Jim O'Neill on BizNews: A blueprint for the UK turnaround so desperately needed
Thought Leaders

Jim O'Neill on BizNews: A blueprint for the UK turnaround so desperately needed

Can bold reforms rescue Britain from economic decline?
Published on

Key topics:

  • Manchester outpaces UK growth under Andy Burnham

  • UK urged to reform housing, pensions, and welfare

  • Brexit fallout still hurting trade and investment

By Jim O’Neill*

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Jim O'Neill
BizNews
www.biznews.com