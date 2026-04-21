Gideon Rachman: The Iran crisis has not yet peaked
Thought Leaders

Gideon Rachman: The Iran crisis has not yet peaked

The war is currently more likely to escalate than to be resolved by negotiation
Published on

Key topics:

  • Ceasefire holds amid conflicting claims and "fog of peace" confusion

  • Strait of Hormuz dispute threatens energy prices and global economy

  • US-Iran distrust over nuclear deal risks escalation despite talks

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By Gideon Rachman

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Gideon Rachman

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