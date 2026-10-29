THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS APRIL 29: Representatives of South Africa attend a public hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands on April 29, 2025. The ICJ is hearing arguments from 45 countries regarding Israel's alleged obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, amid ongoing conflict and worsening humanitarian conditions in the enclave. (Photo by Mouneb Taim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Representatives of South Africa attend a public hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)Photo by Mouneb Taim/Anadolu via Getty Images
Thought Leaders

Mills & Hartley: The fall of South Africa's foreign policy

South Africa has squandered its once formidable diplomatic standing by pursuing an increasingly ideological and selective foreign policy.
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Ray Hartley
Greg Mills
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