Thought Leaders
Joan Swart: Africa's energy fragility laid bare by Iran War
Africa faces uneven risks as Middle East energy crisis strains economy and security
Key topics:
Middle East energy attacks threaten global gas, hitting Africa indirectly
African states face uneven fuel, food, and economic vulnerabilities
Energy shocks risk social unrest, security strains, and structural fragility
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By Joan Swart