James Myburgh: Boer-baiting at the BBC
James Myburgh on how the organisation's reporting on the Afrikaner question has breached its editorial guidelines.
Key topics:
BBC memo exposes guideline breaches on Trump, trans, and Israel-Palestine coverage
Reporting on South African farm attacks and land laws lacks full context
Factual errors and misleading statistics persist, violating BBC standards
By James Myburgh