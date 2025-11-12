Thought Leaders
The Economist: Tom Standage’s ten trends to watch in 2026
A letter from the editor of The World Ahead
Key topics:
Trump’s disruptive leadership reshapes global politics and alliances
Geopolitical tensions rise as global order drifts and conflicts persist
Economic strain, AI risks, and climate shifts define 2026 outlook
By Tom Standage, Editor, The World Ahead 2026