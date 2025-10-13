Thought Leaders
John Matisonn: How do Western Cape schools compare?
Western Cape excels in infrastructure and recovery, but reading gaps persist.
Key topics:
Western Cape leads in school building, recovery programs, and assessments.
Reading comprehension still low; issues with teaching thinking and language switch.
Budget cuts hit provinces differently; Western Cape managed teacher levels wisely.
By John Matisonn