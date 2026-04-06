Thought Leaders
Kenneth Rogoff on BizNews: Is Trump's financial deregulation going too far?
Rising financial risks amid deregulation in the US banking system
Key topics:
Trump’s deregulation cuts risk buffers in US banks.
Stress test and reporting rules face opaque changes.
Regulatory independence eroded, raising crisis risks.
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By Kenneth Rogoff*