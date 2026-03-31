Thought Leaders
Dr Frans Cronjé for TCS: Black or white, ANC or DA - South Africans fundamentally trust each other
One of the strongest reasons why South Africa can work and be a success is the extraordinary extent of the common ground that exists in the values of the great majority of its people.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Polls show shared values across race, class, and politics
ANC & DA voters align on reforming BEE to prioritise poverty
Majority reject division, support unity and co-governance
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By Dr Frans Cronjé of The Common Sense