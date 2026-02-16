Thought Leaders
Jim O'Neill on BizNews: Could a BRICS currency work?
Dollar dominance tested as BRICS+ weigh trade currency option
Key topics:
BRICS+ currency faces hurdles: capital controls, central banks
Trump-era policies weaken dollar and spur global realignment
Euro model and digital rails revive BRICS trade currency debate
By Jim O’Neill*