Thought Leaders
Ian Bremmer on BizNews: Trump’s jungle rules
2026 marks a tipping point as Trump rewrites rules of US power.
Key topics:
Trump’s aggressive foreign policy reshapes US global role in 2026.
Venezuela operation shows US power used for personal leverage.
US credibility and alliances face long-term damage under Trump.
By Ian Bremmer*