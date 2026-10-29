Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's president, speaks during a press conference at the Workers' Party (PT) camp following the runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Lula came from behind to win Brazil's runoff election, halting a right-wing wave sweeping Latin America and defying predictions that the 80-year-old political veteran had finally reached the end of his extraordinary career.. Photographer: Maira Erlich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's presidentPhotographer: Maira Erlich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
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Gene Frieda on BizNews: Lula’s re-election puts Brazil’s shaky finances to the test

Lula’s re-election raises fears of rising debt, inflation and weak growth.
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