Thought Leaders
From Oxford University: How influencers are reshaping news media in SA, Nigeria and Kenya
News creators and influencers increasingly shape public debate, competing with traditional media across social and video platforms.
Key topics:
News creators and influencers increasingly rival traditional media globally.
YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok lead as key platforms for creators.
Most prominent creators are men, often offering commentary or niche content.
By Amy Ross Arguedas* and Nic Newman*