Thought Leaders
Gideon Rachman: The Iran crisis has not yet peaked
The war is currently more likely to escalate than to be resolved by negotiation
Key topics:
Ceasefire holds amid conflicting claims and "fog of peace" confusion
Strait of Hormuz dispute threatens energy prices and global economy
US-Iran distrust over nuclear deal risks escalation despite talks
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By Gideon Rachman