Thought Leaders
Jim O'Neill on BizNews: The Iran War is a boon for BRICS
Ceasefire pauses US-Iran conflict as strategic power shifts and energy risks reshape global order.
Key topics:
US-Iran ceasefire leaves Hormuz Strait central to Trump’s exit strategy
Gulf doubts US guarantees as influence shifts toward China, India, BRICS+
Energy markets, Xi–Trump talks and US election pressure limit escalation
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By Jim O’Neill*