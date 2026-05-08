Thought Leaders
Ian Bremmer on BizNews: The Iran war's strategic fallout
US-Israeli conflict with Iran accelerates geopolitical realignment, weakens alliances, empowers China, and reshapes global power dynamics worldwide dramatically.
Key topics:
Iran war reshapes global alliances and power balances
US allies question Washington’s security commitments
China gains influence through energy and strategic shifts
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By Ian Bremmer*