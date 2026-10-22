PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 17: Rioters set cars on fire at the Canal Saint Martin during severe unrest on October 17, 2026 in Paris, France. The involvement of the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) with the ongoing French school blockades expands the scope of these demonstrations by linking localised student grievances to broader economic policies. Student unions originally initiated the movement to protest underfunding, deteriorating infrastructure, and acute teacher shortages across French high schools and universities. By joining the protests, the Gilets Jaunes introduce their established platform against austerity cuts, rising living costs, and surging fuel prices into the youth-led action. (Photo by Remon Haazen/Getty Images)
Rioters set cars on fire at the Canal Saint Martin during severe unrest on October 17, 2026 in Paris, FrancePhoto by Remon Haazen/Getty Images
Thought Leaders

Mahlobo: The Global Debt Monster - France is rioting, rest of the world owes even more

As France riots over spending cuts, global debt soars above 220% of GDP. Paris is just the warning sign.
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Bheki Mahlobo
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