Thought Leaders
Gideon Rachman: Are Europe and America headed for divorce?
The US military commitment to Europe is fraying — but the two sides remain locked in an unhappy marriage for now
Key topics:
Iran war strains US–Europe ties over base access
Trump weighs punishing allies; trust in US leadership drops
Both sides rely on each other despite rising tensions
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By Gideon Rachman