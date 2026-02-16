Thought Leaders
Dr Joan Swart: Why strong economies are now a national defence strategy
Economic strength and institutional integrity now define a nation’s first line of defence.
Key topics:
Modern national security relies on economic and institutional resilience.
Structural vulnerabilities create leverage for external pressure, not armies.
Military strength supports resilience but is secondary to economic stability.
By Dr Joan Swart*