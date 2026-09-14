JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 5: A general view of Johannesburg as the sun sets on November 5, 2025 in central Johannesburg, South Africa. Johannesburg, historically known as the City of Gold, is facing challenges including aging infrastructure and administrative inefficiencies. The city center has a significant population of African migrants, some of whom are undocumented. Despite these complexities, Johannesburg is preparing to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit on 22–23 November 2025, which will bring together heads of state and government from around the world. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)
A general view of Johannesburg Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Thought Leaders

Frans Cronje's survival guide: How SA families should play the "enclave future"

How South African middle-class families can build resilience, wealth and optionality in an enclave future.
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Dr Frans Cronje
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