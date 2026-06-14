Hersov to Mantashe: Fix mining or forfeit SA’s future
Thought Leaders

Hersov to Mantashe: Fix mining or forfeit SA’s future

In a scathing open letter to Gwede Mantashe, Rob Hersov argues that policy failures, not resource shortages, have crippled South Africa's mining sector.
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