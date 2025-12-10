Thought Leaders
Jim O'Neill on BizNews: The roots of Britain’s economic malaise
UK growth opportunities amid policy challenges and Labour’s reform dilemma
Key topics:
Northern England shows rising productivity; London housing lags behind.
Labour govt faces reforms in trade, property tax, NHS, pensions, welfare.
Bold policy needed to boost growth and social mobility in the UK.
By Jim O’Neill