Thought Leaders
Frans Cronjé: Conditions for violent protest aligning — risks rising
Advisory firm Frans Cronje Private Clients has warned that the conditions for widespread violent protests in South Africa are beginning to assemble, though the firm stops short of predicting an outbreak.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Food price inflation as early warning stress for poor households
Cold weather intensifies hardship in informal settlements and unrest risk
Rising xenophobic incitement plus price pressures raise unrest risk outlook
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From The Common Sense