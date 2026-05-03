Thought Leaders
Greg Mills: The Devil wears Pravda - Russian interference in SA democracy
Greg Mills writes on how Moscow has tried to influence South African politics.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Mbalula alleged Russian agent links, election support claims.
Russian disinformation campaign targeting DA in 2024 elections.
Cyber warfare & AI-driven influence ops (APTs/APMs) shaping politics.
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By Dr Greg Mills for The Common Sense*