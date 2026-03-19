Joan Swart: Africa's energy fragility laid bare by Iran War
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Joan Swart: Africa's energy fragility laid bare by Iran War

Africa faces uneven risks as Middle East energy crisis strains economy and security
Published on

Key topics:

  • Middle East energy attacks threaten global gas, hitting Africa indirectly

  • African states face uneven fuel, food, and economic vulnerabilities

  • Energy shocks risk social unrest, security strains, and structural fragility

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By Joan Swart

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