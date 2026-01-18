Thought Leaders
Jim O’Neill on BizNews: Trump, Venezuela and the future of the West
Jim O’Neill argues that Trump’s seizure of Venezuela’s leader marks the end of the old order, forcing the West to confront a rising BRICS+ world and its own declining influence.
Key topics:
Donald Trump’s Maduro raid exposes collapse of old global rules
Jim O’Neill urges West to rethink power and representation
BRICS+ expansion highlights Europe’s waning global influence
