Thought Leaders
Historian Ferguson uses Nixon to explain Trump’s “Madman” strategy - and what comes next
Historian Niall Ferguson argues that Donald Trump’s calculated unpredictability is accelerating regime change in Iran while setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown - or deal - with China.
Key topics:
Niall Ferguson says Iran faces a counter-revolution
Donald Trump uses unpredictability as strategic leverage
China and Taiwan loom as the ultimate test of Trump’s strategy
