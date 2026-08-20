South Africa’s university expansion has come at a steep cost
South Africa’s university expansion has come at a steep costCanva Stock
Thought Leaders

Anthea Jeffery: The hidden costs of “free” university education

Unpaid tuition bills are straining university finances, with North West University owed R1.2 billion and Stellenbosch R700 million.
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Dr Anthea Jeffery
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