.

  • Delistings cut JSE firms from 800+ to ~280, shrinking market and transparency.

  • Raising pension offshore limits (30%→45%) drove outflows and weaker rand.

Dr Duarte F da Silva

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Dr Duarte de Silva
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